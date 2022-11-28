Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter SupportMatt O'HernFlorida State
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Knights of the Turntables DJ commands the hype of UCF
When a student walks through campus and hears music, whether it’s electronic dance music in the Student Union, metal in the parking garages or rap at a basketball game, it’s most likely Willdabeast. Will Johnson, a senior media management and production major who's also known as Willdabeast, is...
fox35orlando.com
Disney on Broadway: Full lineup for EPCOT concert series
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Disney on Broadway has returned!. Some of Broadway's biggest stars will be performing songs as part of EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts which celebrates culinary arts, visual arts, and performing arts. The Disney on Broadway Concert series kicks off on January 13, 2023, and runs until...
AdWeek
Nancy Alvarez to Join WESH as Anchor in January
Nancy Alvarez will join Orlando NBC affiliate WESH as an anchor beginning in January. Alvarez will anchor at Noon and 4 p.m. She will also work on special projects and provide Spanish language content on sister station Estrella TV Orlando. “Nancy has built strong connections with our community through her...
Death grinders Exhumed return to Orlando with Vitriol, Escuela Grind and Castrator
This stacked heavy-metal onslaught slays and bucks the patriarchy. Decorated California death grinders Exhumed lead the charge with their full-blast attack and maximalist gore jones, while Portland’s Vitriol will keep things breakneck with their blackened and blindingly technical death metal. Equal destruction will come via the women on the bill, from the punishing death metal of New York’s Castrator and the grinding powerviolence of New England's Escuela Grind. (7 p.m.
Disney CEO discusses on hiring freeze, Lake Nona plans at town hall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co.’s new (returning) CEO Bob Iger, during an employee town hall on Nov. 28, shed little light on the status of a hiring freeze and possible job cuts plan introduced by former CEO Bob Chapek. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in December: Events and More!
Orlando Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of Orlando! We're supported by our advertisers when they buy digital ads, listings, content, and through affiliate links, so some things you read might be paid for or if you buy something thru a link on our site we might get a commission.
allears.net
NEWS: Disney Employee Labor Unions to Hold Rally Over Wages, Benefits, and More
Labor unions for Disney employees have recently been in negotiations with The Walt Disney Company for issues like pay, benefits, retirement, and more. Unions, Cast Members, and Disney fans alike have been calling for higher wages for Disney World employees. Some unions have now planned a rally to bring attention to this issue.
disneytips.com
Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns
Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
fox35orlando.com
Holiday Lights: Melbourne home depicts New England Christmas
What started in 2015 as a few small bushes adorned in lights has now grown into a full-yard display featuring hundreds of lights depicting a New England Christmas. Address: 2408 Country Club Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901.
Orlando Hotel Deals for a Christmas and Holidays Getaway
We live in one of the nation's top tourist destinations and most of our Orlando hotels and resorts are offering deals for local couples itching for a change of scenery. If you're feeling ready for a mini getaway (even if... The post Orlando Hotel Deals for a Christmas and Holidays Getaway appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
DISH Network removes WFTV, WRDQ from its channel options
ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 has been removed from DISH Network after DISH refused to agree to a fair deal for a new agreement with Cox Media Group. If you are affected by DISH’s decision to deprive you of important local news, sports and programming, make your voice heard! Call DISH today at 1-800-333-3474 and demand that they get WFTV Channel 9 back on DISH immediately.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
'Enough is enough': UCF community reacts to deaths of Iranian protesters
Although recent rumors of mass Iranian executions are untrue, UCF students, alumni and professors continue to keep up with updates and protests for Iranian human rights. “Whenever I hear, one kid has been killed, it has torched me,” said Sara Hjz, a protester and UCF Ph.D. candidate. “I have friends, classmates and cousins back there. They are brave enough to endanger their lives for their values, and I wish I were next to them.”
Miami New Times
Florida Caterer Who Allegedly Served Marijuana-Laced Lasagna at Wedding Faces More Legal Trouble
Guests were enjoying the pasta and bread with oil dip at Danya Svoboda's wedding earlier this year, until some attendees suddenly started feeling strange. They began to stumble around, dazed and wondering why they were so intoxicated after drinking only a few glasses of booze. Jared Stout, who came down...
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
Disney union members plan to rally Wednesday amid contract negotiations
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Disney union members plan to rally Wednesday for what they are calling a fair contract. Representatives for the 42,000 front-line service workers resumed contract negotiations Tuesday and will have another bargaining session Thursday. They are still trying to work out pay increases, health care costs, retirement...
tastychomps.com
First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive
We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
travelawaits.com
6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays
Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
click orlando
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
themeparktourist.com
Orlando FreeFall Tower Operator Fined $250,000
UPDATE November 28 - In the last few days it has been reported by WLRN News that "The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is issuing an administrative complaint indicating multiple state violations made by the Sling Shot Group ride operators leading to Tyre Sampson’s fall at ICON Park." The fine they are seeking is $250,000.
UCF Knights Ranked in Latest CFB Playoff Poll
CFB Playoff Committee Has UCF ranked and competing for New Year's Six bowl game.
Comments / 1