Glendale, AZ

12up

Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers

This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clayton News Daily

After letting victory slip away, Falcons hungry to play Steelers

There's no sugarcoating what happened last week. The Atlanta Falcons let one get away that they could have won, and it might come back to haunt them big-time come season's end. Down 19-13 in the last minute at Washington, Atlanta worked its way inside the 5-yard line with a chance...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Schedules Visits With Giants, Bills, Cowboys

The time for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with a team could be nearing as he will begin visiting teams on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Beckham’s first visit will be in New York as he visits his former team, the Giants. Then, he will travel to Buffalo to visit with the Bills. Finally, Beckham will finish his travels in Dallas to visit the Cowboys on Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
Clayton News Daily

Trae Young dominates as Hawks put away Magic

Trae Young had a double-double by halftime and finished with 30 points and 14 assists to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks end a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Young had 15 points and 10 rebounds at the half and scored another 15...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Nets’ Ben Simmons Out With Calf Injury

Nets guard Ben Simmons is expected to miss at least the next three games, the team announced on Wednesday. Simmons was diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell, after he left Monday night’s game against the Magic early with left knee soreness. The...
BROOKLYN, NY

