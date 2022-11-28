For the past 13 years, Neal NeSmith has been working with some of the biggest names in real estate development in Birmingham. However, it was just last year that he joined Auburn University’s Master of Real Estate Development program—which was recently ranked #1 in the country. We spoke with Neal to learn more about his background and why he chose to go back to school as a working, full-time professional.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO