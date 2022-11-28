JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.

