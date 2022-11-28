Read full article on original website
Avalanche watch issued for Tahoe as cold front slams California
Officials warned of dangerous driving conditions and avalanches in the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe.
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
North Texas Auto Tech Students Face Off This Weekend
The largest automotive tech competition in the state of Texas kicks off this Friday at the Texas Motor Speedway. The third-annual Auto Tech Competition, hosted by the North Texas Automobile Dealers (NTXAD), brings together the best automotive students from 40 high school students across North and East Texas. High school seniors will be competing as teams for scholarships and prizes. It's also an opportunity for students to launch a career in the automotive industry.
Graphs show how much snow is forecast to fall on roads in Sierra Nevada
A potent cold front is forecast to slam the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe Basin on Wednesday night into Thursday.
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
Each Bay Area county got a little redder in 2022
An SFGATE analysis of last year's gubernatorial recall and this year's general election shows that each Bay Area county was a little redder in 2022.
Southwest suspends some Hawaii flights after Mauna Loa eruption prompts advisory
Check with the airline prior to heading to the airport.
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
W.Va. GOP increases majority as Dem lawmaker flips parties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — One of a shrinking number of Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature announced Thursday that he is changing his party affiliation to Republican. Sen. Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County said he is leaving the Democratic party, increasing Republicans' control of the state Senate to 31 of its 34 seats come January. This year, Senate Republicans occupied 23 seats to the Democrats' 11.
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
Minnesota nurses authorize second strike, starting Dec. 11
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas have authorized workers to go on a second strike, which union leaders said Thursday will begin on Dec. 11 if a contract deal is not reached in coming days. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the...
