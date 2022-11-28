ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Knights of the Turntables DJ commands the hype of UCF

When a student walks through campus and hears music, whether it’s electronic dance music in the Student Union, metal in the parking garages or rap at a basketball game, it’s most likely Willdabeast. Will Johnson, a senior media management and production major who's also known as Willdabeast, is...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Disney on Broadway: Full lineup for EPCOT concert series

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Disney on Broadway has returned!. Some of Broadway's biggest stars will be performing songs as part of EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts which celebrates culinary arts, visual arts, and performing arts. The Disney on Broadway Concert series kicks off on January 13, 2023, and runs until...
KISSIMMEE, FL
AdWeek

Nancy Alvarez to Join WESH as Anchor in January

Nancy Alvarez will join Orlando NBC affiliate WESH as an anchor beginning in January. Alvarez will anchor at Noon and 4 p.m. She will also work on special projects and provide Spanish language content on sister station Estrella TV Orlando. “Nancy has built strong connections with our community through her...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Death grinders Exhumed return to Orlando with Vitriol, Escuela Grind and Castrator

This stacked heavy-metal onslaught slays and bucks the patriarchy. Decorated California death grinders Exhumed lead the charge with their full-blast attack and maximalist gore jones, while Portland’s Vitriol will keep things breakneck with their blackened and blindingly technical death metal. Equal destruction will come via the women on the bill, from the punishing death metal of New York’s Castrator and the grinding powerviolence of New England's Escuela Grind. (7 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns

Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DISH Network removes WFTV, WRDQ from its channel options

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 has been removed from DISH Network after DISH refused to agree to a fair deal for a new agreement with Cox Media Group. If you are affected by DISH’s decision to deprive you of important local news, sports and programming, make your voice heard! Call DISH today at 1-800-333-3474 and demand that they get WFTV Channel 9 back on DISH immediately.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

'Enough is enough': UCF community reacts to deaths of Iranian protesters

Although recent rumors of mass Iranian executions are untrue, UCF students, alumni and professors continue to keep up with updates and protests for Iranian human rights. “Whenever I hear, one kid has been killed, it has torched me,” said Sara Hjz, a protester and UCF Ph.D. candidate. “I have friends, classmates and cousins back there. They are brave enough to endanger their lives for their values, and I wish I were next to them.”
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Disney union members plan to rally Wednesday amid contract negotiations

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Disney union members plan to rally Wednesday for what they are calling a fair contract. Representatives for the 42,000 front-line service workers resumed contract negotiations Tuesday and will have another bargaining session Thursday. They are still trying to work out pay increases, health care costs, retirement...
KISSIMMEE, FL
tastychomps.com

First Look: Volcano Hot Pot opens on International Drive

We were invited to the grand opening of Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ – International Drive, located across the street from Orlando International Premium Outlets. The restaurant was very spacious and clean and there was a variety of fresh ingredients to choose from at the buffet table. At the dining table you each have your own soup pot and also one grill to share for the bbq.
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Festive Events Not To Miss In Kissimmee, Florida, During The Holidays

Ho, ho, ho, it’s that time of year. What better place to find fantastic holiday fun than Kissimmee, Florida, adjoining the Magic Kingdom? Yes, the Kissimmee area in Osceola County offers a less crowded place to enjoy Christmas in Central Florida. This trip was comped, but my opinions are my own.
KISSIMMEE, FL
themeparktourist.com

Orlando FreeFall Tower Operator Fined $250,000

UPDATE November 28 - In the last few days it has been reported by WLRN News that "The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is issuing an administrative complaint indicating multiple state violations made by the Sling Shot Group ride operators leading to Tyre Sampson’s fall at ICON Park." The fine they are seeking is $250,000.
ORLANDO, FL

