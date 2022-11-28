Read full article on original website
Recent upgrades have Craighead Forest looking ‘lit’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hikers and visitors to Jonesboro’s Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S. Culberhouse Rd., should light up when they see the city’s latest upgrades. Jonesboro Parks and Recreation announced this week that it had completed several new additions to the park, including adding lights to trees on the walking trail near Access 6 and the band shell.
Porch Pirates on the prowl
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Christmas approaches the amount of online orders skyrockets. With many living busy lives, packages are left awaiting their rightful owner on the doorstep. In one Jonesboro neighborhood, multiple people had their packages stolen, right off their porches. “More irreplaceable or harder to get back or...
Hunters to hold food drive to help “Meat” the Need
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With items such as animal meat becoming more expensive, local food banks need your help this holiday season. The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center will be partnering with Arkansas Hunters Feeding the Hungry Food Drive to host the Meat the Need food drive.
Dunklin County schools to help families in need during holiday season
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - One Missouri community is trying to make sure families have their spirits brightened this holiday season. Several Dunklin County Schools have partnered with Caring Council for the Heart of Christmas, a local program that helps families in need this time of the year. According to...
Bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway run by 'Feeding God's People'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Downtown Memphis, an organization has started running a bi-weekly food and clothing giveaway. "Feeding God's People" have given warm meals, clothes and hygiene kits to the homeless at B.B. King and Washington. Comprised of only family and friends that help out, the organization is completely self-funded.
Ramen restaurant opening in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Instead of pizza, a Jonesboro restaurant will be serving ramen. Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced this week that the owners of Hokkaido Ramen House have leased the former Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Joint location, 2203 Red Wolf Blvd. According to the news release,...
Boutique’s opening delivered Thanksgiving ‘miracle’ for Frayser family and others
The grand opening of the Regroup Upscale Thrift Boutique was, well, grand. And for one Frayser family – the Johnson-Crump household – it marked an extraordinary fresh start. “I started out homeless more than 20 years ago,” said Patrice Johnson, a member of the Pursuit of God Transformational...
Crews respond to brush fire following delayed response
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A brush fire in Craighead County burned for several minutes before any firefighters acknowledged the dispatch. According to Jonesboro dispatch, Bono fire crews were dispatched to the brush fire near the Subway on Highway 63. Crews were dispatched at least four times before a volunteer responded.
Nov. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We are waking up much cooler this morning and temperatures today will be much lower than what we had yesterday, even with the rain and mist. High today will only be in the 40s, but the sun will come out and it will be a beautiful day.
Two assisted living, memory care centers closing in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis assisted living and memory care centers will be closing their doors next month, leaving dozens of residents scrambling to find another place to live. Laurel Glen at Memphis said after reviewing their business and the larger economic issues facing their industry, it had regretfully informed staff and residents they would […]
Newport Workforce Center goes mobile
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services is hitting the road to help people in Jackson County find employment. The ADWS announced Thursday, Dec. 1, its Mobile Workforce Center would be in the Village Mall parking lot, 2301 McClain St. in Newport, every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New gas station opens in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Fill it up while you can. There is a new gas station in Osceola. Jordan’s Kwik Stop opened at 4365 West Keiser Avenue Tuesday. The store handed out prizes, free gifts, and even had a good deal on gas for its grand opening. This is...
Police officers help starving woman in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Some Memphis police officers are receiving praise after they went the extra mile to help a woman in Frayser Saturday morning. It all started when officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Slocum Drive after a woman who needed help called a food company in […]
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wait times are extending for hours at area hospital emergency rooms. Health officials say the early entrance of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu are creating an outbreak that is bringing many to the emergency room. NEA Baptist Director of Emergency Services, Joey Crawford, said...
New healthcare center available to Dot Foods employees
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A new healthcare service is available to Dot Foods employees in Dyersburg. According to a news release, the Dot Foods Family Health Center began seeing patients over the last few weeks, offering their employees “access to high-quality, low-cost healthcare.”. “Taking care of our employees and...
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.
Emergency management office files ordinance to help save lives
MISSISSIPPI CO., Ark. (KAIT) - An emergency update in Mississippi County, crews are working for an ordinance to have newly constructed homes registered with the correct emergency address. Wayne Reynolds who is the director for the Mississippi County Office of Emergency Management said with the county seeing a boom in...
Early voting for runoffs begins in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early voting for runoffs will take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5. Voters can cast their ballot between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any Jonesboro polling center or at the Bay Community Center, Monday through Friday. Three contests that still need to be determined...
Fatal dog attack in West Memphis prompts investigation into property with 14 dogs
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Animal Services is investigating a fatal dog attack, after they received news that a dog attack victim from Nov. 8 died from his injuries early last week. According to West Memphis Police, the victim David Sullivan claimed he was attacked by multiple dogs...
