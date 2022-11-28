Read full article on original website
Going to Long Bien dike to take pictures in the middle of thousands of reed grass
In the early winter days, along the Long Bien dike, the section crossing Co Linh street was dyed white by blooming reeds. That dreamy scene has made this place a ‘hot’ place for young people who love to take pictures in Hanoi. The reed lawn is located right...
The roads are considered by tourists to be the most beautiful in Vietnam
Not only serving the purpose of travel, but these roads also have their own unique markings and points. The country of Vietnam has never run out of interesting things to discover, especially about the majestic natural landscapes. Because of that, most foreign tourists when traveling to Vietnam commented that they came because of the natural landscape.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
A Second World War sea fort off the English coast was sold for about $580,000 at an auction. Take a look.
The Grade II-listed sea fort off Lincolnshire in northern England could be turned into a luxury hotel, restaurant, Airbnb or retreat.
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
Woman Shares Secret to Cheap Flights That's Better Than Travel Tuesday
It's safe to say most people don't know about this.
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Apartment Therapy
Here’s Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to Lonely Planet
With 2023 on the horizon, now is the time to start planning out next year’s vacations. Struggling to make up your mind? Lonely Planet has you covered. The travel publication’s writers recently unveiled their “Best in Travel” list for 2023, compiling all the travel highlights that you should know about in 2023, from skateboarding in Ghana to boarding a night train from Turkey to Bulgaria.
Tourists flock to Ba Den Mountain after the mysterious “flying saucer” phenomenon
The level of tourists flocking to Ba Den mountain (Thach Tan commune, Tay Ninh city) after this spiritual landscape appeared mysterious “flying saucer clouds” increased sharply. Ba Den Mountain is more than 100km from Ho Chi Minh City, famous for its majestic natural scenery associated with thrilling spiritual...
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
More than 4,000 flights were delayed as holiday travel spikes in the U.S.
More than 100 U.S. flights were canceled, according to tracker, FlightAware. The cancellations and delays come during a period of chaotic travel said to resemble pre-pandemic levels.
Our 2023 Travel Bucket List
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Outside editors have ambitious travel bucket lists and are always on the move. When asked what trips they’d most like to receive as gifts this year, our colleagues knew exactly what to say.
Submerged Ancient Greek City With Long-Lost Tombs Revealed by Drought
Receding water levels at a Turkish dam have revealed relics from the ancient Greek city of Scepsis that date back thousands of years.
‘Pao’s house’ buckwheat flower season
HA GIANG – A 75-year-old house with typical Hmong architecture, the scene of the movie “The Story of Pao”, attracts tourists when coming to Ha Giang in the buckwheat season. Lung Cam cultural and tourism village, in Sung La commune, located in the valley of Dong Van...
They Rented an RV to the QAnon Queen, Who Abandoned It and Left It Damaged and Full of Sardines
Vicki LeBlanc had no idea that when she and her husband decided to rent out her RV to a woman they met over Facebook they would be sucked into the vortex of a QAnon cult leader who would leave their vehicle trashed and broken. LeBlanc and her husband Mike aren’t...
