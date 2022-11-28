ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Nottingham MD

Maryland city named among worst for singles

BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sucks to be single in these U.S. cities, study finds

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles, Monday. Some singles are closer to a happily ever after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Pilot calls 911 from cockpit of plane after crashing into power line tower

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — The pilot of asmall plane that crashed Sunday into a power line tower managed to stay very calm during his call to 911. "I've flown into a tower to the northwest of Gaithersburg airport. It's one of the electrical towers. And, believe it or not, the aircraft is pinned in the tower, and I don't know how long we're going to be able to stay here," said the pilot, identified as Patrick Merkle.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
thegreyhound.org

What to Know About the 2022 Flu Season

The COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago and Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa already has a new priority at her forefront, the flu. Her representative, Adina Greenbaum, a physician at the Baltimore Health Department, indicated the situation has become urgent. “We’ve had significant increases in flu...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Consumer Alert: Home warranty scam letters sent to Maryland homeowners

BALTIMORE, MD—The Consumer Protection Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is warning consumers about home warranty scam letters that are being sent to homeowners. These letters urge Maryland homeowners to renew a home warranty by claiming the current home warranty “may be expiring or may have already...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Rescue officials detail moments after plane crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Two people are recovering after theirplane crashed into a power line tower Sunday evening in Montgomery County. A single-engine airplane flying from Westchester, New York, to the Montgomery County Airpark crashed around 5:30 p.m. Sunday into high-voltage power lines. "I literally see a plane just...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

VA system assists homeless veterans through resource center

It is estimated tens of thousands of veterans nationwide are homeless. In the Baltimore area, hundreds of vets do not have a place to live. The Veteran Affairs Maryland Health Care System is hoping to fix that by going to where the homeless are. On a rainy Wednesday, social workers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vehicles for Change hopes to raise more money to serve families

HALETHORPE, Md. — People from across the country are doing great things for their communities. "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is shining a light on those organizations. On Giving Tuesday, the show highlighted one of Maryland's best which has awarded almost 8,000 vehicles for the last 23 years. Vehicles for...
HALETHORPE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Arrests made in string of violent Uber robberies, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- Arrests have been made in a string of carjackings and subsequent robberies in Baltimore centered around the ride-share app Uber, Baltimore Police said Tuesday. The suspects are allegedly carjacking Uber drivers, and then using the app to pick up ride-share customers and rob them. Police did not share further details on the arrests, but said they are working with local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating the cases.The FBI confirmed to WJZ on Wednesday evening that it has been investigating the string of Uber-related crimes.A spokesman for FBI Baltimore said the organization was "putting all of our...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an Armed Robbery that took place on October 30th in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of M Street. The attack occurred at approximately 6:54 pm at the listed location when the suspect displayed a knife at the victim. The suspect then demanded the property of the victim. After the victim complied, the suspect left the scene. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, or can identify the suspect, please take no The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Armed Robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Giving Tuesday donations will go toward helping victims of human trafficking

Giving Tuesday donations can help victims of human trafficking find hope and healing in Maryland. The Salvation Army is collecting donations for Catherine's Cottage, an emergency safe house that provides shelter and other services to victims of human trafficking. "We let them know, 'You are loved, you can do whatever...
BALTIMORE, MD

