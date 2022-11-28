Tucson, Arizona – The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes today announced several events to celebrate the holidays with the Tucson community. On Tuesday, December 6, select players will join fans at Tucson Holiday Ice on Church Avenue from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. to skate with patrons. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item will receive a free game ticket to either the team’s December 13 or 14 games against Coachella Valley. Tucson Holiday Ice, in partnership with Pima Pain Center, the City of Tucson, Rio Nuevo and the Tucson Convention Center is open daily through January 8 with 90-Minute Sessions for Southern Arizona to enjoy. Fans will soon be able to reserve their spots in advance by visiting TucsonRoadrunners.com and clicking “Tucson Holiday Ice” as the timeslot will sellout in advance.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO