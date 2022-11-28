Read full article on original website
Related
Lindsay Lohan Recreates Her Sexy ‘Mean Girls’ Santa Look For New Pepsi Ad: Watch
The Lindsay Lohan renaissance continued on Thursday, Dec. 1 as Pepsi released its holiday commercial featuring the former child star channeling her iconic character Cady from Mean Girls. Donning a Santa hat and a fur-trimmed, red holiday dress, ala the “Jingle Bell Rock” scene from the 2004 cult hit, Lindsay promoted the beverage as a festive “dirty soda,” a TikTok viral drink that mixes a soft drink with creamers or various other flavoring.
'Love Actually' director blasted for apologizing over non-diverse cast: 'Didn't get the memo'
Culture critics blast the director of "Love Actually" Richard Curtis for telling the press he regrets the lack of diversity in his iconic film's ensemble.
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
Drew Barrymore Shares Throwback Photos Giving Serious ’90s Vibes
The talk show host was—and continues to be—a true style icon.
What to Stream This Weekend: 'Willow,' 'Wednesday,' and Weird Monsters
"Willow - Disney+Picked by Digital Editor Mike NamBefore Tolkien's classic The Lord of the Rings was adapted into a big-budget, live-action blockbuster trilogy, George Lucas and Ron Howard teamed up to bring an original high-fantasy creation to the silver screen in 1988 and despite the technical limitations of its time, Willow was a hit. Now, as '80s nostalgia continues to relentlessly overtake modern content, Warwick Davis returns as the titular wizard charged with a new quest to help a group of young adventurers save the world. The first two episodes just dropped on Disney+ and is so far a pretty...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0