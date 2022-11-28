Miller scores 26, LSU survives wild finish to beat Wofford
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Adam Miller scored 26 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute, helping LSU survive a scare and defeat Wofford 78-75 on Sunday.
Miller’s baseline 3-pointer that bounced off the rim then banked off the backboard gave LSU a 77-73 lead with 41 seconds to go. It was his sixth 3-pointer in nine attempts.
Still, Miller’s turnover with 17 seconds remaining afforded Wofford the chance to tie the game. The Terriers twice missed 3-pointers, both times grabbing the offensive rebound before calling timeout. A third 3-point try was blocked by LSU’s Cam Hayes as time ran out.
KJ Williams had 15 points and Trae Hannibal scored 12 for LSU (6-1).
Freshman Jackson Paveletzke made a jumper and Carson McCorkle connected on a 3-pointer to give Wofford a 71-66 lead with 4:26 remaining. Hannibal scored LSU’s next six points and the Tigers went back ahead — 74-73 — when Miller scored at the rim with 2:03 to go.
Paveletzke led Wofford (4-3) with 19 points and B.J. Mack had 18 points with nine rebounds. Corey Tripp scored 14 and McCorkle 11.
WOFFORD (4-3)
Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Tice 1-4 0-0 3, Mack 7-14 2-2 18, Paveletzke 7-10 4-4 19, Tripp 5-9 1-1 14, McCorkle 4-12 0-0 11, Silas 2-3 0-0 5, Sivills 0-2 0-0 0, Filewich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 8-9 75.LSU (6-1)
Reed 1-4 0-0 2, Wilkinson 2-4 0-0 5, K.Williams 6-12 2-2 15, Hill 3-9 0-0 6, Miller 9-13 2-4 26, Hannibal 4-6 4-4 12, Hayes 1-3 1-2 3, Fountain 0-0 2-2 2, Coleman 2-2 3-3 7. Totals 28-53 14-17 78.
Halftime_LSU 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 11-31 (Tripp 3-5, McCorkle 3-9, Mack 2-7, Silas 1-1, Paveletzke 1-2, Tice 1-4, Jones 0-1, Sivills 0-2), LSU 8-19 (Miller 6-9, Wilkinson 1-3, K.Williams 1-4, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out_Fountain. Rebounds_Wofford 29 (Mack 9), LSU 23 (Reed, K.Williams 5). Assists_Wofford 12 (Paveletzke 5), LSU 11 (Reed, Wilkinson, Hill, Hannibal, Hayes 2). Total Fouls_Wofford 17, LSU 12. A_8,428 (13,215).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0