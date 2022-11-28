Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
nbc11news.com
Staying quiet before the next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our recent winter storm that passed over the state last night and throughout most of the day continues to impact some areas in the high country and higher elevations as of 5 pm. These locations will start to have any remaining snowfall begin to taper off overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow.
westernslopenow.com
November 29, 2022 Forecast First
Up to one inch of snowfall in Grand Junction, surrounding areas had more accumulation further north and south. We have a slow warm-up expected today, but later this week another storm system is moving in.
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays
It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
The Rudest Towns in Colorado According to Grand Junction
Ask someone in Colorado which towns the rudest people live in and they will probably answer with a town that is close to a huge ski resort. Which Colorado towns do you think need a lesson in hospitality?. What is the best thing you can do to a rude person?...
12 Restaurants with the Best Pancakes in Western Colorado
It's time to get excited if you love pancakes. If you live in Grand Junction you probably had no idea that you have access to literally well over 20 unique pancake creations at local restaurants. Do you know where to find Grand Junction's famous Carrot Cake pancakes? Do you know...
14 dogs rescued from camper fire in Mesa County
Deputies in Mesa County rescued 14 dogs from a burning camper on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff's office did not release any information on the dogs' owner.
94kix.com
Check Out This Beautiful Montrose Colorado Home – Less Than $500K
Montrose, Colorado is a beautiful place to live. Small enough to get that small-town feel, but with enough space for you to stretch your legs. It stands to reason that we'd want that from our homes, as well. But what we want more than space, is not to have to...
Colorado’s Longest Cave is Also One of the Largest in the Country
Colorado is home to some pretty impressive cave systems. Did you know Colorado is home to about 600 caves in all? Some are meant for beginners while others are elaborate labyrinths of tunnels that burrow deep into the earth. Did you know the longest cave in Colorado is not far...
KJCT8
Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
coloradosun.com
“Golden Girls” find community and safety in Western Slope shelter
It’s early fall in Grand Junction, and all eyes in a darkened room are fixed on a tiny old-fashioned TV, where the titular character of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” is battling a wealthy mining baron who has contaminated a Western town’s water with mercury. The women...
westernslopenow.com
Grand Junction celebrating new City Child Care Facility Dec. 6
A ribbon cutting ceremony is in order. Last year, the City of Grand Junction was awarded a grant worth $800,000 for state-funded employee-based child care. This grant was a catalyst for the childcare project Parks and Recreation will soon operate. Soon after, Grand Junction City Council members expanded the same project by approving an additional $600,000. These funds will add nearly 1800 square feet to the childcare facility, increasing the total number of rooms from three to five.
KJCT8
The race for House District 3 goes to recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
nbc11news.com
House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a house fire began in 400 block of Grand Valley Drive near Pear Park. Occupants of the house were alerted by one of the residents. All five adults and one child were able to evacuate safely....
KJCT8
Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police. The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for...
westernslopenow.com
Multi-vehicle forklift accident leaves 4 injured
4 people were sent to the hospital last night after two vehicles slid off the road on Pitkin Avenue. At around 4 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around the intersection of S 13th Street and Pitkin Ave. Upon arriving at...
School District 51 Foundation Giving Away More Than 5,000 Chromebooks
School District 51 announced it will be giving away more than 5,000 used Chromebooks. Here's the schedule of when and where Mesa County residents can pick up two per person:
westernslopenow.com
Handgun found during recess at Lincoln Elementary
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Children of Lincoln Elementary School went outside for an enjoyable recess, but instead noticed a firearm on the playground. The weapon was loaded with birdshot upon the time of discovery. Students gave the weapon to a teacher who then gave it to the school Principal, Joeseph Siennicki.
Will the City of Grand Junction Have Retail Marijuana Stores In 2023?
The City of Grand Junction continues to move closer to the opening of retail marijuana stores within the city limits. Approving Marijuana Retail Stores Is A Long Process. The approval of marijuana retail businesses in Grand Junction was a long time in coming, and the process of getting those stores open is a long one - but there is progress. Grand Junction city clerk Amy Phillips says it takes time.
