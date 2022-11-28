Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Related
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Tournament roundup: Up north, out west, across the pond and back home
Men’s hockey by Cameron Levasseur: Ice hockey and Northern Ireland are two things that typically don’t go together, but the No. 2/4 Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey team played a role in the beginnings of a culture shift over the weekend. The Bobcats brought home the Trophy as...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
‘There were a lot of people that doubted us’: Quinnipiac volleyball defies odds with MAAC title and NCAA bid
For the first time in program history, Quinnipiac volleyball is going dancing, not like the team was surprised. “I think there were a lot of people that doubted us,” senior hitter Aryanah Diaz said. “I think some of it came from within the school. So I want those people to know that we don’t have anything to prove, we’re just going out there and giving it our all, fighting as much as we can.”
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Staying Suave: How MSOC midfielder TJ Wilder found himself at Quinnipiac
You can take the kid out of Miami, but you can’t take Miami out of the kid. Quinnipiac men’s soccer junior midfielder Terrance “TJ” Wilder was born and raised in Miami, and the impact the city left on him is evident. From his accent, to the...
trumbulltimes.com
Donovan Clingan’s impact at UConn making high school coach proud: 'Great for Connecticut basketball'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pacing, squatting and sometimes down on one knee, Tim Barrette spent the late hours of Thanksgiving Day getting worked up in front of the TV, watching the UConn men’s basketball team play Oregon to open the Phil Knight Invitational.
Prep hangs on, Trumbull upsets Southington in state football playoffs
Fairfield Prep beat Southington in the state football playoffs.
West Haven, November 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Glastonbury High School football team will have a game with West Haven High School on November 29, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
New Britain Herald
No. 1 Berlin holds on to beat No. 8 Branford 35-25 in Class M quarterfinals
BERLIN - Both sides sputtered out of the gate, but the No. 1 Berlin Redcoats (11-0) caught fire in the second half to fend off the No. 8 Branford Hornets (5-6) and advance to the Class M Semifinals on Sunday. The first half gave the impression that Tuesday was going...
Former Fairfield University Standout Goalie Shuts Out Iran As Team USA Advances In World Cup
Team USA is advancing in the World Cup after its dramatic win against Iran, in large part thanks to its goalkeeper, who played collegiate soccer in Connecticut. Goalie Matt Turner, who was a standout at Fairfield University, was able to keep Iran from scoring in its match with Team USA on Tuesday, Nov. 29 which ended with the US winning 1-0.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac finances rebound after pandemic, form-990 shows
In a 990 tax filing form obtained by the Chronicle, Quinnipiac University showed financial gains in the period from July 2020-June 2021. President Judy Olian’s salary topped over $1 million in fiscal year 2020-21 as Quinnipiac’s endowment increased by over $200 million from the previous period. The fiscal...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Hamden and QU communities give back to the elderly before the holidays
Quinnipiac University community members joined the Hamden community in making holiday gift bags for local senior citizens that will be given out at a holiday celebration Dec. 9. The university along with the Miller Senior Center and the Health and Wellness Council of the Hamden Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsor...
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato Honored With WWE Belt
The WWE honored Bristol police officer Alec Iurato by presenting him with one of the wrestling organization’s iconic belts. In October, Iurato was injured in a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and officials said Iurato killed the suspect with a single shot.
Every vote counts: Connecticut race ends by a difference of 1 vote
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — They say every vote counts. In one Connecticut town, it really did. A race for a seat in the state Legislature has been decided by a single vote. Nearly 10,600 ballots were cast in the race between Republican Tony Morrison and Democrat Christopher Poulos to represent the 81st Assembly District in Southington, a town about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Hartford.
New Haven Independent
Ansonia GOP Calls For Kara Rochelle's Resignation, Valley Democrats Show Support
ANSONIA/DERBY — The chairman of the Ansonia Town Republican Committee called on state Rep. Kara Rochelle to resign after court testimony reported Tuesday by The CT Mirror alleged that Rochelle was intimately linked to corrupt politico Michael DiMassa, the person who arranged for her to be paid $5,000 as a consultant to the City of West Haven.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Making the season bright
Quinnipiac University lit the Mount Carmel campus Quad Tuesday night, ringing in the winter holidays with hot chocolate, donuts and Christmas carols. QU Note-able and The Legends sang songs to the likes of “Run Run Rudolph” and “Silver Bells”. The Quad Lighting was moved to Tuesday from its originally scheduled date of Wednesday due to forecasted rain.
Danbury Homeowner Inundated With Field Mice, Is the Hat City One Giant Mouse House?
There's a mouse in the house, or many, in this case. That is the issue for one Danbury Homeowner who took to Reddit to see if others were encountering the same issue. u/humanagain12 shared the following post on the Danbury Reddit page a few months back:. "I know someone with...
zip06.com
Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back
There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The old Lord & Taylor, Bishops Corner, West Hartford
Lord & Taylor had its first department store outside the greater New York area at Bishops Corner in West Hartford Connecticut. In this video I describe the store, which opened with great fanfare in 1953 and moved out (to Westfarms Mall) in 1983. I also talk about the adjacent shopping center, the Dutchland Farms dairy restaurant and summer pony rides that had previously existed on the site in the 1930s and 40s, and the attempts by local residents to block the building of Lord & Taylor.
Comments / 0