ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Former Medina bus driver arrested for drunk driving with students onboard

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police arrested a former Medina School bus driver Wednesday for operating a bus with students onboard under the influence of alcohol. Police said the violation was discovered when the man, Herbert Ferguson, failed a random alcohol test conducted at the conclusion of his morning bus run.
MEDINA, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspects wanted by Homeland Security for breaking into UPS facilities arrested in Lake County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Coast crime spree ends in Northeast Ohio. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says 5 suspects were arrested and each charged with a first-degree felony of receiving stolen property. The group was pulled over by Willoughby Hills Police on I-90 west. They were spotted early Sunday morning traveling up to 120 miles per hour.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police ask to borrow resident’s driveways

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for residents help to catch speeders. Elyria Ward 1 City Councilman Andrew Lipian said police are welcoming residents to volunteer their driveways for use to catch drivers going over the speed limit. According to Councilman Lipian, if officers could park in...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

24-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Nov. 30 to help find 24-year-old Tiffani Clark, who was reported missing. She was described by police as 5′4″ tall and 125 pounds. If you see Clark or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights gas station loses awning in overnight winds

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights gas station was the victim of heavy winds Tuesday night into Wednesday. The awning over the Shell gas station at Noble Road and Monticello Boulevard was knocked over during heavy winds in the overnight hours. Store employees reported that no one was...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy