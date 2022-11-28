ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks place Tinordi on IR, recall Mitchell

The Blackhawks placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 and recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced before practice on Thursday. The Blackhawks are about to head out East for a three-game road trip and they...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Draisaitl, McDavid put on show against Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have seen the Edmonton Oilers twice at the United Center this season, and in each of those games, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have put on an absolute show. On Oct. 27, McDavid recorded a hat trick and an assist while Draisaitl posted a three-point night, which included...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks fall to Oilers, lose 8th straight

The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 at the United Center on Wednesday. 1. The Blackhawks have lost eight in a row, and even though they had a decent start, they've now given up the first goal in nine straight. It's not going to get any easier with an upcoming three-game road trip against the N.Y. Rangers, N.Y. Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz

The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Five most tradeable Sharks players ahead of March deadline

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The Sharks, despite their 8-13-4...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week

On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice. “I think that's gonna be kind of the...
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Seeking Continued Perfection vs. Red Wings Tonight

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Detroit Red Wings to end the team’s four-game road trip. Thus far, the trip has been successful with wins in New Jersey, Minnesota, and most recently Pittsburgh. The team, even in the absence of its best three defensemen – Jake Muzzin, TJ Brodie, and Morgan Rielly – has played well.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields' rise, injury show size, potential of Bears' rebuild

In a season that has been mostly about what comes next for the Bears, three games have been instructive about where they are, what they need to do, and what they could become. All games revolve around quarterback Justin Fields, his Year 2 rise, and the impact it has had on a team that lacks talent and the direction of a franchise starting a Square 1 after a full-scale teardown.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks change up lines, pair Kane and Toews together

With the Blackhawks on a seven-game winless skid, head coach Luke Richardson changed up his lines for Tuesday's practice, which most notably included Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews playing together for the first time all season. "It’s been done before but I haven’t done it, so let’s try it," Richardson...
CHICAGO, IL
