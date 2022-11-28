ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee Sheriff's Release Sketch of Suspect Who Rammed Mom, Daughter With Pickup Truck and Robbed Them

The San Diego County Sheriff's released a sketch of the man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Santee on Black Friday. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the Kohl's parking lot on the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road. A mom and daughter told NBC 7 they were shopping for relatives, and when they were walking to their car, they say a man struck them with his pickup truck.
Family Remembers Man Who Died of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose in University Heights

The family of a University Heights man who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose is speaking out about the impact the synthetic opioid has on not just those who use it. Earlier this month, 35-year-old Zack Whalen and a woman were found in an apartment on Louisiana Street, along with two other men who were found unresponsive and revived with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
