ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Draymond Green rips 'ridiculous' technical foul he received from the bench in win vs. Timberwolves

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8gm0_0jPR9gka00

At least he has Stephen Curry on his side.

Draymond Green was hit with a technical foul in the final seconds of the Golden State Warriors’ 137-114 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at the Target Center while he was on the bench.

Green jumped up to celebrate a layup from Jordan Poole, and he stepped onto the court briefly — something that the league has been trying to crack down on. While there was nobody near him, other than his teammates on the bench, officials gave Green the technical foul.

That marked his seventh of the season, almost to the halfway mark to a one-game suspension.

"It's crazy, man," Green said. "I probably got four techs this year that are a little questionable … They told me I was at the lane line, but I thought I was standing in the corner. So I don't know. It sucks, though."

So, about a minute later, Curry ran out and started swinging a towel under the basket to celebrate after the Warriors scored.

He too was hit with a technical foul.

"It's the NBA, man," Green said. "Your teammates make a good move, I didn't affect the play. There was no one near me. So it sucks. And the fact that that's going to count against my tech count? Common, that's ridiculous."

Green finished with 19 points and 11 assists in the Warriors’ win, their third straight. Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Klay Thompson dropped 21 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the 3-point line.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NFL launches challenge to predict, prevent player injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is searching for a technology-driven game plan to help predict — and prevent — player injuries on the field. The league announced Thursday it is partnering with Amazon Web Service on the NFL Contact Detection Challenge, a contest in which designers will use machine learning and computer vision to find new ways to measure and analyze the timing, duration and frequency of player contact during NFL games. The NFL said in a release the data collected would improve the league’s ability to better anticipate injuries and help prevent them — and potentially lead to tweaks to rules — based on the information gathered. “Quantifying the risk of injury that players face in every possible in-game scenario is a crucial step in understanding how we can reduce that risk, and ultimately prevent injuries” said Jennifer Langton, the NFL’s Senior Vice President of Health and Safety Innovation. “By engaging entrants with a wide range of expertise, this challenge will help us understand which game situations have elevated amounts of contact. This can inform rules changes to improve the game.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
135K+
Followers
144K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy