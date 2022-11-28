Read full article on original website
The Blackhawks placed defenseman Jarred Tinordi (hip) on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 27 and recalled defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced before practice on Thursday. The Blackhawks are about to head out East for a three-game road trip and they...
The Blackhawks have seen the Edmonton Oilers twice at the United Center this season, and in each of those games, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid have put on an absolute show. On Oct. 27, McDavid recorded a hat trick and an assist while Draisaitl posted a three-point night, which included...
BOSTON -- The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the best teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference, and they played an exciting, hard-fought game Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was the kind of hockey that makes you wish for seven playoff games between these teams in May.
The Blackhawks are past the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season and they sit near the bottom of the standings. That shouldn't surprise anyone since they're in the beginning stages of a rebuild. What is, perhaps, a little surprising? Chicago's ice time leader through 22 games is 17-year veteran Jack...
The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 at the United Center on Wednesday. 1. The Blackhawks have lost eight in a row, and even though they had a decent start, they've now given up the first goal in nine straight. It's not going to get any easier with an upcoming three-game road trip against the N.Y. Rangers, N.Y. Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. The Sharks, despite their 8-13-4...
Jakub Pour’s contract with the Blackhawks has officially been terminated after he was placed on unconditional waivers on Tuesday and cleared 24 hours later, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. I’m told this was a mutual decision between the player and the team, to give Pour more of...
On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice. “I think that's gonna be kind of the...
Despite posting one of the worst records in the league, the Houston Rockets have been tough to stop in one aspect, rebounding.
Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Detroit Red Wings to end the team’s four-game road trip. Thus far, the trip has been successful with wins in New Jersey, Minnesota, and most recently Pittsburgh. The team, even in the absence of its best three defensemen – Jake Muzzin, TJ Brodie, and Morgan Rielly – has played well.
In a season that has been mostly about what comes next for the Bears, three games have been instructive about where they are, what they need to do, and what they could become. All games revolve around quarterback Justin Fields, his Year 2 rise, and the impact it has had on a team that lacks talent and the direction of a franchise starting a Square 1 after a full-scale teardown.
With the Blackhawks on a seven-game winless skid, head coach Luke Richardson changed up his lines for Tuesday's practice, which most notably included Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews playing together for the first time all season. "It’s been done before but I haven’t done it, so let’s try it," Richardson...
Cam Atkinson pretty much declared himself cleared for contact when he rumbled with Rasmus Ristolainen. If you're going to put the body through a physical test, battling the bruising 6-foot-4 defenseman ain't a bad way to do it. Atkinson, yet to play this season because of an upper-body injury, pushed...
The Boston Celtics are back in action Wednesday night. Boston is looking to extend its winning streak to five games as it welcomes the rival Miami Heat to town for the first of back-to-back meetings. The Celtics enter the tilt sporting the NBA's best record at 17-4 after winning 13 of their last 14 ...
Traveling to Chicago to face off against the Bears is just another item on Aaron Rodgers' to-do list. Or, at least, that's what he made it sound like on The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday. "I might miss practice Wednesday but that's been the standard for the last six, seven...
