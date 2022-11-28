Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
John McHenry of Des Moines
John McHenry, 86, of Des Moines passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at the Edencrest at Beaverdale in Des Moines, Iowa. A graveside service will be held in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, Monday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m. John Alden McHenry was born July 12, 1936, in...
theperrynews.com
Darlene Myers of Perry
A Celebration of Life service for Darlene Myers, 93, of Perry will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Murdock Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 12:00 noon prior to the service. A private burial will take place at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, at a later date.
theperrynews.com
Geneen Tibben of Dawson
Geneen Tibben, 80, of Dawson passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Eden Acres Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church in rural Bouton, with visitation at 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Dexter Cemetery in Dexter, Iowa.
theperrynews.com
Patsy Peters of Perry
Patsy Peters, 83, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Kings Garden Campus of Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. According to wishes, no services are planned. Patsy Lou Peters was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Oakley, Minnesota, to James Arthur and Pearl Lavina (Carlisle) Birdsell. She...
theperrynews.com
Norton Chayet of Ankeny
Graveside services for Norton Chayet will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. Norton Barry Chayet, 82, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in Ankeny, Iowa. Norton was born on August 3, 1940, to George and Francis Ann (Elper) Chayet in New York, N.Y.
ktvo.com
GoFundMe account started for southeast Iowa man involved in weekend crash
SOUTHEAST IOWA — A Fairfield, Iowa, employer is asking for donations for a southeast Iowa man who lost his wife and mother-in-law in a weekend crash. Faircast Inc. started a GoFundMe account for Sean Reid, of Stockport, Iowa. Reid is an employee at Faircast Inc. Reid was driving a...
theperrynews.com
Weather cancels evening activities in Perry schools, DMACC
Inclement weather has forced the cancelation of Tuesday evening activities in Perry schools, with a winter weather advisory in effect until 6 p.m. An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring a wintry mix into the Perry area, with snow. and light freezing precipitation coupled with strong northwest winds, gusting...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
Radio Iowa
Road conditions rapidly changing as storm moves across Iowa
Thousand of homes and businesses are without power today (Tuesday) as the winter storm moves across the state. Council Bluffs and Des Moines are the hardest hit by the outages. Out on the roadways, Sergeant Alex Dinkla, of the Iowa State Patrol says driving conditions have been getting worse. “Much...
theperrynews.com
PCSD leadership congratulates Doctor Ryan Marzen
Dr. Ryan Marzen, now in his second year as the principal at the Perry Elementary School (PES), was heartily congratulated Tuesday by the school district leadership upon his recent completion of a Doctorate in Education Degree from Drake University. As the final component of the program, Dr. Marzen successfully presented...
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Iowa winter weather: Snow, wintry mix cover much of the state
IOWA, USA — Snow is falling across much of Iowa Tuesday as temperatures continue dropping into sub-freezing territory. Local 5 Meteorologist Dave Downey visited Webster County to see what northwest Iowa looked like, noting that many roads within Webster, Greene, Boone and Calhoun counties were at least partially covered with snow for most of the day.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Muscatine college to reopen, no ongoing threat
UPDATE: Nov. 30, 2022, 6 p.m. — Muscatine Community College will reopen tomorrow (Dec. 1) following the ongoing investigation of a potential threat. As stated in a previous release, the college received an email including a threat this morning, which led to the campus being closed to assure the safety of everyone.
kiwaradio.com
Rising Food Insecurity Indicates Iowa’s Homeless Population Will Increase
Statewide Iowa — The CEO of Iowa’s largest homeless shelter says a key indicator suggests more Iowans may become homeless in the months ahead. Melissa O’Neal, the CEO of Central Iowa Shelter and Services, says just before people can no longer afford to pay rent or a mortgage, the last thing they stop buying is food.
KIMT
2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year is announced
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Iowa’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is Krystal Colbert of Southeast Polk Community School District. Governor Kim Reynolds announced the honor Monday for the 16-year veteran educator during an assembly at Mitchellville Elementary School. “I am proud of the amazing work Krystal Colbert is doing...
Critically Endangered Iowa Zoo Animal Leaving The State
Kiano the rhino at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is moving on after spending the last ten years in the Hawkeye State. The father of two baby rhinos at the zoo, Kiano has done what he can in his lifetime to help continue the existence of his species, the Eastern Black Rhino.
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
