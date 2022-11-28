ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Christmas shopping at The Red Caboose

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Red Caboose is located at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station at 210 11th Street in Huntington. You can visit them online at shoptheredcaboosewv.com or give them a call at 304-525-7333. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Goodwill and Charleston, West Virginia Police Department team up to give kids gifts this holiday season

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill and the Charleston Police Department are working together to make sure area children get gifts this holiday season. For Giving Tuesday, they are asking people to drop off gently-used items on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former CASCI building in Charleston. Goodwill’s Director of Marketing and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Cold weather shelter to open in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This winter those in need of an escape from freezing temperatures will have shelter provided by the Huntington City Mission. The past couple of years, the City Mission has used COVID funding to staff and house people in their chapel. With that money gone, the city’s...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified

UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A widespread shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is felt on the ground and in the air. That’s right. Even HealthNet has struggled to keep its choppers fully staffed. “There are times when aircraft that previously would have been staffed are not staffed --...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha Schools to hold FAFSA Fair Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County school system is offering high school seniors and their parents an opportunity get free assistance in filling out the all-important FAFSA for post-high school education. The KCS FAFSA Support Fair is scheduled for next Monday, Dec. 5, at West Virginia State University, the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Arrow found shot into house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Candlelight Vigil For Alderson Murder

Beckley Rotary Club Discuss Potential AEP Rate Increase. Beckley Rotary Club Discuss Potential AEP Rate Increase. Breakfast Buzz: Bradley dominates in Trivia Tuesday. Bradley dominates trivia. Schools play key role in preventing violence against …. In the United States in 2018, a woman was 11 times more likely to be...
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
HUNTINGTON, WV
25newsnow.com

Producing popcorn in Mason County

MASON COUNTY (25 News Now) - We’ve learned a lot today so let’s relax with some popcorn while we visit with Steve Turner, a popcorn farmer in Mason County. I started farming with my father-in-law in 1989 and he was one of the first when popcorn came to the Mason County area about early 80′s - 1984 - I think he was one of the first producers to sign up and raise it and it’s still around today.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire

KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
KENNA, WV
getnews.info

From A Forgotten Bakery to A Dream Factory

One man’s Dream is becoming Reality as he rebuilds this building in Charleston, WV. Charleston, WV – It’s been almost two years since Teddy Miller’s company “Bear Industries” officially purchased 1007 Bigley Avenue Charleston, WV From Philco, llc. Bear Industries is a Real Estate...
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy