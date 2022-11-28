Read full article on original website
Juilie Muir
3d ago
It dosnt pay to be a cop in Yakima. All the work they do just to have there do nothing judges to make excuses to let the perps walk. Nothing like Ellensburg were if you brake the law YOU DISAPPEAR INTO THERE SYSTEM. If i were a cop here i would be looking for another line of work.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nbcrightnow.com
Police need help identifying theft, carjacking suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and attempting carjacking, as well as involvement in a hit-and-run, according to YPD. The suspect is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1. Anyone...
Man Arrested in Yakima Police Shooting
A 21-year-old man faces charges after being arrested early Monday following a shooting by Yakima Police Officers in the 800 block of South Third Street. The man is being held in the Yakima County jail on assault and drive-by shooting charges. Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is handling the case.
Yakima Herald Republic
With caseloads maxed out, no public defenders available for Yakima armed robbery suspect
A Yakima man is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges that he robbed a West Mead Avenue check-cashing store at gunpoint. That is, if he can get a lawyer by then. Yakima County Department of Assigned Counsel filed notice in Yakima County Superior Court Nov. 23 that it cannot assign Marco Antonio Rivera an attorney at that time as all the county’s public defenders are operating at their mandated maximum caseloads.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged with running a drug house, selling methamphetamine, fentanyl
Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with possessing methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to deliver after a raid on his Garfield Avenue home. Matthew Aaron Bailey, 43, is also charged with maintaining a drug dwelling and illegally possessing a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. Bailey, whom...
FOX 11 and 41
Man with gun arrested after brief stand-off in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Officers with the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of a male suspect pointing a gun at neighbors and passing cars in the area of South 10th and Spokane Street. According to the YPD, when Officers arrived the suspect pointed a gun at them too. The suspect...
nbcrightnow.com
House fire restricts traffic on Yakima quarry
YAKIMA, Wash. - A two-story home is on fire in a quarry at 80 Pond Road, according to John Shipley with the Selah Fire Department. No injuries have been reported at this time, but no comment is available regarding the status of the house. Pond Road is restricted to in-and-out...
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
nbcrightnow.com
YPD searching for missing 17-year-old
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is asking for public assistance in locating a 17-year-old missing juvenile. Jeniffer Arevalo is 5'6" tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen Arevalo or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to...
Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting
An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish man accused in stabbing death of another man last week
A 26-year-old Toppenish man is facing possible second-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of another man last week. The suspect made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. He is accused of the Nov. 23 stabbing death of Jose Mendoza-Ramirez, 19, in the 400 block of Division Street in Toppenish, according to a Toppenish police probable cause affidavit.
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters mopping up house fire in Selah
Firefighters were mopping up a fire that destroyed part of a home at 80 Pond Road in Selah on Wednesday evening. The fire, which started around 4 p.m., heavily damaged the second floor of the home. Information on the cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured wasn’t immediately...
FOX 11 and 41
Patrol incident in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking drivers and the public to avoid the area of Spokane Street and S. 10th Avenue due to a patrol incident. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it. FOX41...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Update 10:00 p.m. State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials. Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody. Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the...
ifiberone.com
Celebration of Life scheduled for former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad who died while on patrol for Bellevue Police
ELLENSBURG - Former Ellensburg resident and Central Washington University graduate Jordan Jackson will soon be memorialized after dying in the line of duty while working as an officer for the Bellevue Police Department. Jackson died after his patrol motorcycle was hit by a car on Bellevue Way in Bellevue on...
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
ifiberone.com
Trial date set for Ellensburg man who allegedly conspired to 'crash' Idaho pride event with 30 others
A trial date has been set for a 20-year-old Ellensburg man accused of being one in a group of white supremacists who allegedly planned to disrupt a pride event in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho last spring. The trial for Spencer Simpson has been set for January 23, 2023 after being charged with criminal conspiracy to riot. Simpson pleaded 'not guilty' to the charge in August 2022.
KEPR
Deputies investigating after reported shots fired; Regional SWAT team assisting
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — [UPDATE 10PM] --- Deputies said the man who had allegedly fired off the shots surrendered and was taken into custody. ------------------------- Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City.
KIMA TV
City of Yakima to pay $3M in 34th Ave and Fruitvale Ave crash settlement
YAKIMA -- "Traffic engineers at Yakima, the city of Yakima, have known about the dangerousness of this intersection since the early 2000's at least," Yakima attorney, Bryan Smith, said. From 2007-2016, there was a total of 27 crashes at the intersection of 34th and Fruitvale Avenue. Smith says although the...
nbcrightnow.com
Police find body in Toppenish alleyway early Thanksgiving morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — One man was arrested on suspicion of murder by the Toppenish Police Department after a body had been discovered early Thanksgiving morning, according to TPD. Police found a man dead in the alleyway around the 300 block of S Division Street just after 1 a.m. on...
Chronicle
DNA Points to Late Yakima Man as a Suspect in 1972 Utah Murder
Utah investigators have identified a Yakima man as a suspect in the 1972 Thanksgiving weekend murder of an Army veteran and the rape of his companion. Daniel Arthur Bell, who died at age 87 on March 7, 2019, was identified through extensive DNA testing as one of two men suspected of killing Gregory Dahl Nickell on Nov. 26, 1972, the Uintah County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Bell was identified with help from state investigators and forensic scientists.
Comments / 2