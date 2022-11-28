Read full article on original website
John thompson
3d ago
I'm glad this young man got to be happy .what a horrible thing to happen to a child.im praying he'll be completely healed.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police announce Savage and Apple Valley, Minnesota bank robberies are connectedLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Gophers volleyball gears up for 8th straight NCAA Tournament, last with Hugh McCutcheon
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota volleyball team will open its eighth straight NCAA Tournament against Southeastern Louisiana Friday night at Maturi Pavilion. The Gophers are the No. 2 seed in the Texas Regional and the No. 8 seed overall. This weekend will be the last time the program plays at The Pav under Hugh McCutcheon, who announced back in October that this year would be his last as Minnesota’s head coach. But the tone around the team as it enters postseason play isn’t bittersweet.
fox9.com
Gophers RB Mo Ibrahim, center John Michael Schmitz named First Team All-Big Ten
MINNEAPOLIS - A day after 11 University of Minnesota football players earned All-Big Ten honors, seniors Mo Ibrahim and John Michael Schmitz were honored by the league. Ibrahim and Schmitz were selected First Team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media. Ibrahim led the Big Ten in rushing at 144.9 yards per game. He had a record of 19 straight 100-yard rushing games come to an end at Wisconsin, a 23-16 win for the Gophers. In 11 games this season, Ibrahim had 304 carries for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns. That's coming off a torn Achilles in the first game of the 2021 season, against Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
fox9.com
Gophers football: After 8-4 finish, where will Minnesota go bowling?
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team has Paul Bunyan’s Axe back in Minneapolis for the second straight year, finishing the season with a 23-16 win over the Badgers last Saturday. The Gophers finish the regular season 8-4, and while it was a good season for PJ Fleck...
foodieflashpacker.com
20 Of The Best Restaurants In Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most populous metropolis and neighboring city west of St. Paul, is a must-see during any journey to the Midwest. Furthermore, the Twin Cities riverside locations provide a fantastic view of the Mississippi River. The Guthrie Theater, the Weisman Museum of Art, and the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden are...
fox9.com
Sisters jumpstart investigation into disappearance of St. Paul man 53 years ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This year William "Bill" Campbell Underhill would have turned 74 years old. But his younger sister Mary hasn’t seen him since he was 20 years old, because the then-University of Minnesota student vanished on Mar. 13, 1969. "I think of him all the...
Minnesota Man Fired Over After Hours Comments – Was This An Overreaction?
Apparently, there are some people in Edina, Minnesota that can't take a joke. According to dailydot.com, a young man, being silly on the intercom after closing time, made three lady customers very upset. Upset enough that this kid lost his job for goofing around. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?. Maybe it's...
fox9.com
‘Winter SKOLstice’ plans return, Minnesota Ice Maze addition
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Designed to give Minnesotans opportunities to get outside and enjoy the winter weather, the Vikings Lakes Winter SKOLstice returns on Jan. 6, offering more than 45 days of winter-themed activities. Activities for all ages and skill levels will occur daily from Jan. 6 through Feb....
How much snow fell in Minnesota on Tuesday?
The Twin Cities was in the bullseye for Tuesday's snow storm, with more than eight inches falling in parts of the metro including parts of Minneapolis. It was the heaviest snowfall so far this season, prompting early school closures and snow emergencies across many districts and cities. Here's a look...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
fox9.com
Ties Lounge & Rooftop in Minneapolis closing due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A rooftop lounge in Minneapolis that was once committed to "fighting for the revival of downtown" has announced it will close its doors due to "unforeseen circumstances" at its current location. "Bringing Minneapolis together is what we are all about. We feel as though that resonates...
Did This Guy Really Just Use His Boat To Break Ice On Lake Minnetonka?
If this video is recent, this Minnesota man is the KING of procrastination. The Instagram video/Facebook Reel caught my attention yesterday online, and it shows a guy, supposedly on Lake Minnetonka, breaking the ice with his cabin cruiser on his way to the boat launch. Either way, it's crazy to think that this guy either waited this long to take his boat off the lake, or that he simply was cruising around with ice on the lake.
fox9.com
Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police
(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
iheart.com
Jealous Ex Shoots Two At Minnesota Restaurant, Flees State
Authorities believe a man accused of shooting two other men inside a Minnesota restaurant last week did so because of jealousy over his ex, according to CBS News Minnesota. The incident occurred on Wednesday (November 23) at Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue in Bloomington, according to the complaint. A 49-year-old regular of the restaurant was killed, and a 25-year-old server was shot twice. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection to the shooting, according to Hennepin County court documents.
Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in George Floyd protests
MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The city of Minneapolis has reached a $600,000 settlement with 12 protesters who were injured during demonstrations after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd, the American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday. The agreement, which also includes numerous reforms, was accepted the same...
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
fox9.com
Trailer hangs over 694 overpass in Oakdale, Minn.
A crash along I-694 in Oakdale has left a semi's trailer hanging over the side of an overpass. Traffic cameras show the jack-knifed semi blocking northbound lanes on I-694 over County Road 14. An alert from MnDOT says I-694 is expected to be closed for three hours.
fox9.com
Minnesota Zoo animals are ecstatic it's snowing!
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - While the snowfall causes havoc on metro roads, the animals at the Minnesota Zoo are having a blast playing in the fresh snow. The Minnesota Zoo released a video of a wolverine, some otters, a beaver, an Amur tiger, and the snow monkeys enjoying themselves in the snow on Tuesday.
Minneapolis police warn of robberies during Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist exchanges
At Patch.com William Bornhoft says, “The Minneapolis Police Department is warning residents about a spike in robberies involving people trying to buy or sell items over Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. The crimes are taking place during the planned in-person meetings. Unsuspecting victims have been robbed of the item they’re trying to sell, or robbed of the money they were planning to exchange for a product. Some victims have even been shot, police said.”
Comments / 9