BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The community of Bryan-College Station is mourning the loss of 15-year-old Lorelai Adams after she fought an aggressive form of cancer. She was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma at the age of 11. After a hard-fought battle over three years, she passed away on Saturday Nov. 26. The Adams family and friends told KBTX she was known for her infectious smile, passion for musical theater and love for family and friends.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO