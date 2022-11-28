ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxnet.com

Edey dominant again, No. 5 Purdue beats Florida State 79-69

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as No. 5 Purdue fought off Florida State 79-69 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Edey recorded his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more for the Boilermakers (7-0). The 7-foot-4 center helped Purdue keep pace with 15...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
kxnet.com

Edey scores 25 points, No. 5 Purdue beats FSU 79-69

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Purdue was playing its first true road game on Wednesday night, but the fifth-ranked Boilermakers’ travel time has been extensive after a weekend on the West Coast. Zach Edey scored 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as Purdue fought off jet lag to beat Florida State 79-69 in...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy