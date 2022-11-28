ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

Jonas Aidoo looking to take next step after asserting himself on defense

Tennessee has already asserted itself as one of the best defensive teams in the country just seven games into the season. Two years after finishing fifth nationally in defensive efficiency and finishing third last season, the Vols currently have the most efficient defense in all of college basketball according to KenPom. They’ve allowed just 372 points (14th nationally) as a result of holding opponents to 35.4% shooting from the field (9th) and 24.5% shooting from three (7th).
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee TE Miles Campbell plans to enter transfer portal

Tennessee has another player headed to the NCAA transfer portal ahead of its opening in a few days. Redshirt freshman Miles Campbell, who played in just one game during the 2022 season, announced via social media that he plans to enter the portal when it opens early next week. He is the third Tennessee player to reveal his plans to leave the Vols since the regular-season finale last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

Tennessee completed a 10-win regular season with a 56-0 win at in-state rival Vanderbilt in Nashville last week, and three days later the Vols moved up in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings. After falling five spots to No. 10 last week following the loss at South Carolina, Tennessee took advantage of teams ahead of them losing to move back up to No. 7 when the updated top 25 was released by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Vols are well-positioned for a bid to a prestigious New Year’s Six bowl game barring some upsets during some conference championship games this weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player enters transfer portal

It’s NCAA transfer portal season and the Tennessee Vols had their first entry into the portal on Wednesday. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. “I gave my all for Tennessee and never imagined a day where I would not...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Every commitment in Vols' 2023 class

Tennessee currently has the nation's No. 11 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings, with the Early Signing Period for the 2023 class now just a little more than three weeks away. And the Vols are still hoping to add at least a few more players to their class down the stretch.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

247Sports

