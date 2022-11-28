Read full article on original website
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77
The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. Three Buckeyes scored at least 20 points in the contest, led by senior guard Taylor Mikesell who scored 26. After being undefeated through their...
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 Louisville
The No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball team faces one of its toughest road opponents of the season in No. 18 Louisville Wednesday at the KFC Yum! Center. The game is a part of the final Big Ten/ACC Challenge, as the series is being discontinued after this season due to the Big Ten ending its media partnership with ESPN.
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 Duke
One year to the date, the unranked Ohio State men’s basketball team upset then-No. 1 Duke at the Schottenstein Center. This season, the No. 25 Buckeyes cracked the AP Top 25 for the first time before their next meeting with the No. 17 Blue Devils, who host Ohio State Wednesday for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
Lantern
Gymnastics: Nelson becoming ‘confident’ in role as Buckeyes leader
Junior gymnast Kameron Nelson called it. It was during the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships in April when Nelson sat in his hotel room in University Park, Pennsylvania, visualizing his vault routine over and over again, knowing he was going to stick it. “I kept having gymnastics dreams about...
Lantern
Football: Buckeyes fall to No. 5 in CFP rankings
Ohio State dropped to No. 5 Tuesday in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings after its second-straight loss to Michigan Saturday. The Buckeyes lost 45-23 to the No. 2 Wolverines, who rose one place as they prepare to defend their Big Ten Championship Saturday against Purdue. Head coach Ryan Day...
Lantern
Women’s Volleyball: Murr’s career one for the record books
The No. 8 Ohio State women’s volleyball team’s 14-match winning streak snapped at the hands of Maryland, but senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr walked away the holder of a program record. Murr passed Ohio State’s career digs record previously held by Valeria León, who played from 2012-16. Murr...
Lantern
Football: Stroud named Big Ten quarterback, offensive player of year
Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Graham-George Offensive Player and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Wednesday for the second time in his career. Stroud led the Big Ten behind 3,340 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season. He started all 12 games in his second year as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, completing 66.2 percent of his passes and throwing for at least five touchdowns in four games.
Lantern
Football: 6 Buckeyes earn defensive and special teams All-Big Ten honors
Six Buckeyes received nods Tuesday to the All-Big Ten defensive and special teams by conference coaches and media. Fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is the only Buckeye to be named to the All-Big Ten First Team by both the coaches and media. The Cleveland native led Ohio State with 112 total tackles and led the Big Ten conference with 72 solo tackles.
Lantern
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honors
Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense. Harrison and second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who received a nod to the Second Team All-Big Ten, finished second and fourth in the conference with 1,157 and 1,039 receiving yards, respectively.
Lantern
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the 'Shoe
Every Ohio State football home game day, Burdette “BeeBe” Schneider makes the 95-mile drive from Findlay, Ohio, to Ohio Stadium in his maroon 2016 Chrysler 200 with a license plate that reads “Buck 21.”. For Schneider, the license plate has a deeper meaning. “That was my number...
Lantern
The Ohio State Faculty Club reflects on Michael J. Rosen's solo exhibition: 'Forward, and, In the Dark'
The Ohio State Faculty Club reflects on “Forward, and, In the Dark,” a new exhibition highlighting Michael J. Rosen’s works — including monotypes, collages and paintings. The Ohio-based artist’s exhibition will run through Dec. 18. During his time at Ohio State in the mid-’70s studying...
Lantern
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resigns
University President Kristina M. Johnson announced her resignation in a universitywide email Monday. The email comes after reports of her resignation from The Columbus Dispatch. Johnson’s tenure as president will end after commencement in spring 2023, she said. In her email, Johnson thanked and offered her “deepest gratitude” to students, faculty members, and staff members who helped reach the goals and objectives achieved under her leadership.
