CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — You can help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas and make sure he or she has something to open under the tree. WCHS/FOX11 is partnering with Union Mission in the annual Tower of Toys drive to collect toys and help area children have a brighter holiday. The drive kicks off Dec. 5-16, and your donations will be distributed by Union Mission to kids in our area.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO