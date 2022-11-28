ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs eyeing the perfect response to likely losing Willson Contreras

The Cubs have a plan to backfill Willson Contreras, should they lose him. If we’re being honest, the Chicago Cubs are probably not going to be able to re-sign Willson Contreras. Contreras, an All-Star last season, is going to have several suitors, and reportedly the Houston Astros are already making advances toward the catcher.
Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!

Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
5 teams to watch closely during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

Which teams could be buyers and sellers at the upcoming MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego?. When the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings kick off on Sunday in San Diego, thousands of MLB executives, agents, and members of the media will be in attendance, and all will be waiting to see which big-name free agents land with which teams for the 2023 season and beyond.
