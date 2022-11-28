Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
College Station Rotary Club to hold annual Clothing for Kids event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -89 children will be receiving $175 for clothing as part of this year’s Clothing for Kids event hosted by the Rotary Club of College Station. Kids will be able to shop the isles of Target early Saturday morning on December 3. “Especially with prices going...
KBTX.com
Bryan church serving thousands through mobile pantry
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the rise in prices everywhere, The Kingdom Focus Ministries is continuing to serve thousands in Bryan/College Station through its mobile food pantry. It’s been in existence for nearly two years and has supplied over 3,000 family food bags and over 17,000 children’s bags. The church has also given away hundreds of pounds of meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, eggs and bread.
KBTX.com
Bryan High Orchestra prepares for holiday concert and electric light show
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After months of preparation, the Bryan High School Orchestra is ready to wow visitors Monday, December 5, at its annual electric light performance. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center located at 800 South Coulter Avenue in Bryan. Tickets are...
KBTX.com
Make a kids Christmas dreams come true at Radio Mash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re feeling the giving spirit, Radio Mash wants your help. Radio Mash is a 5 day toy drive for kids in the Brazos Valley. The event starts Thursday at 6 a.m. and runs through Monday at 10 a.m.. It’s located outside the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
KBTX.com
Angel Tree deadline approaching with 1000 kids still in need
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan College Station is asking for help from the community with its Angel Tree. A record number of kids are in need of Christmas presents this year. With the deadline to buy gifts approaching, 1000 Angels still need to be adopted.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society’s “Twelve Strays of Christmas” adoption events begins Dec. 1
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With the beginning of December comes the kick off of Aggieland Humane Society’s “Twelve Strays of Christmas” adoption special. They will have 12 pets available every day for $12 from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23. If one of the 12 gets adopted, another pet...
KBTX.com
Christmas-inspired haunted house opening in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - If you attended The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House in October, there’s something else for you to look forward to this holiday season. The creators are opening the “Nightmare Before Christmas” Haunted House Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 8 p.m. “It’s spooky...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: A&M Consolidated High School students volunteer in first ‘Consol Cares’ event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Prior to the Thanksgiving break, about 250 A&M Consolidated High School students spent the day volunteering in the community. This year marks the first-ever “Consol Cares” event. Students stepped up to volunteer and went to nursing homes, schools, and nonprofits. Principal Gwen Elder...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here’s some early December holiday events in B-CS
Holiday season is here and festivities are underway. Here’s a look at holiday events around Bryan-College Station throughout the first half of December. The city of Bryan will hold its free Holiday Magic event Thursday at Sue Haswell Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Festivities include a snow hill, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate, train rides and more. A free shuttle will be offered for those who park at Blinn College.
Bryan Animal Center offers $5 adoptions through Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center is offering adoptions for $5 as part of it's "Give Thanks Adoption Special" through Wednesday, Nov. 30. No appointment is necessary, just come in during business hours and fill out an application. The Bryan Animal Center is open Tuesday though Friday from...
KBTX.com
Bryan/College Station to host Governor’s Small Business Series
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Governor Greg Abbott is hosting an event in Bryan-College Station next week to connect small business owners across Texas. Jason Cornelius with the B/CS Chamber of Commerce joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the Governor’s Small Business Series. The Governor’s Small Business Series...
KBTX.com
Bush Library Director retires after 30 years, becomes library volunteer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After 30 years, the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Director is retiring. A retirement party Tuesday night brought out dozens to celebrate the retirement. Warren Finch began working for the National Archives 34 years ago, before being transferred to Bryan College Station....
KBTX.com
Sing along to the story of the Messiah
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love to sing and dance to the music of the holiday season, this is your opportunity to gather with friends and family to do just that. It’s time for A&M United Methodist Church’s annual Messiah Sing-A-Long in the Sanctuary on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
KBTX.com
Country music for a great cause
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you love country music and giving back to the community, this is the perfect event for you. On Saturday, December 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., you can enjoy an amazing musical experience at the Grand Stafford Theater in Downtown Bryan. At the Country...
fox44news.com
Prayer & Support event to be held for Rudder HS coach
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos Valley is showing its support for a Rudder High School coach involved in a vehicle accident last week. Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications & Public Affairs Clay Falls said in a statement that there will be a prayer and support service at 6 p.m. Monday at Rudder High School for Coach Calvin Hill.
A Bryan mother is feeling the effects of inflation with a heightened grocery bill, even during the holidays
BRYAN, Texas — The price of food such as eggs, bead and milk have rose significantly since 2021, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Items that were cheap, now sky high. Locally, Amber Robertson, a mother of four, shared her frustration. She explained how her monthly grocery...
KBTX.com
“She still smiled through everything”: Honoring Lorelai Faith Adams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The community of Bryan-College Station is mourning the loss of 15-year-old Lorelai Adams after she fought an aggressive form of cancer. She was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma at the age of 11. After a hard-fought battle over three years, she passed away on Saturday Nov. 26. The Adams family and friends told KBTX she was known for her infectious smile, passion for musical theater and love for family and friends.
KBTX.com
Madison County pantry sees spike in need as new facility is built
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been about eight months since Madisonville’s Son-Shine Outreach Center moved into a temporary facility after a tornado ruined its building. Although the new building is almost complete, the community’s need continues to grow. “We were blessed to find this building,” Lisa Wamsley...
KBTX.com
Wow your family with budget-friendly gifts on Christmas
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Whether your kids have given you Christmas lists or not, it’s a good time to start planning what you’ll get them. The owner of College Station’s Learning Express Toys, Bridget Mais, joined BVTM to share options for both kids and adults. There are options $25 and under that’ll make great under-the-tree gifts or stocking stuffers.
Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup
GIVING TUESDAY: Bryan rescue asks for funds for rare five-legged pitbull pup - Staryu the five-legged pittie needs support - and a home!
Comments / 0