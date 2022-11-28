ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The roads are considered by tourists to be the most beautiful in Vietnam

Not only serving the purpose of travel, but these roads also have their own unique markings and points. The country of Vietnam has never run out of interesting things to discover, especially about the majestic natural landscapes. Because of that, most foreign tourists when traveling to Vietnam commented that they came because of the natural landscape.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism

Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Here’s Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to Lonely Planet

With 2023 on the horizon, now is the time to start planning out next year’s vacations. Struggling to make up your mind? Lonely Planet has you covered. The travel publication’s writers recently unveiled their “Best in Travel” list for 2023, compiling all the travel highlights that you should know about in 2023, from skateboarding in Ghana to boarding a night train from Turkey to Bulgaria.
Tourists flock to Ba Den Mountain after the mysterious “flying saucer” phenomenon

The level of tourists flocking to Ba Den mountain (Thach Tan commune, Tay Ninh city) after this spiritual landscape appeared mysterious “flying saucer clouds” increased sharply. Ba Den Mountain is more than 100km from Ho Chi Minh City, famous for its majestic natural scenery associated with thrilling spiritual...
Our 2023 Travel Bucket List

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Outside editors have ambitious travel bucket lists and are always on the move. When asked what trips they’d most like to receive as gifts this year, our colleagues knew exactly what to say.
‘Pao’s house’ buckwheat flower season

HA GIANG – A 75-year-old house with typical Hmong architecture, the scene of the movie “The Story of Pao”, attracts tourists when coming to Ha Giang in the buckwheat season. Lung Cam cultural and tourism village, in Sung La commune, located in the valley of Dong Van...

