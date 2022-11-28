Miller scores 26, LSU survives wild finish to beat Wofford

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Adam Miller scored 26 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute, helping LSU survive a scare and defeat Wofford 78-75 on Sunday.

Miller’s baseline 3-pointer that bounced off the rim then banked off the backboard gave LSU a 77-73 lead with 41 seconds to go. It was his sixth 3-pointer in nine attempts.

Still, Miller’s turnover with 17 seconds remaining afforded Wofford the chance to tie the game. The Terriers twice missed 3-pointers, both times grabbing the offensive rebound before calling timeout. A third 3-point try was blocked by LSU’s Cam Hayes as time ran out.

KJ Williams had 15 points and Trae Hannibal scored 12 for LSU (6-1).

Freshman Jackson Paveletzke made a jumper and Carson McCorkle connected on a 3-pointer to give Wofford a 71-66 lead with 4:26 remaining. Hannibal scored LSU’s next six points and the Tigers went back ahead — 74-73 — when Miller scored at the rim with 2:03 to go.

Paveletzke led Wofford (4-3) with 19 points and B.J. Mack had 18 points with nine rebounds. Corey Tripp scored 14 and McCorkle 11.

WOFFORD (4-3)

Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Tice 1-4 0-0 3, Mack 7-14 2-2 18, Paveletzke 7-10 4-4 19, Tripp 5-9 1-1 14, McCorkle 4-12 0-0 11, Silas 2-3 0-0 5, Sivills 0-2 0-0 0, Filewich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 8-9 75.LSU (6-1)

Reed 1-4 0-0 2, Wilkinson 2-4 0-0 5, K.Williams 6-12 2-2 15, Hill 3-9 0-0 6, Miller 9-13 2-4 26, Hannibal 4-6 4-4 12, Hayes 1-3 1-2 3, Fountain 0-0 2-2 2, Coleman 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 28-53 14-17 78.

Halftime_LSU 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 11-31 (Tripp 3-5, McCorkle 3-9, Mack 2-7, Silas 1-1, Paveletzke 1-2, Tice 1-4, Jones 0-1, Sivills 0-2), LSU 8-19 (Miller 6-9, Wilkinson 1-3, K.Williams 1-4, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out_Fountain. Rebounds_Wofford 29 (Mack 9), LSU 23 (Reed, K.Williams 5). Assists_Wofford 12 (Paveletzke 5), LSU 11 (Reed, Wilkinson, Hill, Hannibal, Hayes 2). Total Fouls_Wofford 17, LSU 12. A_8,428 (13,215).

