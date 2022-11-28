Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Ken Wilson names Angus McClure Wolf Pack offensive line coach; Nady out
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Angus McClure returns to Nevada Football, as head coach Ken Wilson announced McClure as the program’s offensive line coach. McClure had two previous stints on the Wolf Pack staff, serving as tight ends coach in 1996 before a two-year stint as offensive line coach and assistant head coach from 2018-19.
2news.com
Sanders, Peterson headline Nevada's All-MW selections
Seven members of the Nevada football team earned All-Mountain West honors Tuesday, with safety Bentlee Sanders being named to the First Team and nose tackle Dom Peterson named to the Second Team. Wide receiver B.J. Casteel, offensive lineman Grant Starck, running back Toa Taua, linebacker Drue Watts, and nickel Tyson...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Nevada Wolfpack bolstering offensive staff, adding veteran assistant Angus McClure
As Nevada continues its transition into the Ken Wilson era following last offseason's departure of former head coach Jay Norvell to take over at Colorado State, the Wolfpack are revamping their offensive staff with a veteran addition. Sources tell FootballScoop that Angus McClure, a longtime college assistant with a previous...
406mtsports.com
Heat from the Beat: NDSU beat writer Jeff Kolpack weighs in on this year's Bison
MISSOULA – North Dakota State University has built a dynasty with its football program over the past decade. It’s developed NFL players like Carson Wentz, Trey Lance, Christian Watson and a slew of linemen. It’s won nine national titles in the last 11 seasons. It’s become the epitome of a blueblood program at the FCS level.
KFYR-TV
Bison host Griz in FCS playoffs Saturday
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The last 38 times the Bison played a football game following a week off, they’ve won. NDSU is the number three seed for the F.C.S. playoffs, which earned them a first-round bye in the playoffs. Over the weekend, the Griz scored 31 unanswered points to come from behind and beat Southeast Missouri State University.
KOLO TV Reno
Silver State Sights – The Thunderbird Lodge
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Out of all the homes in the state of Nevada – this one may have the best view. “George Whittell built it in 1936, it was his summer home,” explained Shireen Piramoon who gave us a tour of the property. Located on State...
kunr.org
Millions of homes are being built in fire-prone areas of Mountain West as wildfire risks grow
On a recent blue-skied morning, high in the hills of south Reno, Nevada, a construction crew bent steel rebar for the foundation of a new house. They used a machine about the size of a microwave. “You see how quick that went?” said Peter Picetti, owner of PF Picetti Construction,...
Sierra storm warning includes Tahoe, up to 2 feet of snow
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday stretching into Friday for much of the Sierra, including Lake Tahoe where up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting to near 100 mph (160 kph) are expected on the mountain tops.
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
2news.com
School Closures/Delays for December 1
Several schools are closed or delayed for Thursday, December 1. All Incline Village schools are closed within the Washoe County School District. There will be no activities or services at school sites, and no classes will be held. All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District, (South Lake Tahoe)...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe Valley may get a cannabis consumption lounge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe Valley cannabis dispensary has been given a chance to open a cannabis consumption lounge. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board on Wednesday gave a prospective license to The Venue at Sol Cannabis, the only location in Washoe County to receive a chance to operate a consumption lounge.
2news.com
Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe Celebrating Ten Years of FiftyFifty Brewing Partnership
The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe (HSTT) is celebrating ten years of its successful partnership with FiftyFifty Brewing Company. The Truckee-based brewery has been an invaluable partner in HSTT’s mission to improve the lives of pets and people in the region. It all started with one beer collaboration and over the years, FiftyFifty has helped save hundreds of animals’ lives, while simultaneously helping the community keep their pets healthy and happy.
fox5ny.com
RIP Rudolph: Bear takes on inflatable Christmas reindeer at Lake Tahoe home
ZEPHYR COVE, Nevada - One bear clearly has no Christmas spirit this year. David Lester from Zephyr Cove, Nevada woke up Saturday to find his Christmas decorations in disarray — and the culprit was caught on camera. Lester’s security camera caught the incident on video, which shows a bear...
KTVU FOX 2
Video: 'Hungry' Lake Tahoe bear attacks inflatable Rudolph
STATELINE, Nev - A South Lake Tahoe area resident is mourning the loss of his young Rudolph yard decoration, after a violent mauling by a bear. Dave Lester said the attack happened early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. in front of his home in the community of Zephyr Cove in Nevada. He shared video of the unprovoked attack and said that by the time he found the deflated victim, there was nothing he could do to save it.
Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary There is a little secret that Nevada developers and road contractors are using to boost profits at the expense of taxpayers, drivers, prospective home buyers, and the environment, all while fomenting the scourge of high housing prices and traffic problems that plague us. These problems are arguably the most important issues of our time and […] The post Tired of high housing prices and nightmare traffic? Little-known unelected boards hold the key. appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
California Company Proposes New Casino Near Convention Center in Reno
Elevation Entertainment submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino. The new casino would be called Firecreek resort casino, to be built right across the street from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Kietzke Lane and South Virginia Street. Firecreek Resort Casino would...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Schools closed, chain controls in effect as snow falls at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The snow started falling in the early morning hours Thursday at Lake Tahoe. Chain controls are in effect and all schools in the Incline Village, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe areas are closed Thursday, Dec. 1, due to hazardous road and weather conditions. The...
Teen Fends Off Attacking Mountain Lion on Her Own, Escapes With Only Minor Scratches
A brave Nevada teen is among the lucky few who have gone toe to toe with a mountain lion and walked away to tell about it. According to reports, the teen encountered the lion in a Reno, Nevada neighborhood earlier this month. And, with a bit of quick thinking and a whole lot of luck, she escaped with only a few minor scratches.
2news.com
Northern Nevada HOPES to Commemorate World AIDS Day with Reception, Candlelight Vigil
Northern Nevada HOPES invites the community to join the observance of World AIDS Day on December 1 at the organization’s reception and candlelight vigil ceremony. World AIDS Day is a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV. This is a day for voices to unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost, and standing together in the fight against HIV. The 2022 World AIDS Day theme is ‘Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.”
mynews4.com
Governor-elect Lombardo taps former state senator Ben Kieckhefer as chief of staff
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Former Nevada state senator Ben Kieckhefer has been tapped to become Governor-elect Joe Lombardo's chief of staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
