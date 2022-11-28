Breaking News: Kelso, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms La Sierra South, California triple homicide suspect shot and killed after police pursuit ends afternoon last Friday.

Read full article on original website
News Update: La Sierra South, CA: Remembering the victims of the triple homicide house fire as completed autopsy determines suspect died from “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Sources: Riverside Police Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Pictures: NBC 4 LA (Courtesy) La Sierra South, California: Family, friends and community continue to mourn and remember the 3 lives that were taken away in a triple homicide house fire during the morning on Friday, November 25th, 2022 by a law enforcement officer from Virginia who was reportedly ‘catfishing’ on a teen in the family.
Girl abandoned at Mojave Desert gas station after dad allegedly beat mom to death, sheriff says
The girl walked into the store at about 11:45 p.m. and told employees that she needed help.
Riverside suspect died by suicide after killing 3 people, fleeing with teen, officials say
A Virginia deputy duct-taped a Riverside family, killed them and set their home on fire, then fled with their teen daughter before fatally shooting himself, officials said Wednesday.
CHP investigates traffic collision and robbery at 405 and 5 Freeway interchange in Irvine
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Irvine Police Department closed the southbound 405 HOV transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway Wednesday evening for several hours after a three-vehicle collision resulted in a robbery. After the crash, which occurred around 4:30 p.m., two suspects jumped out of one...
Authorities shoot armed murder suspect after chase ends in Riverside County, video shows
Authorities have released video that captured the dramatic ending to a wild pursuit in Riverside County.
News Update: Newberry Springs, CA: Fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road killed man from Winchester, California afternoon last Sunday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol (Information) Newberry Springs, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Coroner’s Division and California Highway Patrol has confirmed and released the identity of the person who died in a fatality vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 40 just east of Fort Cady Road on Sunday, November 27th, 2022.
Tire Store Employees Chase Suspected DUI Driver After Parking Lot Collision
A woman who is alleged to have crashed her vehicle into two cars at a Yucca Valley tire shop was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being followed by the shop’s employees. Yesterday (November 29) at around 12:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies received call saying that a woman pulled her car into Fred’s Tire’s, located at 55666 Yucca Trail, in Yucca Valley.
12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County. According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
San Bernardino officers seize weapons from suspects during recent incidents
San Bernardino Police Department officers seized several weapons from suspects during recent incidents in the city. One of the incidents took place when patrol officers conducted a basic traffic stop, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 28. After the vehicle came to a stop, the...
New details emerge in ‘catfishing’ abduction, triple homicide in Southern California
A memorial continues to grow outside of a Riverside home where three people were murdered on Friday, allegedly by a man who had traveled across the country to meet a teenage girl. Authorities say Austin Lee Edwards, 28, drove from Virginia to the home in the 11200 block of Price Court where he killed the […]
Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death
An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
Triple Homicide Result of `Inappropriate Romance’ Between Child, Predator
(CNS) – The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could...
Felons Who Robbed Perris Residents During Sales Exchange Sentenced
Two convicted felons who robbed a pair of Perris residents during a sales transaction involving products advertised via the internet pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, and each was immediately sentenced to 10 years, four months in state prison. Diamond Franklin Crummie, 30, of Moreno Valley and Airron Deprese Willis,...
Pomona shooting leaves one dead
POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out
As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes.“Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life. My dad, my mom, and my sister,” Michelle Blandin said during a Wednesday press conference in Riverside. “He took an oath to protect and yet he failed to do so. Instead, he preyed on the most vulnerable.”The Riverside Police Department say that Austin Lee Edwards,...
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor
POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
2 pedestrians killed in Thanksgiving crash identified
Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle last week while crossing a North County a street have been identified.
Riverside murders: Tearful family member pays tribute to victims amid probe in 'catfishing' case
"Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life."
Venice-13 Gang Member Arrested Following Traffic Collision
A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver City traffic collision recently. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 22 around 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call for service regarding a traffic collision in the area of Centinela Avenue and Washington Boulevard.
