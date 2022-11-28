ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Why this local developer joined the #1 Real Estate Development program in the US

For the past 13 years, Neal NeSmith has been working with some of the biggest names in real estate development in Birmingham. However, it was just last year that he joined Auburn University’s Master of Real Estate Development program—which was recently ranked #1 in the country. We spoke with Neal to learn more about his background and why he chose to go back to school as a working, full-time professional.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Piggly Wiggly to relocate within shopping center

The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday

BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
BESSEMER, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Approves $1.1 Million Contract To Modernize Trash Collection

The City of Birmingham will spend $1 million over the next three years to modernize its trash and recycling collection operations. On Tuesday, the City Council voted to approve a contract with Routeware, a Portland, Ore-based software company, to make the city’s garbage collection more efficient—paying the company $491,254 for the first year, $303,495 for the second and $327,894 for the third.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Your ultimate guide to a progressive dinner on 2nd Ave

Looking for a way to spice up your Friday night dinners? A progressive dinner on 2nd Ave could be the answer. Progressive dinners allow everyone to try something new and supports many different Birmingham businesses in one night. Continue reading to find out where we would take you on a progressive dinner on 2nd Ave.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy