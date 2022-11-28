A Yakima man is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges that he robbed a West Mead Avenue check-cashing store at gunpoint. That is, if he can get a lawyer by then. Yakima County Department of Assigned Counsel filed notice in Yakima County Superior Court Nov. 23 that it cannot assign Marco Antonio Rivera an attorney at that time as all the county’s public defenders are operating at their mandated maximum caseloads.

