Kenny Pickett Called Steelers Game-Winning Play
The Pittsburgh Steelers made the biggest call of his young career - and it worked.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Jeff Saturday blew it in Colts loss to the Steelers
This is what you get when you hire a coach who has zero NFL experience on the sidelines. With the Indianapolis Colts down 24-17 to the Steelers on Monday night, a long Matt Ryan run had Indy in great position. However, despite the Colts having multiple timeouts, head coach Jeff...
Najee Harris’ frustrating season continues with tough Monday Night Football injury update vs. Colts
As the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night football, the offense has suffered a major loss. Running back Najee Harris has been ruled out for the contest with an abdominal injury. Via Pittsburgh Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten:. “Steelers RB Najee Harris has been...
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday
The Chargers had three players not participate in Thursday's practice.
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster back at practice on Thursday
After missing practice with an illness on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was back at practice Thursday.
Clayton News Daily
After letting victory slip away, Falcons hungry to play Steelers
There's no sugarcoating what happened last week. The Atlanta Falcons let one get away that they could have won, and it might come back to haunt them big-time come season's end. Down 19-13 in the last minute at Washington, Atlanta worked its way inside the 5-yard line with a chance...
numberfire.com
Najee Harris (oblique) sits out Steelers practice Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not practice on Wednesday. Harris' oblique injury isn't considered "major," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but the running back is still at risk of missing Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jaylen Warren, who sat out Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris is unavailable, but Benny Snell would also be involved.
Jake's Takes | Colts Fumble Their Way to Loss vs. Steelers
The Indianapolis Colts put together a roller-coaster of a performance in their 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on Monday Night Football.
Benny Snell reveals the key behind big game after Najee Harris injury vs. Colts
Pittsburg Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin kept his head held high in a weekly press conference as he proudly listed every player who “rose up” to make significant plays in a win against the Indianapolis Colts. “That has to happen at this point in our journey,” Tomlin said....
Clayton News Daily
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Schedules Visits With Giants, Bills, Cowboys
The time for free agent Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with a team could be nearing as he will begin visiting teams on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. Beckham’s first visit will be in New York as he visits his former team, the Giants. Then, he will travel to Buffalo to visit with the Bills. Finally, Beckham will finish his travels in Dallas to visit the Cowboys on Monday.
Chargers' Pass Protection Looks to Rebound Against Raiders Following Rough Patch
The Chargers take aim at limiting sacks on Justin Herbert against the Raiders.
Police identify suspect in Browns' playing field vandalism
Cleveland police have released the name of the man they believe damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium by driving a vehicle on it a few days before the Browns hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young dominates as Hawks put away Magic
Trae Young had a double-double by halftime and finished with 30 points and 14 assists to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks end a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Young had 15 points and 10 rebounds at the half and scored another 15...
Clayton News Daily
Nets’ Ben Simmons Out With Calf Injury
Nets guard Ben Simmons is expected to miss at least the next three games, the team announced on Wednesday. Simmons was diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain, per ESPN’s Nick Friedell, after he left Monday night’s game against the Magic early with left knee soreness. The...
