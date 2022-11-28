ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case

An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 2 hours ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Homicide investigation underway at north Omaha residence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a home in north Omaha. Responding to a call that came in at 8:42 p.m., officers found shell casings in the area of 37th and Pratt Street. Officers then discovered damage from gunfire to a house. They found a person dead inside.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha teen facing charges in death of 13-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. -- According to OPD, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of Lenny Rodriguez. Officials said the suspect has been booked for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence. OPD said the suspect was already detained at the Douglas...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman ordered held on no bail

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November appeared in court Monday. Cameron Foster was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail. He and 18-year-old Keanu Louis are accused of killing DaeTiauna Kellogg on Nov. 6. Kellogg was shot near...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Police say Omaha man's fatal fall from Old Market building was an accident

The death of a 30-year-old Omaha man who fell from a fourth-floor window of an Old Market apartment building has been ruled accidental. Thomas J. Pullen was pronounced dead Saturday morning at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to an Omaha police report. Officers on patrol were flagged down and found Pullen about 11 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the Bloc 12 Apartments at 424 S. 12th St.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Omaha Police investigate a shooting death. They say Uniform Patrol officers responded to a "ShotSpotter" technology alert of numerous gunshots in the area of 37th and Pinkney Streets around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers saw shell casings and noticed damage to a residence from gunfire. Officers entered the residence and...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in death of motorcyclist

OMAHA — A 36-year-old Omaha man was charged Monday in Douglas County with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist. Miguel Penalosa is accused of causing the death of Joseph M. Zadina Jr. in a Sept. 26 crash at the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Penalosa also was charged with driving with a suspended license.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Person found dead inside Omaha house after gunfire reported in area

A person was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets in Omaha on Wednesday night after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Omaha police still were investigating the homicide, which occurred Wednesday night at 3519 N. 37th St. Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 8:42 p.m. The officers found shell casings and damage to the home from gunfire. They then went into the house and found a person who was deceased inside.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Louisville man sentenced to two years in prison for motor vehicle homicide

OMAHA — A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to felony motor vehicle homicide in the death of a man from Weeping Water. Louis G. Geditz, of Louisville, was found guilty Monday. A judge ordered the prison sentence, to be followed by an 18-month probation period. Prosecutors dismissed four misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.
LOUISVILLE, NE
doniphanherald.com

Two 13-year-olds arrested in connection with fatal shooting of another boy in Omaha

OMAHA — Omaha police have arrested two 13-year-old boys on suspicion of killing another teen in September. Monday, authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the slaying of Lenny Rodriguez. The boy, who already was in the Douglas County Youth Center on an unrelated charge, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those were the same charges faced by the 13-year-old whose arrest was announced Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy