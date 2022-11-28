Holley Navarre Water System payroll has grown by $2M; board members fighting to learn why

Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffs
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 States
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola's Foo Foo Festival
Battery recycling company Li-Cycle brings almost 270 jobs to Monroe County
Representatives with the governor's office said that the spoke operation currently can shred up to 5,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries a year.
Disabled veteran makes plea to RG&E over ‘horrendous’ billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Navy veteran Robert Podlaski is 100% disabled on a fixed income and has always used budget billing with RG&E. It means they take the average amount per year and divide it monthly for your bills. “Basically you pay 12 equal payments of that amount,” he said. Podlaski and his wife Marlina […]
This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I have a confession to make. I’m oooooold. How old am I? I remember when Steve Martin was just a stand-up comic whose big schtick involved getting small. These days Martin is the star of a popular Hulu TV show about a trio of snarky amateur detectives. In movies, he’s played a well-meaning dope, a […] The post This Florida chemical plant is the biggest greenhouse gas polluter in the state appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Fired Williamsville Spanish teacher suing district, seeks $1.5M
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Williamsville Spanish teacher is taking legal action against the school district after she was fired over a controversial worksheet. Students in Karen Hamm’s class at Mill Middle School were asked to complete a sentence translation worksheet that included the phrases, “You are Mexican and ugly” and “You are pretty […]
Former Rochester Housing Authority chairman gets 6.5 years for defrauding nonprofits
In November 2021, prosecutors said Moses was convicted of 28 charges.
WHEC TV-10
Hochul signs legislation to help make 70% of state’s energy renewable by 2030
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the North Country on Wednesday to announce new eco-friendly ways to power our communities. She’s signed legislation to make sure that 70% of our energy comes from renewable sources by the year 2030. The governor says these goals to fight climate change are ambitious but they are doable.
getthecoast.com
Dillard’s closing at the Santa Rosa Mall, future mixed-use redevelopment in the works
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Radiant Partners, owners of the Santa Rosa Mall, announced that they are in contract to acquire the Dillard’s department store building and subsequent property. According to a Tuesday afternoon press release, this acquisition will allow Radiant Partners to take full control of the Santa...
RG&E suspends late payment charges through April
Additionally, the energy company says that if a customer has unpaid balances through May 1, and enrolls by December 31, they can receive a credit.
Rochester’s LGBTQ Community Reacts to Respect for Marriage Act
Bronson and Moran said they're both thankful, but hoping for a broader codification someday, in all states.
wxxinews.org
Marketplace Mall announces five new tenants
The Marketplace Mall has announced five new tenants at that mall. They include locally owned bar and grill Zoke, set to open in the first quarter of next year. A mainstay of the public market, Juan & Maria’s, will join the mix of eateries at the food court at Marketplace, opening in January.
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
WGRZ TV
Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
No injuries in Country Club Manor fire
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville. The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive. A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire just after […]
New York’s Official Warning To Snowmobile Owners
Making a monthly payment on a loan for a snowmobile is not too hard to swallow when the snow is flying! You work hard all summer to make the payments and get the sled ready for winter and the season is almost here! But there are a few things that you need to do before you hit the trails.
11 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
These 11 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. Manning, Michael John. Booking Date/Time: 11/27/2022 09:55:23. OPERATING MOTOR VEHICLE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST...
City of Rochester shuts down homeless encampment on Loomis St.
If people continue to live in the area even with the fence up, according to Kingsley, the city will charge them with trespassing.
nyspnews.com
Batavia woman arrested for Bail Jumping
On November 26, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Allyson P. Lawrence, 28, of Batavia, NY on a warrant for failing to appear in the Town of Batavia Court in July of 2022. She was charged with Bail Jumping 3rd Degree and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Batavia court in December of 2022.
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
ubmd.com
Local teens with obesity experienced dramatic weight loss when they participated in UB clinical trial
BUFFALO, N.Y. – For teens who have struggled with obesity, it probably sounded too good to be true: a weekly injection that could help them control their eating and lead to weight loss. But the results of the clinical trial on the drug semaglutide, released online ahead of print...
