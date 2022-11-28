ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

1011now.com

Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is observed the Wednesday after Thanksgiving - just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deliveries. The purpose of the day is to be alert and protect yourself...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Historic Pershing mural finds new home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

Omaha's First Measurable Snow 2022

A strong cold front brought some major changes to our weather Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022. Thanks to the early arrival of this front, we saw our temperatures decrease throughout the day; instead of increasing towards the afternoon hours. Not only did this frontal passage bring some cold temperatures, it...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Cold Front To Bring Weather Change

Monday's weather in the Omaha/Council Bluffs region will be nice for late November as we push into the Christmas-New Year's Holiday Season, but a change is coming during this Fall weather transitional period, according to forecasters at the Omaha office of the National Weather Service. They say northeast Nebraska will...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Donate money, time, or goods this National Day of Giving

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks a special day, the National Day of Giving or more commonly known as Giving Tuesday, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Giving Tuesday comes after a weekend full of deals, steals, and shopping. The day is meant for people to take a step...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
LINCOLN, NE

