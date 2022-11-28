Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in connection to hit-and-run near Carlsbad
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that took place on Interstate 5 near Carlsbad on Sept. 18, said California Highway Patrol.
Santee Sheriff's Release Sketch of Suspect Who Rammed Mom, Daughter With Pickup Truck and Robbed Them
The San Diego County Sheriff's released a sketch of the man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Santee on Black Friday. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the Kohl's parking lot on the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road. A mom and daughter told NBC 7 they were shopping for relatives, and when they were walking to their car, they say a man struck them with his pickup truck.
Woman killed in Mira Mesa crash identified
A 28-year-old driver killed after crashing into a tree in Mira Mesa was identified Wednesday, county medical officials said.
Family pleads for answers 3 months after Chula Vista double murder
Family members are asking for help in finding any information that can help solve a case in which two men were killed.
Man accused of breaking onto boat at Marriott Marina, terrorizing 2 teens arraigned
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of breaking onto a boat docked at the Marriott Marina and terrorizing two teen girls made his first court appearance Wednesday. The incident happened late Sunday night. 29-year-old Isaac Cyriaque pleaded not guilty to assault, burglary and false imprisonment charges. If convicted on...
Wanted Man, 53, Jumps into Carlsbad Lagoon in Failed Bid to Evade Arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department tried to...
Man tries to evade officers by swimming away in lagoon: police
Officers Tuesday arrested a 53-year-old man with a felony warrant after he tried to escape by swimming away in a Carlsbad lagoon, police said.
Woman hit, killed while crossing Pacific Beach street identified
A woman who hit and killed while crossing a Pacific Beach street on the night of Nov. 10 has been identified by authorities.
REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA
November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.
2 pedestrians killed in Thanksgiving crash identified
Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle last week while crossing a North County a street have been identified.
Husband, 48, Sentenced for Wife’s 2019 Killing in City Heights Somali Community
A man convicted of murdering his wife at the couple’s City Heights apartment was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Mohamed Abidaziz Kerow, 48, was convicted by a San Diego jury earlier this year of first-degree murder and a deadly weapon allegation for the death of 36-year-old Muna Salad Kuri.
Woman shot in law enforcement officer-involved shooting in Talmadge
An investigation was launched after a woman was shot by law enforcement officers during an Auto Theft Task Force operation on Monday evening, San Diego Police said.
‘It was very painful’: Police wrongly accused a man after his mother was fatally shot in Pacific Beach
About 12 hours after 65-year-old Mary Garcia was fatally shot in Pacific Beach in September, her son was arrested and accused of murder. A little more than a week later, the charges against her 27-year-old son were dropped. San Diego police weren’t certain he was the killer, according to court records.
$1K reward offered for information on unsolved murder
A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murder of 44-year-old Gilbert Johnson, said the San Diego Police Department.
Family Remembers Man Who Died of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose in University Heights
The family of a University Heights man who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose is speaking out about the impact the synthetic opioid has on not just those who use it. Earlier this month, 35-year-old Zack Whalen and a woman were found in an apartment on Louisiana Street, along with two other men who were found unresponsive and revived with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
Death sentence upheld for man convicted of killing Oceanside police officer
Adrian George Camacho, 47, was convicted of first-degree murder for the June 13, 2003, slaying of Officer Tony Zeppetella.
One of Two People Who Died After Panga Capsized Near Imperial Beach ID’d
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 39-year-old woman who died in the ocean off the coast of Imperial Beach along with another person last weekend after the crowded skiff she was in capsized during a possible human-smuggling run. Julia Estebana Chan Canul, a resident of Mexico, was pronounced dead on the...
‘Her Bones Protruded from Her Skin’: Grisly Details Emerge After Megachurch Leader Charged with Torturing and Murdering 11-Year-Old Daughter
A judge in California will not allow a local megachurch leader and her mother to be released from jail, saying the horrific allegations that they tortured and starved their 11-year-old adoptive daughter and granddaughter to death made them a danger to society and a flight risk. San Diego Superior Court...
Caught on camera: 'Nike' bandit targets businesses in North San Diego County
Surveillance video shows a thief with a specific taste in clothing targeting businesses in North San Diego County.
