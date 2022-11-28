Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Graham-George Offensive Player and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Wednesday for the second time in his career. Stroud led the Big Ten behind 3,340 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season. He started all 12 games in his second year as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, completing 66.2 percent of his passes and throwing for at least five touchdowns in four games.

