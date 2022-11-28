Read full article on original website
Akron police investigating after 2 cops seen carrying Jayland Walker sign to their cruiser
Akron McDonald’s spots giving out naloxone to spare families from pain
WATCH: The police surveillance tool that helped catch a murder suspect
The very latest advancement in law enforcement technology is being credited with helping police arrest a fugitive wanted for murder.
Hyundai, Kia drivers still target of theft leaving Cleveland drivers on edge
The men attempting to steal her Hyundai drove off in a white Kia Sportage with the rear driver's window busted out.
Former Medina bus driver arrested for drunk driving with students onboard
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police arrested a former Medina School bus driver Wednesday for operating a bus with students onboard under the influence of alcohol. Police said the violation was discovered when the man, Herbert Ferguson, failed a random alcohol test conducted at the conclusion of his morning bus run.
Trio of theft suspects take $1,000 worth of items from Strongsville DSW, police say
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of theft suspects is accused of stealing $1,000 worth of items from DSW in Strongsville, police say, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. While the theft happened in Strongsville, Bedford Police shared the information on their department’s Facebook page with a holiday twist:...
Man learns he should know a bit more about who he lends his vehicle to: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man reported from Giant Eagle Nov. 23 that he had allowed a man, whom he only knew by first name, to borrow his vehicle and it was not returned. He said the man has since changed his phone number and he is unable to contact him. Theft: Mayfield Road.
4 cars involved in Westlake I-90 crash
A car crash on Interstate 90 just past Clague Road has caused a huge traffic delay Wednesday morning.
‘These criminals are pretty savvy’: Police warn of check washing mail thefts
An unusual spike in stolen checks from mailboxes has several police departments reminding residents to be vigilant about check washing thefts.
‘Will never forget’: 10 years since officers fired 137 shots at car, killing 2
Tuesday marks exactly 10 years since one of Cleveland’s most notorious police-involved shootings, where 13 officers fired 137 shots into a car, killing two unarmed people.
Stolen vehicle found in Cleveland parking lot: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 7, police were dispatched to Parkview Estates after a resident discovered that someone had stolen their Chevrolet Trailblazer from the parking lot overnight.
Suspects wanted by Homeland Security for breaking into UPS facilities arrested in Lake County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast crime spree ends in Northeast Ohio. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says 5 suspects were arrested and each charged with a first-degree felony of receiving stolen property. The group was pulled over by Willoughby Hills Police on I-90 west. They were spotted early Sunday morning traveling up to 120 miles per hour.
Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents help to catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in...
Homicide suspect arrested in Middleburg Heights thanks to new license plate reading cameras
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Nov. 9, Middleburg Heights police were tipped off to a possible homicide suspect driving in their community. Marlon Hale was accused of purposely driving over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend a day earlier in Cleveland. It wasn’t a person who tipped off police, but instead a...
24-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Nov. 30 to help find 24-year-old Tiffani Clark, who was reported missing. She was described by police as 5′4″ tall and 125 pounds. If you see Clark or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755...
Parma police: Residents no longer have to shelter in place
The Parma Police Department is advising some residents in the city to shelter in place due to police activity Wednesday night.
Cleveland Heights lowers speed limits in some residential neighborhoods
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights City Council passed an ordinance Monday that lowers the speed limit on sections of targeted streets running through residential neighborhoods from 35 to 25 miles per hour. The street sections that will be affected by this change are:. Euclid Heights Boulevard from Coventry...
Detectives investigate homicide at Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.
Investigators arrest couple in connection to Cleveland murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force arrested a couple wanted for a murder in Cleveland this summer.
She goes by many names, so let’s just call her wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a woman with many aliases, and is wanted for punching a person and then beating them with a chair. According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Bridget Cernoga also goes by the names Bridget Divencenzo, Clara Edwards, Brigita Gernoga and Brigita Sernoga to name a few.
Cleveland Heights gas station loses awning in overnight winds
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights gas station was the victim of heavy winds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The awning over the Shell gas station at Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard was knocked over during heavy winds in the overnight hours. Store employees reported that no one was...
