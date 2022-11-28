ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Enterprise

‘We Are Friends Only’: Cynthia Bailey Denies Rumors She Rekindled Romance With Ex-Husband Peter Thomas

Cynthia Bailey might be divorcing Mike Hill, but she isn’t trying to rebound with her ex-husband, Peter Thomas. The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) alum was forced to clear up speculation after a since-deleted post appeared on her official Facebook page of a throwback photo with Thomas and the caption “officially coming home,” The Shade Room reports. After it was shared over 3,000 times and flooded with comments from fans, Bailey released a statement shutting down the speculation.
People

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details

After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and customary ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and businessman tied the knot again in a second, American wedding on Saturday Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are celebrating their love two times over! After getting married in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, and the Nigerian-born businessman, 57, tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday, which was planned by Eliana Baucicault of Elly B events. The...
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shares a New Look Inside Her Living Room & Kitchen with Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum showed off the gorgeous home she shares with her daughter, Pilar, and Simon Guobadia. Since explaining she was getting "settled in [her] new house" back in January, Porsha Williams has been giving her Instagram followers peeks at the gorgeous abode she lives in with Simon Guobadia. In a recent Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at the kitchen and living room, and they're even more beautiful than we thought.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
MICHIGAN STATE
urbanbellemag.com

Amid Backlash, RHOP Star Mia Thornton Has Nasty Exchange with Former Friend’s Niece

Mia Thornton is receiving a lot of criticism for assaulting Wendy Osefo. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton has been receiving a lot of backlash on social media. In fact, a lot of RHOP fans feel she was wrong to assault Wendy Osefo. On the recent episode, the ladies took a trip to Miami. Mia hit up Peter Thomas so they could have dinner at Bar One. Peter told Mia he had beef with Wendy. And he took issue with how their potential business deal went down. Peter blamed Wendy for plans stalling. He also didn’t like the fact that Wendy didn’t hit him up to tell him that she was coming to Miami ahead of time. In Peter’s opinion, this was rude and shady.

