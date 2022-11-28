The time for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with a team could be nearing as he will begin visiting teams on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Beckham’s first visit will be in New York as he visits his former team, the Giants. Then, he will travel to Buffalo to visit with the Bills. Finally, Beckham will finish his travels in Dallas to visit the Cowboys on Monday.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO