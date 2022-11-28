Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Chobani’s favorite events of the year is taking place this Saturday. The 8th annual yogurt giveaway is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd. The event is a drive-through style, where people can drive-through and pick up two cases of yogurt per...
kmvt
Jerome boys start the season with big win over Buhl
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After making the 4A state semifinals a year ago, the Jerome boys basketball team got their 2022-2023 campaign started with a win Wednesday. The Tigers (1-0), travel to play Ridgevue Friday. Buhl (0-1) hosts Snake River Friday.
kmvt
CSI holds candlelight vigil for slain U of I students
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The College of Southern Idaho held a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening for the victims of the fatal stabbings at the University of Idaho earlier this month. CSI students, faculty, and staff gathered together, lit candles, and had a moment of silence for University of Idaho...
kmvt
Thomas, Florence
HAGERMAN—Florence Lee Thomas, 91, passed into heaven peacefully at her home in Hagerman, Idaho on November 25, 2022. Flo was born in Las Animas, Colorado on July 3, 1931. Her parents were William Garland Marshall and Sue Erwin Foresman. Her early years were spent there with her brother, Garland, and sister, Jean.
kmvt
Health advisory raised for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Murtaugh Creek
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District (SCOHD) is raising the public healthy advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs and Murtaugh Lake after tests showed concentrations of microcystin, a toxin by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are now at safe levels. Dangerous algal...
kmvt
RSV surge is putting capacity constraints on local hospitals
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The United States is seeing a spike of respiratory virus activity, due to the so-called “tripledemic” of COVID, flu and RSV. Here in the Magic Valley one is causing more concern than the others. If you hear someone coughing or sneezing be forewarned,...
kmvt
Twin Falls receives results from the 2022 National Citizen Survey
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT). The City of Twin Falls is reviewing the results of the 20220 National Citizen Survey. Based on the results city officials have cause for optimism, and things they need to work on to improve the quality of life for residents. Some of the general themes from...
kmvt
Bates, Jack Benjamin
HAGERMAN—Jack “Cooper” Benjamin Bates, 38, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Not to smoke: Insulation from hemp will soon be manufactured in Jerome County
JEROME — A startup business in southern Idaho that will use industrial hemp to create environmentally friendly insulation is about to get rolling. It also has an extra $500,000 in its pocket. Hempitecture, based in Sun Valley, has announced its 33,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Jerome County is expected to...
Don’t Miss Chobani Free Yogurt Giveaway in Twin Falls
When it comes to living in Twin Falls during the holiday season, there are many traditions that families enjoy. Most kick off the holidays with Christmas in the Night Time Sky, or enjoy going to the live Nativity scene, or perhaps your favorite tradition is going to the light parade downtown. All of these events are what make the holiday season in Twin Falls so great, as well as many others, but one particular holiday tradition is filled with so much excitement, that cars line the street before the sun comes up on a Saturday morning. One of the best Twin Falls traditions is back this year and is taking place this weekend.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Wyakin Foundation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wyakin Foundation started in 2010 when a couple retired Navy Officers wanted to do more for injured and disabled veterans who were coming out of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. “They wanted to make sure that those veterans had a path to success,”...
WATCH: Did You Know This 70s TV Show Filmed In Southern Idaho?
The more I learn about Southern Idaho and its history with film and TV, the more it makes sense that Sun Valley is like a mini Hollywood. We’ve written numerous stories about movies that were filmed in Idaho, Breakfast of Champions was filmed in Twin Falls and Napoleon Dynamite was shot in Preston. We’ve also had stories about the various TV shows that have been filmed here, including Wayward Pines and COPS plus episodes of Grey's Anatomy and The Imperfects say they visit Idaho. But somehow we’ve missed a classic TV show from the 70s that had multiple episodes shot in Twin Falls. That TV show was called Cannon and it ran from 1971 until 1976.
kmvt
Les Schwab Tire and United Way kick off 3rd annual Week of Giving
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The holiday season often signifies the time of year when people give back to the community, and for Les Schwab Tire, The United Way and more, that holds true. “Want to take the opportunity to give back to the customers that give to us,...
Stellar New Ice Cream Shop Opening Soon in Twin Falls
Twin Falls, Idaho is about to get a whole lot cooler with the opening of a new Ice Cream Shop on Blue Lakes. Stella's Ice Cream is a widely popular Boise area franchise with four locations and now Twin Falls gets one too!. About Stella's Ice Cream. This means Twin...
Idaho8.com
Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday
Winter storm warning remains in effect through 11am for eastern highlands of Idaho and some of western Wyoming in Teton and Lincoln counties. Widespread snows will continue with accumulations of several inches possible through today and into tomorrow. Winds gusting will make for difficult travel conditions and blowing snow a problem for drivers and drifts. Slick roads with ice beneath and new snow on top will be slick and freeze overnight with an arctic blast dropping in. Highs today will be in the 20's and near freezing around lower valley areas, Pocatello and Blackfoot. Upper 20's for Idaho Falls to near 30 and 20's for mountains. Winds from SW 10-20+ gusts and lows tonight in the teens and single digits.
kmvt
Creating unique cards and gifts for the Holiday Season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the holiday season in full swing, families may be looking for fun craft projects to have some holiday fun without leaving the house. Craft host Jaclyn Friedlander has ways to create your own holiday cards as well as fun crafts for the whole family.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Highest-paying business jobs in Twin Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Twin Falls, ID using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
idahobusinessreview.com
Mixed-use Main Avenue Lofts opens in Twin Falls
Credited as the first large-scale, mixed-use building in downtown Twin Falls, stakeholders cut the ribbon for Main Avenue Lofts Nov. 10 to open the commercial office, living, retail and restaurant spaces. The $15 million, six-story, 53,068-square-foot project was several years in the making and is expected to accelerate a major revitalization effort to return people to the ...
kmvt
Twin Falls man charged with Felony Aggravated Battery on infant child
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An infant is in critical condition on a ventilator, after suffering from suspected child abuse. On Friday, November 25th, Twin Falls Police were dispatched to the 500-block of Addison Avenue West for a report of a two-month old boy having difficulty breathing and bleeding from his nose.
Comments / 0