The largest automotive tech competition in the state of Texas kicks off this Friday at the Texas Motor Speedway. The third-annual Auto Tech Competition, hosted by the North Texas Automobile Dealers (NTXAD), brings together the best automotive students from 40 high school students across North and East Texas. High school seniors will be competing as teams for scholarships and prizes. It's also an opportunity for students to launch a career in the automotive industry.

