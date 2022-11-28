Read full article on original website
Tower of Toys: Annual toy drive seeks donations to help kids have brighter holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — You can help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas and make sure he or she has something to open under the tree. WCHS/FOX11 is partnering with Union Mission in the annual Tower of Toys drive to collect toys and help area children have a brighter holiday. The drive kicks off Dec. 5-16, and your donations will be distributed by Union Mission to kids in our area.
Meteorological winter starts off with a chill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Calendars mark Dec. 21 as the winter solstice and the official start of the fourth season but meteorological winter begins Thursday. Meteorological winter starts Dec. 1 and goes through the end of February. The dates make comparing weather records easier than using the astronomical seasons.
Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
Santa gets a new sleigh thanks to Kanawha County carpentry students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Santa is making his way to the city of Nitro this weekend, but he might have a different look this year. It's not Christmas without Santa, and there's no Santa without his sleigh. With the help of a group of students and some plywood, Santa Claus is coming to town.
Several local businesses accepting donations, helping others on Giving Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Tuesday, Nov. 29, is Giving Tuesday, and several local businesses were getting in on the effort to help others. Goodwill was conducting a donation drive through 6 p.m. Tuesday, and was accepting gently used donations. You can drop off your gently loved items at the old CASCI building on Kanawha Boulevard.
Local pediatrician still seeing influx of flu, RSV and other viruses
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitals are treating lots of sick children this fall. Doctors have been dealing with the flu, RSV and other respiratory viruses since the beginning of the school year. One local pediatrician said the past two months have been bad for sickness, and it does...
Planned Frontier outage Thursday will affect Cabell County customers calling 911
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County emergency officials said Frontier has scheduled a planned outage Thursday, Dec. 1, for several 911 call centers in the western part of West Virginia, including Cabell County. The outage is planned between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. and will only affect customers...
Structure fire shuts down city block
COAL CITY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The emergence of a structure fire in the Raleigh County during the early hours Wednesday morning resulted in the shutdown of a city block to through traffic for an extended period. According to the Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, at roughly 2:50 am on...
Falling temps cause flash freezing concerns Wednesday afternoon
Wednesday we wake up to a few heavy downpours which will create localized high water in poor drainage areas and standing water on roadways. The morning commute will be slick to say the least. Winds will be howling around 25-30mph with 40+mph winds on higher ridges. Temps, however, warm to near 60 degrees by mid morning before crashing hard by dinner time into the 30s and 20s for overnight lows.
Brutal wind chill temperature tonight – watch for black ice!
Tonight will have mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping down to around 20 degrees. With a bit of a wind, wind chill values will drop into the teens. Watch for black ice – the wind did a good job of drying roadways out but any lingering damp spot will be susceptible to freezing.
West Virginia is home to one of the most unique experiences
LANSING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For those brave enough, individuals can walk the entire length of the New River Gorge Bridge under the flow of traffic on the catwalk. Bridge Walk, located in Lansing, WV, is a must-do activity for thrill seekers and those wanting to witness some of the best views around.
Road Trippin'...Logan, WV Chamber Ex Asst. Kansas More
Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. Sponsored Links. Say Hello to the...
New River Health to host grand opening for Oak Hill location
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Health has announced the upcoming grand opening of its brand new Oak Hill location. Set to take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, the grand opening will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, along with facility tours and a health fair.
Downed power lines blocking traffic in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Downed power lines are blocking traffic Wednesday in Nitro, according to 911 dispatchers. All lanes of traffic are shut down at 40th Street and Cochran Lane. Dispatchers say an AEP crew is headed to the area. The call regarding the downed lines came in around 10:50...
Potential AEP Rate Increase
President Biden approves West Virginia 2022 Summer …. FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of West Virginia for severe weather during the summer of 2022. USPS reminds citizens of holiday shipping deadlines. The United States Postal Service is going through its peak holiday...
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A non-profit law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of residents of five mobile homes parks in Mercer County. Mountain State Justice says an out of state private equity firm purchased the housing communities and more than doubled the lot rent amounts of some residents. The new increase in rent is supposed to take effect on Dec. 1.
Ribbon cutting conducted on renovated youth development facility on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Midian Leadership Project cut the ribbon Monday on a newly renovated youth development facility on Charleston's West Side. Organizers said it will hold various programs for young people to help develop them into community leaders through sports, social support and holistic education. This all started with a small group of student athletes in Charleston who wanted to build the community. A huge help in their funding was a $165,000 grant from the Lowe’s Hometown Initiative.
This Huge Flea Market in West Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals you can find when you go.
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
Mountaineer Food Bank to host mobile food pantry in McDowell, Greenbrier and Mercer counties
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank will visit McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer counties this week to host their mobile food pantry giveaway. The Mobile Food Pantry will stop in McDowell County at A New Beginning and Mercer County at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot on Tuesday, November 29.
