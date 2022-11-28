ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Veterans Village of Northeast Florida plans retreat for veterans this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "A weekend of community" is how the founder of a group to help Northeast Florida's veterans describes a weekend-long event. Veterans Village of Northeast Florida is hosting a Stand Down retreat to connect veterans to resources and provide a sense of community. All veterans are welcome, but they are especially focusing on helping those who are at-risk or homeless.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville Toys for Tots struggling to collect gifts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Giving Tuesday, there are still tens of thousands of children in Jacksonville in need as the holidays approach. Toys for Tots, a nonprofit organization, is helping to make sure they have presents under the tree. This year, however, presents a challenge. Volunteers are struggling to collect donations and gifts.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Curtis Ford swears in as Atlantic Beach mayor

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach has a new mayor. Curtis Ford was sworn in Monday night, filling the role Ellen Glasser has held for five years. Glasser was acknowledged with flowers and emotional speeches from several members of the community. Ford will take over the position after winning...
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL

