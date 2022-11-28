Read full article on original website
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
wvtm13.com
Star Uptown developer seeks more demolition money from Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To bring the future Star Uptown to life, eleven of the former Carraway Hospital buildings must come down. Since this summer, seven of those are gone. Now the developer, Corporate Realty, is asking for more demolition cash from Birmingham to finish the job. If not, that...
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. homeowner wants money back from contractor he says left him high and dry
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County homeowner says he’s out tens of thousands of dollars and fears his dream home may be out of reach thanks to a contractor he claims left him high and dry. Clint Reese stands on a pair of vacant lots that bring...
Bham Now
Why this local developer joined the #1 Real Estate Development program in the US
For the past 13 years, Neal NeSmith has been working with some of the biggest names in real estate development in Birmingham. However, it was just last year that he joined Auburn University’s Master of Real Estate Development program—which was recently ranked #1 in the country. We spoke with Neal to learn more about his background and why he chose to go back to school as a working, full-time professional.
sylacauganews.com
Nemak holds ribbon cutting for new facility in Sylacauga, now employs more than 1,000 Alabamians
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Thursday, Nov. 17, auto parts manufacturer Nemak celebrated its latest expansion with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Nemak’s expansion will go towards benefiting its electric vehicle production line with a new Machining and Assembly building. The $2.1 million investment added 35,000-square feet to help accommodate machinery.
thehomewoodstar.com
Piggly Wiggly to relocate within shopping center
The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is relocating just a few feet from its current space to behind the current CVS location in order to build a bigger store that can better suit customer’s needs. Murray Legg with McConnell, White and Terry, which owns the property where Piggly Wiggly and...
Bham Now
These local stocking stuffers are 2022’s ultimate gift for creatives—shop now
Wondering what you’ll fill those holiday stockings with this year? The perfect gifts are just a click away. Forget trinkets that will never be used—give your loved ones something they’ll remember and cherish with these stocking stuffer experiences from Alys Stephens Center (ASC). Find out what’s available below.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama employees demand 'Amazon' pay on Black Friday
BESSEMER, Ala. — Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. More than 80 labor unions and allies across 32 countries used the day to bring attention to what some call poor working conditions in Amazon facilities all over the world — including in central Alabama. Our Revolution, a national grassroots organization, asked the community to stand with employees by not purchasing items from the retail giant.
hooversun.com
Creating tech hot spots: Hoover hopes to transform Meadow Brook, Inverness office parks into mixed-use innovation centers
As the office market deals with high vacancy rates, Hoover officials are developing strategies to help re-energize and potentially transform some of the city’s office parks into mixed-use centers, particularly in the U.S. 280 corridor. The city is focusing on Meadow Brook Corporate Park and Inverness Center North, both...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Approves $1.1 Million Contract To Modernize Trash Collection
The City of Birmingham will spend $1 million over the next three years to modernize its trash and recycling collection operations. On Tuesday, the City Council voted to approve a contract with Routeware, a Portland, Ore-based software company, to make the city’s garbage collection more efficient—paying the company $491,254 for the first year, $303,495 for the second and $327,894 for the third.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD initiating Operation Close Out to keep city safe during holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are announcing a new operation that will begin Wednesday night and run through the end of the year. The goal is to cut back on crime and give everyone a safer holiday season in the Magic City. Chief Scott Thurmond is stressing to both...
wbrc.com
Birmingham resident shares video of thief stealing package off apartment doorstep
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are officially in the midst of the holiday season, a time known for giving, but some people instead are stealing. Porch pirates, or thieves, are already stealing packages this season. A Birmingham resident is sharing the story and video of a theft that happened to...
Birmingham Water Works approves 2023 budget. Here’s how rate increase may affect your bill
Wednesday morning the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) voted to approve the 2023 operation & maintenance (O&M) and capital budgets. Attached to these budgets is a 3.9% increase for ratepayers to fund a total BWWB budget increase of roughly $5 million and support revenue loss from a predicted 2.3% drop in demand in 2023.
Birmingham approves updated zoning for medical marijuana dispensaries
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved an update to zoning laws that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries in the city. “I think it’s the right, progressive thing to do,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin told the city council before the vote. The updated zoning also clears the way...
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
UAB to provide free vision care services at ‘Gift of Sight’ event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Free comprehensive eye exams and glasses for low-income or underinsured patients will be provided during UAB Community Eye Care’s ninth annual “Gift of Sight” event. The event will take place at the Jefferson County Western Health Center from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2. Eye exams will only be provided to those […]
Over 39,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages
There is no word yet on how long it will take for power to be restored.
Bham Now
Your ultimate guide to a progressive dinner on 2nd Ave
Looking for a way to spice up your Friday night dinners? A progressive dinner on 2nd Ave could be the answer. Progressive dinners allow everyone to try something new and supports many different Birmingham businesses in one night. Continue reading to find out where we would take you on a progressive dinner on 2nd Ave.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD looking to identify dine-and-dash suspects who pointed firearm at restaurant employee
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are conducting a robbery investigation at King Buffet in the 7800 Block of Crestwood Boulevard. An East Precinct sergeant stated that he was on patrol when he entered the Kings Buffet and learned a robbery had just occurred at the restaurant.
otmj.com
Family Christmas Home: Family Heirlooms, Festive Christmas Décor Define Mountain Brook Home in IPC Holiday Home Tour
Treasured family heirlooms abound in the Mountain Brook home of Mallie and Jay Whatley, right down to holiday décor such as the angel topping the fragrant 10-foot spruce Christmas tree in the living room. “That was a gift from my mom,” Mallie Whatley said. “She had it. The wings...
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, Jefferson County EMA launching new text system to help solve homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama and Jefferson County EMA are launching a new tool to keep you and your family safer. The organizations are creating a text alert system to increase tips on active investigations. It’s a part of the Everbridge system that is already in...
