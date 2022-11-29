ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Attorney Gordon McKernan Giving Away Over 425 New Bikes—Enter Here

By cclements
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ze6Fk_0jPRB6im00
Gordon McKernan

Injury Attorney Gordon McKernan is giving away over 425 brand-new bicycles this Christmas in the Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway 2022. McKernan recalls what it was like for him to get a new shiny red bike one Christmas morning and now wants to give that same experience to children in Louisiana.

God has been generous and blessed me as well as my law firm, and I wanted to give back. I remember getting a red, Schwinn bike as a young boy on Christmas morning, and I just want to make sure other children have this experience, too. -Gordon McKernan

Gordon McKernan

Now until Monday, December 5, 2022 (until Monday, December 12, 2022, in Baton Rouge and Hammond) you can enter to win one of over 425 new bicycles to be given away this Christmas. No obligation and no purchase are required. But you can’t win if you don’t enter.

The giveaway dates are as follows—

  • Lake Charles / Lafayette / Alexandria on Friday, December 9, 2022
  • Shreveport / Monroe on Saturday, December 10, 2022
  • Baton Rouge / Hammond on Friday, December 16, 2022

Bike Giveaway Dates & Times for Pickup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCTCk_0jPRB6im00
Gordon McKernan

Take a look at these awesome new wheels you can win for a child this Christmas thanks to Gordon McKernan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22X8U4_0jPRB6im00
Gordon McKernan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BqET7_0jPRB6im00
Gordon McKernan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZY11a_0jPRB6im00
Gordon McKernan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdWox_0jPRB6im00
Gordon McKernan

Bike Giveaway FAQ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YqnN_0jPRB6im00
Gordon McKernan

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. May God bless you and your family this holiday season.

Enter to Win Here

For official rules and regulations click here .

Click here to view photo gallery

