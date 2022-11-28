ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

John McHenry of Des Moines

John McHenry, 86, of Des Moines passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at the Edencrest at Beaverdale in Des Moines, Iowa. A graveside service will be held in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, Monday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m. John Alden McHenry was born July 12, 1936, in...
DES MOINES, IA
Darlene Myers of Perry

A Celebration of Life service for Darlene Myers, 93, of Perry will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Murdock Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 12:00 noon prior to the service. A private burial will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at a later date.
PERRY, IA
Geneen Tibben of Dawson

Geneen Tibben, 80, of Dawson passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in rural Bouton, with visitation at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Dexter Cemetery in Dexter, Iowa.
DAWSON, IA
Patsy Peters of Perry

Patsy Peters, 83, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Kings Garden Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. According to wishes, no services are planned. Patsy Lou Peters was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Oakley, Minnesota, to James Arthur and Pearl Lavina (Carlisle) Birdsell. She...
PERRY, IA
Norton Chayet of Ankeny

Graveside services for Norton Chayet will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. Norton Barry Chayet, 82, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in Ankeny, Iowa. Norton was born on August 3, 1940, to George and Francis Ann (Elper) Chayet in New York, N.Y.
ANKENY, IA
Weather cancels evening activities in Perry schools, DMACC

Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Tuesday evening activities in Perry schools, with a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring a wintry mix into the Perry area, with snow. and light freezing precipitation coupled with strong northwest winds, gusting...
PERRY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
When the snow will reach central Iowa today

Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday

IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
IOWA STATE
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa

Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
IOWA STATE
PCSD leadership congratulates Doctor Ryan Marzen

Dr. Ryan Marzen, now in his second year as the principal at the Perry Elementary School (PES), was heartily congratulated Tuesday by the school district leadership upon his recent completion of a Doctorate in Education Degree from Drake University. As the final component of the program, Dr. Marzen successfully presented...
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state

IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
IOWA STATE
UPDATE: Muscatine college to reopen, no ongoing threat

UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2022, 6 p.m. — Muscatine Community College will reopen tomorrow (Dec. 1) following the ongoing investigation of a potential threat. As stated in a previous release, the college received an email including a threat this morning, which led to the campus being closed to assure the safety of everyone.
MUSCATINE, IA
Rising Food Insecurity Indicates Iowa’s Homeless Population Will Increase

Statewide Iowa — The CEO of Iowa’s largest homeless shelter says a key indicator suggests more Iowans may become homeless in the months ahead. Melissa O’Neal, the CEO of Central Iowa Shelter and Services, says just before people can no longer afford to pay rent or a mortgage, the last thing they stop buying is food.
IOWA STATE
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
IOWA STATE
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
ESTHERVILLE, IA

