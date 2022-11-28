ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lantern

Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leader

Junior gymnast Kameron Nelson called it. It was during the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships in April when Nelson sat in his hotel room in University Park, Pennsylvania, visualizing his vault routine over and over again, knowing he was going to stick it. “I kept having gymnastics dreams about...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Buckeyes fall to No. 5 in CFP rankings

Ohio State dropped to No. 5 Tuesday in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings after its second-straight loss to Michigan Saturday. The Buckeyes lost 45-23 to the No. 2 Wolverines, who rose one place as they prepare to defend their Big Ten Championship Saturday against Purdue. Head coach Ryan Day...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Women’s Volleyball: Murr’s career one for the record books

The No. 8 Ohio State women’s volleyball team’s 14-match winning streak snapped at the hands of Maryland, but senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr walked away the holder of a program record. Murr passed Ohio State’s career digs record previously held by Valeria León, who played from 2012-16. Murr...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Stroud named Big Ten quarterback, offensive player of year

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Graham-George Offensive Player and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Wednesday for the second time in his career. Stroud led the Big Ten behind 3,340 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season. He started all 12 games in his second year as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, completing 66.2 percent of his passes and throwing for at least five touchdowns in four games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: 6 Buckeyes earn defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honors

Six Buckeyes received nods Tuesday to the All-Big Ten defensive and special teams by conference coaches and media. Fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is the only Buckeye to be named to the All-Big Ten First Team by both the coaches and media. The Cleveland native led Ohio State with 112 total tackles and led the Big Ten conference with 72 solo tackles.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense. Harrison and second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who received a nod to the Second Team All-Big Ten, finished second and fourth in the conference with 1,157 and 1,039 receiving yards, respectively.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the 'Shoe

Every Ohio State football home game day, Burdette “BeeBe” Schneider makes the 95-mile drive from Findlay, Ohio, to Ohio Stadium in his maroon 2016 Chrysler 200 with a license plate that reads “Buck 21.”. For Schneider, the license plate has a deeper meaning. “That was my number...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resigns

University President Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation in a universitywide email Monday. The email comes after reports of her resignation from The Columbus Dispatch. Johnson’s tenure as president will end after commencement in spring 2023, she said. In her email, Johnson thanked and offered her “deepest gratitude” to students, faculty members, and staff members who helped reach the goals and objectives achieved under her leadership.
COLUMBUS, OH

