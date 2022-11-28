Read full article on original website
Ryan Calisti service video
The escalating impact of illicit fentanyl is felt across Kansas and it’s a situation impacting adolescents, as well as adults. Where's Shane? In Salina for the Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights. Updated: 8 hours ago. She was out with Shannon's Stars Twirling Club getting ready for the event....
Windy and a bit warmer Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that windy and warmer weather is on the way for the rest of the week. It will be a cold start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s with gusty south winds and a sunny sky.
How much snow is falling across Kansas?
KSN's Storm Track 3 team is tracking snowfall totals across Kansas and some of the surrounding areas.
GALLERY: Kansans capture cold front rolling in
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of Kansas saw its high temperature before sunrise on Tuesday. Temperatures began to fall as a cold front moved across the state. Kansans captured a visual of the cold weather as it rolled in, a line of thick heavy clouds across the horizon. The weather brought snow to some parts of northwest Kansas but it stayed dry across the rest of the state.
Wind-blown warm-up today and Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s not quite as cold across Kansas as it was 24 hours ago, but wake-up temperatures in the 20s, and wind chills in the teens, means the coast is a must have this morning. Stronger winds from the south will bring...
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Sunny but chilly today
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says sunshine returns today, and winds will be much lighter, but temperatures will remain colder than normal with highs in the lower 40s. Stronger winds from the south will bring warmer weather back to Kansas tomorrow and Friday. Near normal highs in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Historic drought leads Kansas cattle ranchers to sell herds
The holiday light show is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers. With a drought persisting across Kansas, farmers say the winter wheat crop could be in jeopardy if moisture levels don’t improve.
Slimming the herd: Kansas ranchers face difficult decisions due to drought
EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - A high volume of cattle is on the auction block as severe to exceptional drought conditions in much of Kansas have ranchers decreasing the number of cattle they have heading into the winter. The worst impact of the drought conditions are in southern and western Kansas.
Low wind chills early Wednesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Low wind chills will be quite common Wednesday morning with northwest winds starting to go down, but still enough of it to make it feel colder. Skies will be clear and much of the state will be in the teens and 20s. It will be mainly...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Thanksgiving weekend in Kansas saw big jump in DUI arrests, KHP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report and it shows that there were nearly double the amount of DUIs in 2022 as there were in 2021. They also noted that there were three fatal crashes over the holiday weekend as well.
Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for […]
Winner of $92M jackpot in NE Kansas still unclaimed
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a big-time winning ticket sold in Kansas for the Nov. 19 Powerball drawing has yet to step forward. The Kansas Lottery said the winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $92 million jackpot. The winning numbers in...
Little snow for some; much colder for all
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving front coming through Kansas on Tuesday will lead to falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (under 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area Tuesday morning or early afternoon.
Snow chances for some, bitter cold for all
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is tracking through Kansas today bringing falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (Trace to 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area.
How many people are on death row in Kansas?
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
Outdated marijuana laws hinder Kansas
Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
