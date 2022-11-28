Read full article on original website
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Veterans Village of Northeast Florida plans retreat for veterans this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "A weekend of community" is how the founder of a group to help Northeast Florida's veterans describes a weekend-long event. Veterans Village of Northeast Florida is hosting a Stand Down retreat to connect veterans to resources and provide a sense of community. All veterans are welcome, but they are especially focusing on helping those who are at-risk or homeless.
Ask Anthony: Help is on the way for single mom, teacher in need of new van
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When you see a picture of Candace Ford's 19-year-old daughter, Sydni, you can't help but smile. "She is joy wherever she is, she exudes joy," Candace Ford told First Coast News Anchor Anthony Austin. Sydni is in a wheelchair. Every single day, Candace has to physically...
Jacksonville Toys for Tots struggling to collect gifts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Giving Tuesday, there are still tens of thousands of children in Jacksonville in need as the holidays approach. Toys for Tots, a nonprofit organization, is helping to make sure they have presents under the tree. This year, however, presents a challenge. Volunteers are struggling to collect donations and gifts.
First female Florida Times-Union editor Mary Kelli Palka to leave hometown paper after two decades
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Times-Union executive editor Mary Kelli Palka is leaving the newspaper after six years of leading the newsroom and nearly two decades as a reporter and key news editor, she announced to staff Wednesday. Palka, the first woman and first Jacksonville native to lead the Times-Union,...
Hurricane season is over! A look back at Ian and Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is a wrap. With two storms under our belt, the first coast held it’s ground. We are thankful to not see some of the devastation that hit southwest Florida, but there was plenty to see from St. Johns County to southeast Georgia.
First in Florida: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside enrolling for new AFib trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an opportunity on the first coast to take part in a medical trial only offered at 20 locations around the country and one is in Jacksonville. Ascension St. Vincent's is once again leading the state in Atrial Fibrillation research. Patients with AFib experience their...
Reports: Island Pointe Apartments failed 4 fire inspections since 2017
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department fire inspection reports show that Island Pointe Apartment Complex has failed four fire inspections since 2017. The most recent in August, three months after a fire ripped through the complex during tropical storm Nicole. April Crews was one of several residents...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
It's Giving Tuesday! Here are some of our favorite First Coast nonprofits to support
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After stuffing yourself on Thanksgiving, braving the crowds for holiday shopping on Black Friday and scouring the world wide web for deals on Cyber Monday, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving is a day dedicated to giving back. Since 2012, the day has been designated as Giving Tuesday,...
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
Trial begins for estranged husband accused of murdering Jacksonville soldier in 2018
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of a Jacksonville soldier killed on a Kentucky military base prepare for her alleged killer’s trial. You may remember Brittney Silvers was killed in 2018 at Fort Campbell’s base. Her estranged husband was arrested after a confession to police. Ashli Hughes, Silvers’...
Hoax shooting calls in Southeast Georgia possibly part of national trend
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Entire communities in Southeast Georgia were put on edge Wednesday morning with reports of an active shooter on school property. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and that's because the initial call turned out to be false. It appears that a troubling nationwide hoax has made its way...
Several schools in Southeast Georgia receive threatening calls, police determine no danger
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a threat in Glynn County at Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning. However, emergency management officials confirmed there is no active shooter. They believe the incident was a hoax. No one is injured and the school has been cleared by law enforcement, according...
City leaders respond to 'put monuments back' banner flown over TIAA Bank Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Take them down or leave them alone?. The conversation has picked up again after a banner with a confederate flag reading "put monuments back" was flown over Downtown Jacksonville near TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. "Of all places, the stadium where we're trying to unify our...
Report: More than 5,000 student Baker Acts in Florida, including 325 in Northeast Florida schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A report ordered in the wake of the Parkland massacre shines a light on the use of the Baker Act on school campuses in Florida. It shows a total of 5,077 incidents last year in which students were involuntarily committed under the mental health law known as the Baker Act. The law allows courts, law enforcement and some medical workers to involuntarily commit someone deemed a threat to themselves or others for up to 72 hours.
Man charged in connection to disappearing cats in Jacksonville previously fired from pet resort
First Coast News is learning more about a Jacksonville man charged in connection to several missing cats later dead in the Springfield neighborhood. Blake Miles, 35, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty and petit theft, police said. Miles has a criminal history in Jacksonville with multiple arrests dating back...
Hurricane Ian left behind a blessing for Jacksonville couple
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — November 30, 2022 is officially the last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Two storms had devastating impacts on portions of the First Coast, Ian and Nicole. But Ian left behind a blessing for one Jacksonville family. A blessing they were told was going to...
Curtis Ford swears in as Atlantic Beach mayor
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach has a new mayor. Curtis Ford was sworn in Monday night, filling the role Ellen Glasser has held for five years. Glasser was acknowledged with flowers and emotional speeches from several members of the community. Ford will take over the position after winning...
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
