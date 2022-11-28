Panhandle Gives provides update on 2022 campaign going into ‘Giving Tuesday’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As “Giving Tuesday” approaches, Amarillo residents continue to raise funds for the 2022 Panhandle Gives campaign.

According to the Panhandle Gives website, 66% of the goal has been reached as of 9:26 p.m. Sunday. More than $3.4 million has been raised for 192 nonprofit organizations, with the ultimate goal being $5.2 million at the end of “Giving Tuesday.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the 2022 Panhandle Gives Campaign is expected to run through “Giving Tuesday.” Individuals are able to donate funds to area and regional nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofits that raise at least $250 will receive a percentage match for the total amount from the Amarillo Area Foundation’s Amplification Fund. According to previous reports, this fund consists of money from foundations, corporate sponsors and individual donors.

In 2021, the Panhandle Gives campaign raised more than $5 million for area nonprofit organizations. More information, along with the most up-to-date figures, can be found on the Panhandle Gives website.

For the latest updates on local news, weather, and events, check with MyHighPlains.com.