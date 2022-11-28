ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester organizations gather for community supply drive

By Zach Adams
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5Hff_0jPRCACe00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of organizations held a community supply drive in Rochester Sunday afternoon.

Organizations such as the Rochester Mutual Aid Network, the Rochester League of Marxists, 490 Farmers, Being Black in the Burbs and several others gathered at the corner of Meigs Street and Broadway.

The goal is to provide materials via donations — to distribute to those in need in our community.

“This isn’t just a one time thin,” activist Nick Rubin said. “This is something that is ongoing. We kind of just made this big event for Thanksgiving time and holiday time to draw more attention but this is something that’s always going on. We’re always distributing food — we’re always distributing clothes and donations and stuff.”

If you want to donate, you can do so at the Rochester Mutual Aid Network’s website, Rocmutualaid.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Local organization brings six new homeless shelters to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Six new homeless shelters will soon be opening in Rochester thanks to a local organization. REACH Advocacy is making it all happen. It’s a group founded by regular citizens, churches and others looking to help the homeless. These new shelters come at a time when...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Meteorological Winter starts tomorrow

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - From a historical perspective the next three months of the year are the coldest and usually the snowiest in Rochester. Today marks the last day of Meteorological Fall and tomorrow will be the beginning of Meteorological Winter. From a climate perspective, January is typically the coldest...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

The Distillery holds week of promotions, discounts for first responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Area Crime Stoppers and The Distillery restaurants are teaming up to host “First Responders Week.” The week runs from Sunday, November 27 through Sunday, December 4, and features eight days of special discounts, giveaways, and promotions for local first responders. Local businesses donated more than $2,000 in gift cards. two-thousand-dollars […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy