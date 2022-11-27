ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Stetson makes list of 'Green Colleges' according to Princeton Review

By Mark Harper, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
In Florida, where the recent election winners are fighting a movement to require companies to exhibit environmentally conscious practices, just eight institutions of higher education were cited in a new list of 455 "Green Colleges."

Princeton Review's annual list is based on surveys it did with more than 700 schools, asking about environmental practices including course offerings, student involvement in sustainability policy and waste-diversion efforts.

The Princeton Review, an educational services company, surveyed more than 10,000 college-bound students and found 77% said information about a college's commitment to the environment would affect their decision to apply to or attend the school.

"We have seen an increasing interest among college applicants in attending colleges that are committed to the environment and to green practices” Rob Franek, editor in chief of The Princeton Review, said in a news release.

In theory, if the percentage of green colleges was equally distributed across the states, Florida — the third most populous — would have 47 green colleges, rather than 8.

But it's a state where new House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, recently pledged a legislative fight against ESG — the measure of a company's environmental, social and governance values in consideration of investing. Gov. Ron DeSantis has also taken aim at mutual funds and brokerage firms that employ ESG principles in evaluating and recommending companies.

DeLand school lands on list

Stetson University in DeLand made the Green Colleges list for the seventh time, but just the first since 2015. The Princeton Review has been compiling its list annually for 13 years.

Stetson made the list by, among other actions, forming a sustainability committee, devising a public greenhouse gas inventory plan and offering a sustainability-focused degree program.

Water and energy conservation, use of solar panels, construction of energy-efficient buildings and switching from plastic to biodegradable straws in the dining halls are also Stetson practices that contributed to the Green Colleges designation.

"This reflects Stetson University's unwavering commitment to create a healthy environment for our community and to be good stewards of our environmental resources," university President Christopher Roellke said in a university news release.

The school considers environmental stewardship one of its core values. Robert Sitler, professor of world languages and cultures in the Latin American & Latino studies program, is planning a spring sabbatical to conduct the school's second audit of sustainability efforts.

"As the realities of climate change become more obvious and dire, many of the most conscientious high school students include a university's genuine commitment to sustainability as a factor in their decision about where to further their education," Sitler said in the release. "As Stetson progresses in its multifaceted 'greening' efforts, our university's green school color will take on deeper significance."

Who are the other 7 Florida Green Colleges?

The University of Miami was the only Florida school to make the Princeton Review's Top 50 list, coming in at No. 26. (Only the top 50 schools were ranked by number.)

College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine, was in the top spot, while just two schools from the South made the Top 10: Emory University in Atlanta (No. 4) and Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee (No. 7).

The others from Florida to make the list of 455 Green Colleges:

  • Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers.
  • Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne.
  • Rollins College in Winter Park.
  • University of Central Florida in Orlando.
  • University of Florida in Gainesville.
  • University of South Florida in Tampa.

