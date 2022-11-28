ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

North Texas Auto Tech Students Face Off This Weekend

The largest automotive tech competition in the state of Texas kicks off this Friday at the Texas Motor Speedway. The third-annual Auto Tech Competition, hosted by the North Texas Automobile Dealers (NTXAD), brings together the best automotive students from 40 high school students across North and East Texas. High school seniors will be competing as teams for scholarships and prizes. It's also an opportunity for students to launch a career in the automotive industry.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Oregon senator's fiery words test free speech limits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president said Tuesday that he's pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen....
OREGON STATE
SFGate

W.Va. GOP increases majority as Dem lawmaker flips parties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — One of a shrinking number of Democrats in the West Virginia Legislature announced Thursday that he is changing his party affiliation to Republican. Sen. Glenn Jeffries of Putnam County said he is leaving the Democratic party, increasing Republicans' control of the state Senate to 31 of its 34 seats come January. This year, Senate Republicans occupied 23 seats to the Democrats' 11.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
SFGate

Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
SUSANVILLE, CA
SFGate

Minnesota nurses authorize second strike, starting Dec. 11

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas have authorized workers to go on a second strike, which union leaders said Thursday will begin on Dec. 11 if a contract deal is not reached in coming days. The Minnesota Nurses Association said the...
MINNESOTA STATE

