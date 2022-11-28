Read full article on original website
Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
Due to Jurassic Adventure, Henry Doorly Zoo extends Black Friday membership sale
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Due to the announcement of the Jurassic Adventure at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, the Henry Doorly Zoo is extending it Black Friday membership sale, according to a press release from the zoo. The sale will now end on Friday, December...
National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is observed the Wednesday after Thanksgiving - just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deliveries. The purpose of the day is to be alert and protect yourself...
Omaha man donates to wrong kettle; man pretends to be red kettle bell ringer
The season of giving is here and you've probably seen red kettles and volunteers from the Salvation Army ringing the bells, but make sure they have the official signage.
Handmade Omaha provides opportunities for local artists to sell work
For the first time since 2019, Handmade Omaha Winter Art and Craft Bazaar returned to the Omaha area on Saturday and Sunday.
Creighton University hosts ceramics sale to help raise money for Siena Francis House
(Omaha,Neb. ) — It's that time of year where giving is in full swing. For those feeling generous this might be an event for you. Creighton University is holding it's Empty Bowl Project sale. Where They are selling over 1,000 hand made bowls, and plates all to help raise money for the Siena Francis House.
Omaha to host 5th annual Tattoo Arts Festival at CHI Health Center
The Omaha Tattoo Arts Festival 2023 will take place at CHI Health Center featuring special guests from Ink Master and FAME Tattoos.
Life-like robotic dinosaurs are set to roam Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland this spring
ASHLAND, Neb. (KPTM) — Life-like robotic dinosaurs are set to roam the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland in the Spring of 2023, according to a press release from the park. The dinosaurs will be some of the world's largest and most realistic animatronics. "The handmade animatronics...
Omaha mom opens up on friendship with Cari Allen as search continues
It's been a week and a half since Cari Allen was last seen. While deputies search for the 43-year-old, people close to her worry.
Historic Pershing mural finds new home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
Omaha's First Measurable Snow 2022
A strong cold front brought some major changes to our weather Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022. Thanks to the early arrival of this front, we saw our temperatures decrease throughout the day; instead of increasing towards the afternoon hours. Not only did this frontal passage bring some cold temperatures, it...
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
Omaha snow guide: Road conditions, closings and everything you need for winter weather
OMAHA, Neb. — When winter weather hits the metro, we have what you need to stay informed and up-to-date. Below are links to information you may need during winter weather conditions if you are traveling. For a look at travel conditions across Nebraska and Iowa, visit the NDOT and...
Cold Front To Bring Weather Change
Monday's weather in the Omaha/Council Bluffs region will be nice for late November as we push into the Christmas-New Year's Holiday Season, but a change is coming during this Fall weather transitional period, according to forecasters at the Omaha office of the National Weather Service. They say northeast Nebraska will...
'Life keeps handing them challenges': Metro firefighter, teacher face unimaginable health battle
OMAHA, Neb. — A metro couple is navigating an unimaginable health battle. This latest chapter of their story includes another medical curve ball. They're both public servants: One is a firefighter, while the other is a public school teacher. Their friends hope that their giving nature is repaid as...
Donate money, time, or goods this National Day of Giving
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks a special day, the National Day of Giving or more commonly known as Giving Tuesday, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Giving Tuesday comes after a weekend full of deals, steals, and shopping. The day is meant for people to take a step...
CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
