WSAZ
Christmas shopping at The Red Caboose
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Red Caboose is located at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station at 210 11th Street in Huntington. You can visit them online at shoptheredcaboosewv.com or give them a call at 304-525-7333. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
Goodwill and Charleston, West Virginia Police Department team up to give kids gifts this holiday season
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Goodwill and the Charleston Police Department are working together to make sure area children get gifts this holiday season. For Giving Tuesday, they are asking people to drop off gently-used items on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the former CASCI building in Charleston. Goodwill’s Director of Marketing and […]
The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta to bring back rubber duck race in 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission joined the City of Charleston, United Way of Central West Virginia, and West Virginia American Water to announce the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will bring back The Great Rubber Duck Race as a signature event in 2023. “We are excited to...
WSAZ
Cold weather shelter to open in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This winter those in need of an escape from freezing temperatures will have shelter provided by the Huntington City Mission. The past couple of years, the City Mission has used COVID funding to staff and house people in their chapel. With that money gone, the city’s...
WSAZ
Neighbors share water utility service concerns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The water that comes out of Marjie Truman’s faucet concerns her. She said she never knows when it could go off, and recently the problem’s gotten worse. “It still has a kind of weird smell to it,” Truman said. ”The past three and...
West Virginia Family Resource Centers bringing positive change to communities
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Community Connections, based in Mercer County, is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to improving the lives of children and families on a local, regional, and statewide level. They currently operate five Family Resource Centers in Boone, Greenbrier, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties. Each Family...
WSAZ
‘It is what it is,’ neighbor unsurprised over apparent drug activity at East End Par Mar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chains on the door, covered gas pumps and newspapers piling up on the steps of the East End Par Mar all show the signs of temporary closure. Regular customers at the store looked confused Wednesday as they tried to get their regular items. It comes one...
Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
WSAZ
EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A widespread shortage of paramedics and emergency medical technicians is felt on the ground and in the air. That’s right. Even HealthNet has struggled to keep its choppers fully staffed. “There are times when aircraft that previously would have been staffed are not staffed --...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha Schools to hold FAFSA Fair Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County school system is offering high school seniors and their parents an opportunity get free assistance in filling out the all-important FAFSA for post-high school education. The KCS FAFSA Support Fair is scheduled for next Monday, Dec. 5, at West Virginia State University, the...
WSAZ
Arrow found shot into house
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
Former Charleston mayor to close his West Virginia restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s a sad day for some in the Charleston, West Virginia, restaurant scene as one local business is announcing plans to close its doors for good. Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones says he is closing Danny’s BBQ Stand on Quarrier Street in Charleston. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and […]
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
WVNT-TV
Candlelight Vigil For Alderson Murder
Beckley Rotary Club Discuss Potential AEP Rate Increase. Beckley Rotary Club Discuss Potential AEP Rate Increase. Breakfast Buzz: Bradley dominates in Trivia Tuesday. Bradley dominates trivia. Schools play key role in preventing violence against …. In the United States in 2018, a woman was 11 times more likely to be...
WSAZ
Fallen tree crushes car in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was a crushing evening for a family in Huntington after a tree fell right on top of their car Monday. While they didn’t don’t know what caused the tree to fall, it badly damaged a car parked on the street nearby. The incident happened along 6th Avenue near the intersection of 2nd Street.
25newsnow.com
Producing popcorn in Mason County
MASON COUNTY (25 News Now) - We’ve learned a lot today so let’s relax with some popcorn while we visit with Steve Turner, a popcorn farmer in Mason County. I started farming with my father-in-law in 1989 and he was one of the first when popcorn came to the Mason County area about early 80′s - 1984 - I think he was one of the first producers to sign up and raise it and it’s still around today.
Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire
KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
getnews.info
From A Forgotten Bakery to A Dream Factory
One man’s Dream is becoming Reality as he rebuilds this building in Charleston, WV. Charleston, WV – It’s been almost two years since Teddy Miller’s company “Bear Industries” officially purchased 1007 Bigley Avenue Charleston, WV From Philco, llc. Bear Industries is a Real Estate...
West Virginia town decorates special holiday mailbox featuring painting of Polar Express
WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Williamson, West Virginia, created a special way for Tug Valley kids to send their letters to Santa this holiday season. Mayor Charlie Hatfield announced a custom, airbrushed mailbox is now outside the Williamson City Fire Department on Fourth Avenue. Hatfield says letters dropped off in the box will […]
