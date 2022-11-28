Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
fantasypros.com
Fitz’s Week 13 Rankings, Tiers & Start/Sit Advice (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the fantasy playoffs just ahead, start/sit decisions become even more fraught than usual. One misstep could knock you out of playoff contention and leave you tormented by regret for months. So let’s not have any of that, OK? Let’s make this a December to remember. As always,...
Shannon Sharpe zings Zach Wilson with ‘cougar hunting’ jab after Jets benching
Shannon Sharpe kicked Zach Wilson while he’s down. One day after quarterback Mike White and the Jets thrashed the Bears, 31-10, Sharped declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that the starting job should be White’s for the rest of the year while Wilson, who was benched last week, could perhaps take up other off-field activities. “Mike White threw for 300 yards. You look at those conditions — it wasn’t like it was 75 and sunny — and he was spinning like he was in a phone booth,” Sharpe said. “I’m sorry, Zach, you might have to go cougar hunting again, but you ain’t getting...
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Intro
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
numberfire.com
Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (ribs) plans to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. According to Rodgers, Green Bay's quarterback plans to play after he "got good news with the scans." In a potential matchup versus a Bears' defense allowing 17.3 FanDuel points to quarterbacks this season, our models project Rodgers to score 18.5 FanDuel points.
fantasypros.com
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 13 (2022 Fantasy Football)
With National Football Day (aka Thanksgiving) behind us, we’re getting down to the wire in fantasy. Most leagues start their fantasy playoffs in Week 15 or 16, meaning there are just 2 or 3 weeks of the regular season left. When streaming defenses we like to target backup quarterbacks, so it’s valuable to stay up to date on who’s starting for each team. As such, here are the movers and shakers in the QB landscape this week:
Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday
The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Lions, Seahawks holding top-five picks thanks to QB trades
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Philadelphia Eagles reclaim No. 1 spot; San Francisco 49ers hit top three
Hark! The Eagles soar on golden wings back to the top of the NFL Power Rankings. A dominant offensive performance against the Packers on Sunday Night Football was enough to bump the Chiefs from the top spot in what's shaping up as an epic back-and-forth battle between superpowers down the home stretch of the regular season.
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
Falcons Star Is Out For The Year After Unfortunate Injury
The Atlanta Falcons aren't going to have their best offensive weapon for the rest of the 2022 season. According to head coach Arthur Smith, star tight end Kyle Pitts is out for the remainder of the season. Pitts was put on injured reserve last Monday, so it's no surprise that...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 13 Lineup Land Mines (2022)
The premise behind this article is simple. Identifying fantasy football land mines — a guy you’re probably thinking about starting, but here’s why he might be a land mine that explodes your starting lineup — for the upcoming week. Proceed with caution, and don’t be afraid...
fantasypros.com
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Mike White, Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, Tua Tagovailoa
My internal organs still haven’t found their normal seats since Thanksgiving. My stomach is like Kramer’s oil bladder from that episode of Seinfeld. My liver just hates me. The extended holiday weekend turned into a smorgasbord of football and gluttony, mixed with sleep deprivation and more football. People like me wouldn’t have it any other way this time of year. A Jets QB won me money in DFS, while a fantasy-hating RB ripped my chances at the fantasy playoffs to shreds like they were the Seahawks’ defense.
fantasypros.com
Josh Jacobs (calf) not expected to practice much ahead of Week 13
Josh Jacobs is dealing with a calf injury and is not expected to practice much leading up to the Raiders' game against the Chargers on Sunday. Jacobs is coming off a monstrous performance in Week 12 that saw him finish with 229 rushing yards and two scores. The fact that he may not practice this week is both surprising and concerning, considering the fact that he looked completely healthy on his game winning breakaway 86-yard touchdown run against the Seahawks. It is possible the Raiders are just being cautious with him, but his status will need to be monitored throughout the week. If good to go, Jacobs would have another mouthwatering matchup in Week 13 against the bottom-barrel Chargers' rush defense.
Will the Chicago Bears have yet another QB face the Green Bay Packers? Here are 12 eye-catching numbers entering the Week 13 game.
The Chicago Bears will welcome the Green Bay Packers to Soldier Field on Sunday in a clash between struggling NFC North rivals. With Aaron Rodgers vowing to continue playing through injuries to his ribs and right thumb and Justin Fields working back from a shoulder issue, there’s reason to remain intrigued by the matchup. In the lead-up to Sunday’s game, here are a dozen eye-catching facts and ...
