KFVS12
Heartland record lounge works to spread autism awareness through name
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new record lounge in the Heartland is working to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner’s heart. It’s a new spot in town, Spectrum Record Lounge in Cape Girardeau. “I hope it gives people a place to just kind of...
KFVS12
Marble Hill getting in the Christmas spirit
MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Marble Hill is seeing more Christmas decorations go up this year as a new display has been added in the heart of the community. An empty storefront on First Street has been turned into a new attraction called Santa’s House and is now available for all to visit.
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman's Club of Paducah host a Holiday Home Tour event on Jefferson
PADUCAH — Right at 2 o'clock on Sunday people began to fill the home of Kenn Gray and his family to take a peak at the gorgeous decorations. Guest's gasps filled the room as they walked through the life sized snowflake door frame. The Gray's are one of the five families that put their home on display for the first time event.
KFVS12
Alma Schrader Elementary students give back to SEMO Pets
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Area dogs up for adoption are going to receive a special treat this Christmas season thanks to some Alma Schrader Elementary students. These students were invited to decorate some canine cookies as a reward for their good character. Mississippi Mutts helped supply the treats for...
mymoinfo.com
Big Crowd For Farmington Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting
(Farmington) There was a big crowd on hand Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store. Greg Robinson is the pastor at the First Baptist Church of Farmington and the president of the Ministerial Alliance board of directors. He says it’s a miracle that they can now call the former Family Fun Center home.
suntimesnews.com
Have yourself a Perry little Christmas on the Square in Perryville!
PERRYVILLE – It’s Christmas on the Square in Perryville this weekend. The event includes shopping, music, a lighted Christmas parade, more music, hot chocolate and s’more kits and adult activities as well. Shop til you drop at our downtown businesses at the Perryville Chamber of Commerce Shop...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah firefighters cooking chili to benefit United Way of Western Kentucky
PADUCAH — Winter is right around the corner. As temperatures drop, a big bowl of chili can do your heart — and your community — a lot of good. The City of Paducah is hosting their annual Firehouse Chili day on Friday, Dec. 2, with proceeds benefitting the United Way of Western Kentucky.
KFVS12
31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Returning again to Carbondale, Ill., the 31st Annual Lights Fantastic Parade takes place this weekend. On Saturday, December 3, the Annual Lights Fantastic Parade will start at 6 p.m. The parade starts on South Illinois Avenue at Mill Street and will travel north on Illinois Avenue. The path leads around the Town Square on Jackson and Washington Streets, and ends on Main Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Doctor who helped start heart programs in Paducah remembered by those who worked with him at both hospitals
PADUCAH — Many are mourning the passing of a doctor who is remembered as a true visionary by those he worked with and treated in Paducah. Dr. W. Robin Howe died last week at the age of 77. Baptist Health Paducah says he was instrumental in building the heart programs at Paducah hospitals.
thecash-book.com
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ comes to Jackson High School
Cast members rehearse “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at Jackson High School. Heidi Respondek, center, is surrounded by the Herdmans, played, from left to right, by Trey Lintner, Kelsi Dillingham, Bella Charette, Eli Clubbs, Theodore Hochstetler and Kamryn Respondek. Photos by Jay Forness. Jackson High School drama students...
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
kbsi23.com
Some things to remember as winter approaches
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – As the weather starts to change and it starts to get cold and gloomy outside it’s important to stay ready for any situation. Staying warm during the winter can be a challenge, many people like to use equipment like space heaters to stay warm.
wfcnnews.com
Williamson and Franklin counties both welcome new Sheriff starting today
WILLIAMSON / FRANKLIN COUNTY - There's a new sheriff in town for thousands of residents across Southern Illinois starting today. Both Williamson and Franklin County officially welcomed a new Sheriff on December 1st following previous swearing in ceremonies. Williamson County businessman Jeff Diederich is taking over for former Sheriff Bennie...
KFVS12
Fire at Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions considered suspicious
Presents might already be making their way underneath your tree, but one organization in the Heartland received the gift that will keep on giving. A new Heartland business hopes to bring awareness to a disorder close to the owner's heart. It all starts with the name on the front of the record longue.
kbsi23.com
REAL ID COUNTDOWN: Five months remain to secure alternate ID card
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, beginning May 3, 2023, residents of every U.S. state and territory (18 years or older) will be required to present a REAL ID- compliant driver license or ID card, or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), to board federally-regulated domestic flights, to access federal facilities and to enter nuclear power plants.
westkentuckystar.com
Downtown crash with dump truck sends five to hospital
A crash downtown Paducah Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and blocked traffic for three hours. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a minivan collided with a dump truck loaded with gravel at the intersection of 3rd and Jefferson Streets. The driver of the...
kbsi23.com
City of Carbondale hopes gun violence assessment report leads to a positive change
Carbondale, Ill. (KBSI) – Violent crimes such as gun violence have been on the rise for years. Carbondale City Manager Gary Williams says the city and Southern Illinois University Carbondale joined together to research the nature behind the gun violence in the city. “What they did is they took...
KFVS12
Cape Catfish plan to make announcement Wednesday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish plan to make an announcement Wednesday regarding their Prospect League Baseball team. The News Conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at Dogwood Social House. The Catfish won the 2021 Prospect League Championship.
kbsi23.com
More than 30 vehicles in Scott County salvage yard damaged by fire
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – Fire crews responded to a morning fire at a vehicle auction yard in Scott County Wednesday morning. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Emergency response responded to Copart Sikeston Auto Auctions on East Outer Road. The auction lot usually houses more than 100 vehicles. According...
kbsi23.com
Gun violence assessment report to shape the future of Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Carbondale city leaders will use a needs assessment report produced by researchers at Southern Illinois University Carbondale as they determine how to direct resources to areas in the city most impacted by gun violence and apply evidence-based solutions. The report provides an analysis of the...
