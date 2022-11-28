ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Staying quiet before the next snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our recent winter storm that passed over the state last night and throughout most of the day continues to impact some areas in the high country and higher elevations as of 5 pm. These locations will start to have any remaining snowfall begin to taper off overnight and into the early morning hours tomorrow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

November 29, 2022 Forecast First

Up to one inch of snowfall in Grand Junction, surrounding areas had more accumulation further north and south. We have a slow warm-up expected today, but later this week another storm system is moving in.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays

It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Stabbing at the Fishing Hole Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An incident at the Fishing Hole Skilled Gaming on North Ave. left one person to be transported to the hospital for a stab wound. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. According to reports, the male victim was stabbed in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Grand Junction celebrating new City Child Care Facility Dec. 6

A ribbon cutting ceremony is in order. Last year, the City of Grand Junction was awarded a grant worth $800,000 for state-funded employee-based child care. This grant was a catalyst for the childcare project Parks and Recreation will soon operate. Soon after, Grand Junction City Council members expanded the same project by approving an additional $600,000. These funds will add nearly 1800 square feet to the childcare facility, increasing the total number of rooms from three to five.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

The race for House District 3 goes to recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced late Wednesday afternoon that it has ordered a mandatory recount of the Colorado House District 3 race. The office cited Colorado law as the motivator behind the recount. In a release provided to KJCT 8, the Secretary...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

House fire near Pear Park, residents evacuated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, a house fire began in 400 block of Grand Valley Drive near Pear Park. Occupants of the house were alerted by one of the residents. All five adults and one child were able to evacuate safely....
CLIFTON, CO
KJCT8

Pitkin closed due to multi-car accident

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department closed off Pitkin Avenue on Monday evening following a multi-car accident involving at least two cars, according to the police. The police have completely closed Pitkin Avenue from 12th to 14th Street. Police do not currently have an ETA for...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Multi-vehicle forklift accident leaves 4 injured

4 people were sent to the hospital last night after two vehicles slid off the road on Pitkin Avenue. At around 4 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around the intersection of S 13th Street and Pitkin Ave. Upon arriving at...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Handgun found during recess at Lincoln Elementary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Children of Lincoln Elementary School went outside for an enjoyable recess, but instead noticed a firearm on the playground. The weapon was loaded with birdshot upon the time of discovery. Students gave the weapon to a teacher who then gave it to the school Principal, Joeseph Siennicki.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Will the City of Grand Junction Have Retail Marijuana Stores In 2023?

The City of Grand Junction continues to move closer to the opening of retail marijuana stores within the city limits. Approving Marijuana Retail Stores Is A Long Process. The approval of marijuana retail businesses in Grand Junction was a long time in coming, and the process of getting those stores open is a long one - but there is progress. Grand Junction city clerk Amy Phillips says it takes time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

