San Bernardino County, CA

Breaking News: Kelso, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms La Sierra South, California triple homicide suspect shot and killed after police pursuit ends afternoon last Friday.

By ZachNews
 3 days ago
News Update: La Sierra South, CA: Remembering the victims of the triple homicide house fire as completed autopsy determines suspect died from “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Sources: Riverside Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Pictures: NBC 4 LA (Courtesy) La Sierra South, California: Family, friends and community continue to mourn and remember the 3 lives that were taken away in a triple homicide house fire during the morning on Friday, November 25th, 2022 by a law enforcement officer from Virginia who was reportedly ‘catfishing’ on a teen in the family.
RIVERSIDE, CA
zachnews.net

News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.

Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
NEWBERRY SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Tire Store Employees Chase Suspected DUI Driver After Parking Lot Collision

A woman who is alleged to have crashed her vehicle into two cars at a Yucca Valley tire shop was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being followed by the shop’s employees. Yesterday (November 29) at around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies received call saying that a woman pulled her car into Fred’s Tire’s, located at 55666 Yucca Trail, in Yucca Valley.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA
mynewsla.com

Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced

Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
PERRIS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out

As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes.“Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life. My dad, my mom, and my sister,” Michelle Blandin said during a Wednesday press conference in Riverside. “He took an oath to protect and yet he failed to do so. Instead, he preyed on the most vulnerable.”The Riverside Police Department say that Austin Lee Edwards,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor

POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
POMONA, CA
yovenice.com

Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision

A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
CULVER CITY, CA

