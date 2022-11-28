Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (11/28)

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 16-4 Boston Celtics continue to work their way through a six-game homestand as they host the 6-14 Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Monday night. Now on a three-game win streak after defeating the Washington Wizards at home the night before, they’ll face a Hornets squad looking to turn the page on a rough start to their season by establishing their own three-game win streak with an unlikely victory.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play in it.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum (knee), Danilo Gallinari (ACL), and Robert Williams III (knee) were out the game prior, with no update at the time of writing.

For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Cody Martin (knee), and Dennis Smith, Jr. (ankle) are all out as well.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Grant Williams

Al Horford

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier

Kelly Oubre

Jaden McDaniels

PJ Washington

Mason Plumlee

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 11/28/22

11/28/22 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

