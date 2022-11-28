Paul Renner Names New Committee Chairs in the Florida House

Last week, new Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, announced the appointment of committee chairmen for the 2022-2023 Session.

“The knowledge and experience across this team of committee chairmen will help us deliver a bold agenda that will secure Florida’s future and help us leave our state better off than we found it,” said Renner. “Our new committee structure will help us move key legislation through the process to address unique challenges and opportunities. I believe we have the right leaders at the right time to live up to this unique moment in Florida history.”

Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, will lead the Appropriations Committee.

Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, will chair the Commerce Committee.

Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, will head up the Education and Employment Committee.

Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, will lead the Infrastructure Strategies Committee.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-South Brevard, will chair the Health & Human Services Committee.

Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Lakewood Ranch, will lead the Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, who is penciled in as a future House speaker, will head up the Rules Committee.

Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, will chair the State Affairs Committee.

Rep. Stan McClain, R-Ocala, will lead the Ways & Means Committee.

House Majority Leader Mike Grant, R-Port Charlotte, will head up the new Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency & Recovery.

“The Select Committee on Hurricane Resiliency and Recovery will consider matters related to recovery from recent storms and lessons learned to achieve best practices for future storms,” Renner’s office noted.