Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
92Q

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash

  Following the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 loss Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars, things got a bit heated on social media between Lamar Jackson and a fan. The fan on twitter sent out a series of tweets saying that the Ravens should “Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well-rounded team.” Well of course […] The post Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Lamar Jackson’s Tweet After Backlash appeared first on 92 Q.
Tampa Bay Times

How USF football compares against Colorado, Liberty and Cincinnati

USF’s ongoing search for the Bulls’ next football coach does not occur in a vacuum. There are moving parts, including competition from other schools with open jobs. As we await USF’s next move — which is expected before Monday and could be affected by this weekend’s conference championships — let’s look at how the Bulls job compares to some other vacancies. Rather than include every option, we’ll focus on the ones that could have overlapping candidates (chiefly Jackson State’s Deion Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell): Liberty, Colorado and Cincinnati.
TAMPA, FL

