For the first time in program history, Quinnipiac volleyball is going dancing, not like the team was surprised. “I think there were a lot of people that doubted us,” senior hitter Aryanah Diaz said. “I think some of it came from within the school. So I want those people to know that we don’t have anything to prove, we’re just going out there and giving it our all, fighting as much as we can.”

HAMDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO