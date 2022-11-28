ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Ryan Calisti service video

The escalating impact of illicit fentanyl is felt across Kansas and it’s a situation impacting adolescents, as well as adults. Where's Shane? In Salina for the Christmas Festival and Parade of Lights. Updated: 8 hours ago. She was out with Shannon's Stars Twirling Club getting ready for the event....
Windy and a bit warmer Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that windy and warmer weather is on the way for the rest of the week. It will be a cold start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 50s with gusty south winds and a sunny sky.
GALLERY: Kansans capture cold front rolling in

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much of Kansas saw its high temperature before sunrise on Tuesday. Temperatures began to fall as a cold front moved across the state. Kansans captured a visual of the cold weather as it rolled in, a line of thick heavy clouds across the horizon. The weather brought snow to some parts of northwest Kansas but it stayed dry across the rest of the state.
Wind-blown warm-up today and Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s not quite as cold across Kansas as it was 24 hours ago, but wake-up temperatures in the 20s, and wind chills in the teens, means the coast is a must have this morning. Stronger winds from the south will bring...
Sunny but chilly today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says sunshine returns today, and winds will be much lighter, but temperatures will remain colder than normal with highs in the lower 40s. Stronger winds from the south will bring warmer weather back to Kansas tomorrow and Friday. Near normal highs in the...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Low wind chills early Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Low wind chills will be quite common Wednesday morning with northwest winds starting to go down, but still enough of it to make it feel colder. Skies will be clear and much of the state will be in the teens and 20s. It will be mainly...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
Thanksgiving weekend in Kansas saw big jump in DUI arrests, KHP says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report and it shows that there were nearly double the amount of DUIs in 2022 as there were in 2021. They also noted that there were three fatal crashes over the holiday weekend as well.
Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for […]
Winner of $92M jackpot in NE Kansas still unclaimed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a big-time winning ticket sold in Kansas for the Nov. 19 Powerball drawing has yet to step forward. The Kansas Lottery said the winner has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $92 million jackpot. The winning numbers in...
Little snow for some; much colder for all

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast moving front coming through Kansas on Tuesday will lead to falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (under 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area Tuesday morning or early afternoon.
Snow chances for some, bitter cold for all

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front is tracking through Kansas today bringing falling temperatures and some light snow for parts of the state. Northwest Kansas will have the best chance of light accumulations (Trace to 2 inches), but much of what falls will be blowing in strong north winds. Some of the roads will have a few slick spots, so use caution if traveling in that area.
How many people are on death row in Kansas?

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
Outdated marijuana laws hinder Kansas

Voters in neighboring Missouri just legalized recreational marijuana. Meanwhile, Kansas remains in the minority of states where neither medical nor recreational marijuana are allowed. It’s a symptom of dysfunctional democracy in Kansas that legislators haven’t updated our marijuana laws. Polling for years has shown that Kansans support legalizing and taxing...
