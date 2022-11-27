Joe Mazzulla on Boston's depth this year: "Our guys are always ready to play"

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics secured a loud victory at home against the Washington Wizards Sunday evening, scoring 130 points even Jayson Tatum missing the game with an ankle injury. Though Tatum’s injury doesn’t appear to be anything worth worrying about long-term, it’s certainly impressive for the league’s No. 1 ranked offense to execute even without its top offensive weapon.

After the game Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about his club’s performance. He explained his team is always prepared, regardless of who actually suits up. “No matter who’s out, our guys are always ready to play.” Mazzula said. “And they always step up.”

Mazzulla credited his club for not missing a beat despite being without the team’s leading scorer. He was quick to praise his guys. “It’s a compliment to them for our depth. Compliments to guys for making the right play.”

Mazzulla was also happy to shine light on his bench players. Boston had seven guys score in double-figures Sunday evening. The coach made it clear the Celtics know what to do top to bottom.

“The bench guys do the same thing starters,” Mazzulla said. “They keep our spacing and make the right play at the right time. They move the ball and they defend with effort and detail.”

