ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Joe Mazzulla on Boston's depth this year: "Our guys are always ready to play"

By Cameron Tabatabaie
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTgxs_0jPRFoQD00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics secured a loud victory at home against the Washington Wizards Sunday evening, scoring 130 points even Jayson Tatum missing the game with an ankle injury. Though Tatum’s injury doesn’t appear to be anything worth worrying about long-term, it’s certainly impressive for the league’s No. 1 ranked offense to execute even without its top offensive weapon.

After the game Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about his club’s performance. He explained his team is always prepared, regardless of who actually suits up. “No matter who’s out, our guys are always ready to play.” Mazzula said. “And they always step up.”

Mazzulla credited his club for not missing a beat despite being without the team’s leading scorer. He was quick to praise his guys. “It’s a compliment to them for our depth. Compliments to guys for making the right play.”

Mazzulla was also happy to shine light on his bench players. Boston had seven guys score in double-figures Sunday evening. The coach made it clear the Celtics know what to do top to bottom.

“The bench guys do the same thing starters,” Mazzulla said. “They keep our spacing and make the right play at the right time. They move the ball and they defend with effort and detail.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Bulls no longer know 'when or if' Lonzo Ball can return from injury this season, and it's devastating

Lonzo Ball was a revelation for the Bulls last season. He was a menace on the defensive end of the floor and he finally found his perfect NBA role. Since then, however, things have not gone his way. Ball has had two knee procedures, including a meniscus surgery over ten months ago. While he was originally expected to return within weeks, there is no timetable for his return to the court.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James' whataboutism with Jerry Jones and Kyrie Irving completely misses the mark

LeBron James seemed a bit miffed on Wednesday night when talking to reporters after the Lakers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers. It didn’t have anything to do with the game, though. Instead, it centered around everything the media hadn’t asked him. James said he was “disappointed” that nobody asked him about a recently revealed photo of Jerry Jones from 1957 at North Little Rock High School.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nia long opens up about Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka scandal

Actress Nia Long has finally shared her reaction to the initial news of suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s misconduct in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter’s Brande Victorian. The partner of Udoka for over a decade when the scandal that led to his season-long suspension broke, Long has been largely quiet about the situation until now.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Allen on the situation in Texans' quarterback room: 'You've got to reset'

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the Houston Texans’ decision to make a change at the quarterback position, and as the dust starts to settle, it seems that things are starting to take shape for the offense behind closed doors. The team sent their new starter, Kyle Allen, out for their Wednesday press conference to address the media about his role with the team, and he gave some insight into what the situation has looked like amid the switch.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy