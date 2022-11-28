ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Miller scores 26, LSU survives wild finish to beat Wofford

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BoeKF_0jPRB2Bs00

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Adam Miller scored 26 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute, helping LSU survive a scare and defeat Wofford 78-75 on Sunday.

Miller’s baseline 3-pointer that bounced off the rim then banked off the backboard gave LSU a 77-73 lead with 41 seconds to go. It was his sixth 3-pointer in nine attempts.

Still, Miller’s turnover with 17 seconds remaining afforded Wofford the chance to tie the game. The Terriers twice missed 3-pointers, both times grabbing the offensive rebound before calling timeout. A third 3-point try was blocked by LSU’s Cam Hayes as time ran out.

KJ Williams had 15 points and Trae Hannibal scored 12 for LSU (6-1).

Freshman Jackson Paveletzke made a jumper and Carson McCorkle connected on a 3-pointer to give Wofford a 71-66 lead with 4:26 remaining. Hannibal scored LSU’s next six points and the Tigers went back ahead — 74-73 — when Miller scored at the rim with 2:03 to go.

Paveletzke led Wofford (4-3) with 19 points and B.J. Mack had 18 points with nine rebounds. Corey Tripp scored 14 and McCorkle 11.

WOFFORD (4-3)

Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Tice 1-4 0-0 3, Mack 7-14 2-2 18, Paveletzke 7-10 4-4 19, Tripp 5-9 1-1 14, McCorkle 4-12 0-0 11, Silas 2-3 0-0 5, Sivills 0-2 0-0 0, Filewich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 8-9 75.LSU (6-1)

Reed 1-4 0-0 2, Wilkinson 2-4 0-0 5, K.Williams 6-12 2-2 15, Hill 3-9 0-0 6, Miller 9-13 2-4 26, Hannibal 4-6 4-4 12, Hayes 1-3 1-2 3, Fountain 0-0 2-2 2, Coleman 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 28-53 14-17 78.

Halftime_LSU 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 11-31 (Tripp 3-5, McCorkle 3-9, Mack 2-7, Silas 1-1, Paveletzke 1-2, Tice 1-4, Jones 0-1, Sivills 0-2), LSU 8-19 (Miller 6-9, Wilkinson 1-3, K.Williams 1-4, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out_Fountain. Rebounds_Wofford 29 (Mack 9), LSU 23 (Reed, K.Williams 5). Assists_Wofford 12 (Paveletzke 5), LSU 11 (Reed, Wilkinson, Hill, Hannibal, Hayes 2). Total Fouls_Wofford 17, LSU 12. A_8,428 (13,215).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

LSU’s Angel Reese Named On Wade Trophy Watchlist

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese was named to another watchlist Wednesday morning, this time for the Wade Trophy which is presented each year to the best player in women’s college basketball by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Reese, since transferring to LSU from Maryland, has been dominant to start the season and currently leads the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

LSU Loses Commitment From 4-Star DL Joshua Mickens

LSU has lost a commitment from four-star EDGE rusher Joshua Mickens, he announced via social media Monday afternoon. Mickens, who committed to the Tigers in July, is the second four-star defensive lineman to decommit from LSU in the past week. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain’s unit attains significant depth, but...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
WGNO

All clear given, school in Ascension Parish releasing early after ‘hazmat situation’

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The all clear has been given after CF Industries experienced an ammonia leak on Thursday morning. Various intersections were closed and one school transferred their occupants to another school. The school affected by this leak was Donaldsonville Primary and Ascension Parish Schools provided these details about the situation at the time: […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WGNO

Lafayette Police investigating Wednesday homicide, one arrested

UPDATE, 5:25 p.m.: Lafayette Police have arrested Dillion Louviere, 20, of Lafayette, in connection with the homicide. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder, according to LPD. LPD has identified the victim as Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting

Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting. Louisiana – Cameron Bolding, 18, of Garyville, Louisiana, was arrested on November 29, 2022, according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, in connection with a shooting in Garyville. Deputies responded...
GARYVILLE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

37K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy