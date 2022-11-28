Read full article on original website
theodysseyonline.com
Why Spending the Holidays with Friends Isn't Second Best
This is a response to Holidays With A Small Family. On every greeting card, in every song on the radio and every cheerful ad on TV, you'll see reminders that the holidays are a time to spend with family. It's the season to get together with your loved ones you may not have seen all year. Time to laugh, cry, reflect on old memories, and build new ones.
psychologytoday.com
Getting Through the Holidays in Grief
The holiday season may be anything but joyous for grievers. Pay attention to what is in front of you; fully acknowledge the moments of peace or pleasure. Not participating in the celebration is a valid choice. How do we survive the holidays in grief?. It’s a big question. My...
Kids These Days: Parenting, politics, and play during the holiday season
A few days ago, I was hanging out with a new friend of mine having coffee at her house, both of us in our pajamas. We talked about our kids and parenting, her recent transition to a new job, and a conference I had just returned from. It was everything I wanted from a gathering of friends, small and intimate and easy.
macaronikid.com
Keep Those Holidays Happy AND Healthy
Crunch time is here. Are the decorations up? The cards mailed? Baking day is on the calendar?. The holidays are a wonderful time of year with an atmosphere all their own. You want to enjoy every minute, not miss a single event or activity. But that mindset can be exhausting and actually take away from our enjoyment of the holidays. I have over sixty years of holidays' experience along with wisdom from my mother who could always see straight through to the heart of the matter. And there's always Psychology Today to remind me of what's healthy.
As An Only Child, I Miss Big Family Gatherings At The Holidays
Ah, the holidays, also known as The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and The Hap-happiest Season of All. For some, the season conjures up feelings of jubilance and fond memories of beautifully decorated tablescapes at large family celebrations. For me, the season triggers uncomfortable emotional terrain and expectations that are tricky to navigate.
Dear Abby: My mother said my wedding was ‘not important’
DEAR ABBY: I left a manipulative and abusive marriage after 18 years. My parents fully supported my decision. When I became engaged to the wonderful man who is now my husband, my mother and many other family members told me that second weddings were “not important” and I should have just gone to the courthouse. see also Dear Abby: I can’t move on from my husband’s seven-year infidelity I had a very small wedding. Even my parents didn’t get us a gift. Mom wouldn’t help with planning, either (my husband and I paid for everything), and said I didn’t deserve gifts for a...
Mom Urged Not To Host Christmas for 15 After In-Laws Invite Their Family
Several user on Mumsnet sided with the author of the latest viral post, including one who said: "You're not being unreasonable not to want all that work."
Christmas gift exchange leaves woman furious when she receives a $3 present after spending $50
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were friends with a couple who had exquisite taste. They only bought themselves the best of everything. However, when they bought gifts for anyone outside the family, they bought only the cheapest gifts money could buy.
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Always Regret
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
The Rudest Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Dinner
Etiquette experts share the faux pas to avoid as a guest on turkey day.
'Entitled' Woman Refuses to Visit Mother-in-Law on Holidays
How obligated should we feel to our family members?. Relationships are a part of being human—from friends, to lovers, to family, people are navigating relationships every hour of every day.
Man cancels going out with his family to take care of his sick wife
People Enjoying A Meal In A RestaurantPriscilla Du Preez/Unsplash. It's always nice to be able to see your family when everyone is in good spirits. However, if you have to cancel on them they can sometimes get the wrong idea. Would your family get mad if you cancelled going out to take care of a loved one?
18 Petrifying Photographs That Are Ridiculously Scary For No Good Reason
Try not to think about these photos when you close your eyes tonight,
Woman regifts present from daughter-in-law by giving it back to her the following Christmas
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My mother-in-law loved cardinals. She loved anything emblazoned with cardinals, and she loved the crimson birds that frequented the trees in her backyard.
Woman Furious After Husband Tells Her to 'Spend Thanksgiving Alone' Over Picky Eating
Is it ever justifiable to leave your spouse alone on a major holiday?. In the US, there is no event that is a bigger deal than Thanksgiving. This is an event that allows family to come together to celebrate what they are most grateful for, as well as eat exorbitant amounts of food.
Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding
DEAR ABBY: I became engaged to a wonderful man five months ago. We have set a wedding date for next year. I’m ecstatic — thrilled to be planning such an important milestone in my life. I’m the youngest of five girls. Four of us are extremely close. Three of my sisters have graciously offered to help with the wedding planning and preparation. I have included them in my bridal party — matron of honor, two bridesmaids, and two of my teenage nieces as junior bridesmaids. There’s one big issue: My parents and two of my sisters insist that I include my...
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Mom Reprimanded by School for Sending Extra Food in Son's Lunch to Help a Hungry Student
In recent years, some schools have made rules regarding what kids can and cannot bring to school for lunch. One of the most popular rules has been banning candy and soda in hopes of cultivating healthy eating habits. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, this has caused outrage among parents. And...
Woman Berated by Boyfriend for Not Eating Outside With His Family in 45 Degree Weather
84% of parents think that family meals are important, but only 50% of family dinners are actually spent with everyone together. But one family has a pretty good habit of eating together. Where they eat is causing an issue for one girl.
