Sweet Potato Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze
To prepare cake: Sift cake flour, all-purpose flour, oat flour, baking powder, 3/4 teaspoon salt, cinnamon, baking soda, ginger, white pepper, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg into a large bowl. Combine granulated sugar, brown sugar and oil in another large bowl; beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mashed sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating on medium speed until thoroughly combined.
Homemade country-style milk bread
If you haven't ever had homemade country milk bread, you're going to be in for a real treat. Milk bread is one of my favorite breads to make and to eat. It's light, fluffy, and easy to pull apart in rich airy layers. Plus, it's absolutely yummy! It's great to serve with breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and even to eat at snack time.
Sweet Potato Casserole: A must have Thanksgiving side dish
With Thanksgiving just days away, turkeys and hams are starting to defrost everywhere in preparation for the main course. But for me, it's all about the side dishes. Baked macaroni, green beans, cranberry sauce and of course, sweet potato casserole. The recipe for sweet potato casserole with pecans originated in the South and early variations included different ingredients like cream or milk. The side dish became so popular that it is a staple on many restaurant menus and most holiday tables are not complete without a sweet potato casserole. The best part about this dish is that you can prepare it a day or two in advance, which is a great way to get a head start on your Thanksgiving cooking. Plus, you can store any leftovers in the refrigerator, for a few days to be enjoyed with those turkey sandwiches.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
New check-in point for young people in Saigon: Rows of sesame buds change their leaves to bold colors
Taking advantage of the poetic beautiful sky, many young girls are eager to check in and take pictures to keep their youthful and youthful moments. In the past few days, rows of sesame trees along the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal (the section near Thi Nghe bridge, Binh Thanh district, Ho Chi Minh City) suddenly became “famous” attracting many young people to have fun and take pictures.
The fruit that made a fence in the countryside suddenly became a specialty with the price of 12 USD/ kg, very popular at the end of the year
This is a specialty of the highlands of Ha Giang, bought by women every Tet holiday. Black cat squash is grown and cared for by the Meo ethnic people in Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang. This fruit is adapted to cold climates, can live in barren land, poor in nutrients.
The fish that used to be full of no one knows, is now a famous specialty that is strangely popular, $16/kg
Housewives who want to buy must order a whole month in advance for $16 / kg, equivalent to about 10,000 – 15,000 VND ($0,6)/ child. In the West, there are many famous specialties that make tourists happy, just enjoy them once and will never forget them! In it, there is a type of fish with a very unique name – False black lance catfish, which is welcomed and “favored” by many people.
Stir-fry blend with shrimp recipe
BY's Recipe: No cooking experience is required to prepare a stir-fry blend with shrimp. Servings: 4-6. Prep. Time:15 minutes. Cooking Time: 20-30 minutues. 2 cups cooked shrimp (Mushroom works for vegans and vegetarians),
Sweet Potato Cobbler
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Soft, caramelized sweet potato in a buttery, crumbly crust – what could be better? Sweet potato cobbler is the perfect addition to any holiday dinner table. Not only are...
Plants that once grew wild were brought back to be planted, and seeds sold for hundreds of millions of dong/kg
This type of seed is red, with a black top, very similar to licorice seeds. This is a special moisture-loving herbaceous plant, with a lifespan of up to 100 years, rather slow growth and found at an altitude of 1,200-2,000m above sea level. This plant was discovered by scientists in...
Breakfast stuffed bell peppers and 2 more easy on-the-go recipes
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for many people, it's equally important to be able to enjoy it on-the-go. Lisa Bryan, cookbook author and culinary creator of Downshiftology, which features wholesome recipes, kitchen advice and cooking tutorials, shared some easy to make and easier to eat breakfast recipes with "GMA."
Explore the ‘curse’ of love at the most sacred ancient temple in Hue
Thien Mu Pagoda is a place not to be missed on the journey to discover Hue. Located on Ha Khe hill, on the left bank of the Perfume River, 5km west of Hue city center is an ancient temple that anyone coming to the ancient capital cannot ignore, which is Thien Mu Pagoda.
Open-Face Chicken Curry Naan
Yes, this meal is ready in a snap. But that doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavor. This chicken dinner is in fact bursting with fresh, bright, spiced flavors, thanks to red curry paste, fresh lime juice, and serrano chile. A generous dollop of yogurt is stirred in at the end for added richness and creaminess. For perfectly warmed and pliant naan, brush the flatbread with oil and place it in a hot oven until it's warmed and toasted, which takes just a few minutes. Or if you have a gas range, place the naan directly over the flame and flip with tongs until the bread is charred on both sides.
Sheet-Pan Maple-Bacon Green Beans
Eating your veggies isn’t hard when there’s crispy bacon, tender, blistered Birds Eye® Steamfresh® Whole Green Beans, and a zingy maple vinaigrette involved. This side dish is fancy enough for holiday dinner and easy enough for weeknights. Cooking bacon and beans on the same sheet pan means less cleanup and more delicious flavor for the final dish.
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for store-cupboard spaghetti
Not all store cupboards are equal. Mine is a higgledy-piggledy ode to disorganisation, which I have talked myself into thinking is useful for creativity. Perhaps, one day, I’ll see the soy sauce next to the fruit pastilles and it might inspire a new recipe. This dish, however, was inspired by the more ordered store cupboard of Giuseppina, the host nonna at a farm I stayed on in Sicily this summer. She dried her own grapes and tomatoes, brined her own capers and, using them, cooked us the most phenomenal food, including a pasta dish that this recipe is in memory of.
Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
The ideal appetizer for a holiday gathering should be bite-size and satisfyingly cheesy, have a pop of umami, and keep people coming back for more without spoiling their appetites. These cream cheese stuffed mushrooms check all the boxes. The best part is that they cannot be easier to prepare. Unlike...
Pine garden of 2,000 trees in Moc Chau
SON LA – With nearly 2,000 imported pine trees, the garden is being visited and photographed by many tourists before Christmas 2022. The pine garden is about 1 hectare wide, located in the Bo Bun sub-area, Nong Truong town in the center of Moc Chau district, has just welcomed guests since mid-November.
Za'atar Sheet-Pan Chicken
When you don’t feel like doing a lot of dishes, sheet-pan dinners are your best friend. Whether you’re craving pork chops, gnocchi, or even chicken fajitas, a sheet pan promises to simplify your meal and leave you with minimal cleanup: perfect for weeknights, a lazy weekend meal—or any day at all.
The fierce fish that was criticized for, not many people ate it before, is now a specialty
This fish was previously little noticed, now made into famous delicious specialties in the city. Catfish (mudfish), also known as climbing fish, live in brackish and freshwater waters. This fish is abundant in the North as well as the Mekong Delta. This is a scaleless catfish (mudfish), the head is...
