Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
National Sub Chain Finally Coming to TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
High Rated Restaurant Hit With 17 Health ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How to Celebrate the Holidays in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
tucsonroadrunners.com
Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back With The Barracuda
Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back With The Barracuda. Upcoming Games (All times MST) Saturday, December 3: Tucson at San Jose, 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4: Tucson at San Jose, 4:00 p.m. Friday, December 9: Ontario at Tucson, 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10: Ontario at Tucson, 7:00 p.m. Strong Start To...
tucsonroadrunners.com
Roadrunners To Spread Holiday Cheer In Tucson All Month
Tucson, Arizona – The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes today announced several events to celebrate the holidays with the Tucson community. On Tuesday, December 6, select players will join fans at Tucson Holiday Ice on Church Avenue from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. to skate with patrons. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item will receive a free game ticket to either the team’s December 13 or 14 games against Coachella Valley. Tucson Holiday Ice, in partnership with Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson, Rio Nuevo and the Tucson Convention Center is open daily through January 8 with 90-Minute Sessions for Southern Arizona to enjoy. Fans will soon be able to reserve their spots in advance by visiting TucsonRoadrunners.com and clicking “Tucson Holiday Ice” as the timeslot will sellout in advance.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana resident Vicente Garcia leads the nation in punting at University of Redlands
Fontana resident Vicente Garcia had a superb season for the University of Redlands football team in 2022, leading the nation in punting. In his junior year, the Etiwanda High School graduate had 42 punts for 1,915 yards, a 45.60 average, which was the best mark for all NCAA Division 3 punters.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Burros girls basketball get first home win of season
The Burroughs girls’ basketball team returned home after participating in the week long Lions Mane tournament. The Burros home opener was against the Victor Valley Jackrabbits on Monday night and after four quarters gave their fans a 58-32 win. Burroughs (4-1) are off until Monday, December 12th when Barstow visits Burroughs gym. Tip off is 6 p.m.
ocsportszone.com
What happens if Orange County football teams win CIF Regional Bowl Games this week?
Northwood’s Adam Harper powers for a touchdown past Lakewood’s EJ Baltazar in Saturday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Yorba Linda, Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills and Whittier Christian football teams all earned berths in the CIF Regional Bowl Games this weekend.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim's Measure J tax passed. Now the hard part: collecting the tax
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The passing of Anaheim's Measure J is a nice windfall for the city and could have deeper implications beyond it. The ballot measure, which will allow the city to pursue uncollected hotel tax from online travel companies, appears headed for passage with 59% of votes as of Tuesday.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm will arrive Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De...
KTLA.com
Preview of 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival
The 9th Annual La Habra Tamale Festival is taking place Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The free all-day festival attracts thousands of attendees and this year the city’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is part of the event. La Habra Mayor Jose Medrano joined us live...
Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development
RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005728/en/ Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fontana Herald News
Northgate González Market holds grand opening event in Fontana
Northgate González Market, a family-owned, Mexican-themed grocery market chain, opened the doors of its newest store in Fontana on Nov. 30, expanding the company’s footprint into the Inland Empire. The parking lot was overflowing with cars as hundreds of people waited outside for a chance to enter the...
Wallis leads by 12 votes over Holstege in tight Assembly race
Update 5:55 p.m. After Riverside County Registrar of Voters released election results, Greg Wallis maintained a lead of 12 votes over Christy Holstege. Results as of 7:30 p.m. 11/29/22 Approximately 500 postmarked Vote-by-Mail and 500 Provisional ballots still must be processed, in Riverside County. The next updated results will be posted upon election certification on The post Wallis leads by 12 votes over Holstege in tight Assembly race appeared first on KESQ.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Mojave Narrows hosting Glow Games this Friday night
VICTORVILLE – The Mojave Narrows Regional Park is hosting Glow Games, Friday Dec. 2, for the whole family to enjoy competitive and non-competitive glow in the dark games. San Bernardino County Regional Parks is putting on the electric night time event, starting at 6:45 p.m. Park staff will be providing face painting and glow sticks along with the outdoor games.
Riverside deaf football team celebrates its 1st CIF state title with parade
The California School for the Deaf's football team celebrated a major victory with a parade in Riverside on Monday.
