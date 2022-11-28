STEMS 4 Girls hosting STEM in the Arts Celebration
STEMS 4 Girls wants to show just how important STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) is in a child's education.
Happening Tuesday, they're hosting a STEM in the Arts Celebration.
From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. there will be activities and demonstrations.
Then from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be guest speakers, entertainment games and refreshment.
It's all happening at the Tallahassee Garden Center on North Calhoun Street.
