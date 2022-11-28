Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Contreras on his way to Astros?
When it comes to the Houston Astros, most baseball fans can agree that it’s easy not to like the reigning World Series Champions. For Chicago Cubs fans, that sentiment might only grow here in the near future. Sure, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Cubs fan or not. There...
Cubs eyeing the perfect response to likely losing Willson Contreras
The Cubs have a plan to backfill Willson Contreras, should they lose him. If we’re being honest, the Chicago Cubs are probably not going to be able to re-sign Willson Contreras. Contreras, an All-Star last season, is going to have several suitors, and reportedly the Houston Astros are already making advances toward the catcher.
Rumors: Shortstop news just keeps getting better for Philadelphia Phillies
According to one MLB insider, it isn’t a matter of if the Philadelphia Phillies will land a big-name free agent shortstop this offseason, but rather a matter of when and which one will find himself in the City of Brotherly Love in 2023 and beyond. Rumors are swirling that...
Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!
Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
5 teams to watch closely during the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
Which teams could be buyers and sellers at the upcoming MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego?. When the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings kick off on Sunday in San Diego, thousands of MLB executives, agents, and members of the media will be in attendance, and all will be waiting to see which big-name free agents land with which teams for the 2023 season and beyond.
Former Padres Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry passes away
MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Gaylord Perry passed away on Thursday due to natural causes. The two-time Cy Young Award winner spent two season pitching for the Padres in 1978 and 1979, winning the NL Cy Young Award in 1978 while pitching for the Padres.
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0