KIMT
Rochester welcomes the The Northern Lights Festival
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The north's largest indoor light park - The Northern Lights Festival - is making its home in Rochester Friday!. The 25,000 square foot light park will have a star dome - the biggest inflatable igloo in North America - a cozy place for Santa to visit every Sunday, a fireside lounge for parents to enjoy some snacks and drinks, and a lantern lake with a lot of friendly faces to greet you! Truly something for everyone.
KIMT
Rochester Salvation Army looking for more Red Kettle Bell Ringing volunteers
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the time of year again… and the Rochester Salvation Army is still in need of red kettle bell ringers for the holiday season. The Salvation Army says there are 9,000 hours of bell ringing available to the community this year. So far, about 3,200 hours have been filled and they are hoping to fill even more hours before Christmas Eve.
10 Restaurants in Rochester to Visit That Have The Best Soup
Anyone else starting to feel that chill in the air and thinking it is time for some soup? A bowl of something amazing really is the solution for the days when you need more than a hoodie and gloves to stay warm. If you are looking for a bowl of the best soup in Rochester, Minnesota, just look below for some places that are highly recommended.
travelawaits.com
9 Local Shops For Perfect One-Of-A-Kind Gifts In The City Known For The Mayo Clinic
Rochester is best known for its distinguished Mayo Clinic. Thousands of patients and their families travel yearly from around the world for treatment. However, there are many ways to enjoy Minnesota’s third-largest city, just 90 minutes south of the Twin Cities. We recommend walking through downtown’s artistic pedestrian mall,...
Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides are Back in Rochester this Holiday Season
There are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit right in your backyard. This past weekend we had the Here Comes Santa Claus event in Downtown Rochester, MN, there are Christmas markets popping up across southeast Minnesota, and decorations everywhere! There's also a Rochester business bringing back their horse-drawn sleigh rides for the holidays.
KIMT
Rochester Downtown Alliance, DMC offer thousands for event start-ups
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Downtown Alliance is partnering with Destination Medical Center to bring $25,000 in grant funding to businesses and organizations seeking to start new events downtown. Applicants are able to earn up to $3,000 for a first-time event, meaning an event that has not been planned and...
KIMT
Collectors flock to flea market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Today in Graham Park, there was a flea market featuring almost anything you could imagine. The Vintage Flea Market Antique/Toy Show was put together to satisfy both seasoned collectors in addition to those just taking an interest in the hobby. The event showcased products such as vintage sports cards, a crime scene kit from the 1940s, and "I Love Lucy" dolls. Kae Townsend, one of the event organizers, said she feels a deep connection with the people she meets at these kinds of gatherings.
myalbertlea.com
Matthew “Matt” Thomas Kleinschrodt
Matthew “Matt” Thomas Kleinschrodt, 66, of Albert Lea, MN, passed away at his home on November 26, 2022. Matt’s family will host a memorial service on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Bridge Community Church in Albert Lea, MN; Pastor George Marin will officiate. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Family and friends are invited to a time for food and fellowship at the church, following the service.
steeledodgenews.com
Benefit planned for Ellendale teen athlete
A routine sports physical for a seemingly healthy 15-year-old turned into a several-day stay and surgery to install a pacemaker. Now Carter Flatland’s friends, family and community are rallying to show their support for the three-sport athlete with a benefit this weekend. It started Oct. 28, when Carter, a...
KIMT
Chatfield community members make huge donations to fire survivors
CHATFIELD, Minn. - Two organizations are reaching out to the community for donations after a massive apartment fire broke out on Sunday morning. The devastating fire left eight families homeless, and without most of their belongings. Now, the Chatfield Lutheran Church and F&M Community Bank are seeing a huge response...
2 New Flights Out of Rochester Just Announced By Sun Country
Escape Rochester, Minnesota On Two New Flights From Sun Country Airlines. As soon as the snow started flying today, I hopped on the 'ol internet and searched "where can I fly to that is warm". Before I even heard about the new flights leaving from Rochester, I found a flight to one of my happy places, California, for just $74. Yes, $74. That flight is from MSP but starting December 15th, I can hop on a plane from Rochester to MSP and catch my flight to sunny California without needing to find a van to take me up to the Twin Cities or a place to park my car.
KIMT
Burglar targeting homes in NE Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police say a burglar is targeting the northeastern part of the city. A burglary was reported on November 28th in the 1900 block of 13th Ave. NE. The 77-year-old victim reported her front door was forced open. A safe was broken into and a jewelry drawer had been opened. The victim was unsure what was stolen.
KIMT
Twice Is Nice is tackling Cyber Monday
AUSTIN, Minn.-Cyber Monday is in full swing, and a small business took a hybrid approach to handling the popular shopping day. Since the store Twice Is Nice doesn't do online sales, they've relied on promotions through Facebook as well as counting on their loyal customers to push the home decor and Christmas merch they've got on sale. Sandra Bell, owner of the store, said she's grateful for the support of her loyal customers.
Accumulating Snow Predicted in Rochester Tuesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service in La Crosse is tracking a storm they say is capable of bringing accumulating snow to Rochester and the surrounding communities. Forecasted accumulations for Rochester range from 2-5 inches. The system is predicted to roll into the region and bring a rain-snow...
KIMT
Spring Valley native competes at the Pan American Championship in Chile
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - A Spring Valley native competed at the World Archery event last week. Nick Kappers just got back from Santiago, Chile where he competed in the Pan American Championship in individuals and the men's compound team for Team USA at the World Archery event. Nick's love for...
KEYC
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca. The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease. The source of the fungal infection...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man awakened by saw in catalytic converter theft
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man reported an early-morning catalytic converter theft after being awakened by the sound of a saw in his own driveway. According to Rochester police, the man woke up at about 5:42 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, to the sound of buzzing and sawing outside his home on the 600 block of 28th Street NW.
ohsmagnet.com
Building Owatonna High School’s new home
With construction starting on May 6, 2021, the new Owatonna High School is now under a year away from completion. The 317,000 square foot building has been coming along very nicely without any major setbacks. The Kraus Anderson Construction crew has been hard at work every day to ensure the building is set to finish on the target date. They will continue to work through the winter to ensure the school will be complete.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 9 PM tonight across SE MN. Mixed precipitation is expected with snow and ice accumulation. Here are the school closings, delays, and other weather-related cancellations and announcements across the Rochester and Southern Minnesota area for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:. Schools:. Alden-Conger Public Schools: Closing...
Rice County, Minnesota Needs a Name Change
Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.
Comments / 0