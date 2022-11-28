Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Attorney for Omaha man accused of killing two women files motion to determine competency
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The attorney for the Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma wants the Douglas County court to determine if he's competent to stand trial. Gage Walter, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and three counts of use of...
WOWT
Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
WOWT
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 2 hours ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
WOWT
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
WOWT
Homicide investigation underway at north Omaha residence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a home in north Omaha. Responding to a call that came in at 8:42 p.m., officers found shell casings in the area of 37th and Pratt Street. Officers then discovered damage from gunfire to a house. They found a person dead inside.
WOWT
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha teen facing charges in death of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. -- According to OPD, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of Lenny Rodriguez. Officials said the suspect has been booked for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence. OPD said the suspect was already detained at the Douglas...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: One person found dead inside a North Omaha home from a Wednesday evening shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — One person was found dead inside a North Omaha home after a Wednesday evening shooting, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers responded to the 3500 block of North 37th Street where they found shell casings and damage to the residence at 3519 N 37th St. a little before 8:45 p.m.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman ordered held on no bail
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November appeared in court Monday. Cameron Foster was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail. He and 18-year-old Keanu Louis are accused of killing DaeTiauna Kellogg on Nov. 6. Kellogg was shot near...
doniphanherald.com
OPS parent sues district and city of Omaha after child is hit by car in school crosswalk
An Omaha Public Schools parent is suing the district following an incident in 2020 when her son was hit by a car while crossing the street. Sara Mortensen filed the suit on Nov. 10 against the district, City of Omaha and driver Tanjeneia Bass, who was not at fault in the incident, according to police reports.
doniphanherald.com
Police say Omaha man's fatal fall from Old Market building was an accident
The death of a 30-year-old Omaha man who fell from a fourth-floor window of an Old Market apartment building has been ruled accidental. Thomas J. Pullen was pronounced dead Saturday morning at the Nebraska Medical Center, according to an Omaha police report. Officers on patrol were flagged down and found Pullen about 11 a.m. on the sidewalk outside the Bloc 12 Apartments at 424 S. 12th St.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Investigate Deadly Shooting
Omaha Police investigate a shooting death. They say Uniform Patrol officers responded to a "ShotSpotter" technology alert of numerous gunshots in the area of 37th and Pinkney Streets around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers saw shell casings and noticed damage to a residence from gunfire. Officers entered the residence and...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in death of motorcyclist
OMAHA — A 36-year-old Omaha man was charged Monday in Douglas County with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist. Miguel Penalosa is accused of causing the death of Joseph M. Zadina Jr. in a Sept. 26 crash at the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Penalosa also was charged with driving with a suspended license.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
doniphanherald.com
Person found dead inside Omaha house after gunfire reported in area
A person was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets in Omaha on Wednesday night after numerous gunshots were reported in the area. Omaha police still were investigating the homicide, which occurred Wednesday night at 3519 N. 37th St. Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 8:42 p.m. The officers found shell casings and damage to the home from gunfire. They then went into the house and found a person who was deceased inside.
doniphanherald.com
Defense attorney argues Garcia should face resentencing trial in Omaha killings
The Nebraska Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether a former Indiana doctor on death row for the revenge killings of four people in Omaha — including an 11-year-old boy — should be resentenced because of errors the first time around. Jeff Pickens, chief counsel for the Nebraska...
doniphanherald.com
Louisville man sentenced to two years in prison for motor vehicle homicide
OMAHA — A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading no contest to felony motor vehicle homicide in the death of a man from Weeping Water. Louis G. Geditz, of Louisville, was found guilty Monday. A judge ordered the prison sentence, to be followed by an 18-month probation period. Prosecutors dismissed four misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.
doniphanherald.com
Two 13-year-olds arrested in connection with fatal shooting of another boy in Omaha
OMAHA — Omaha police have arrested two 13-year-old boys on suspicion of killing another teen in September. Monday, authorities arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with the slaying of Lenny Rodriguez. The boy, who already was in the Douglas County Youth Center on an unrelated charge, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. Those were the same charges faced by the 13-year-old whose arrest was announced Tuesday.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
1011now.com
Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance.
