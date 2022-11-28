ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Laker hockey swept in non-conference pair in Minnesota

By LSSU Release
The Sault News
 3 days ago
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Lake Superior State hockey program dropped a pair of non-conference games over the weekend, managing just one goal in a two-game set against the St. Thomas Tommies.

The Lakers were shutout on Friday by a 4-0 count, and dropped a 2-1 contest to the Tommies on Saturday.

Both defenses put on strong showings in the opening period with neither team able to score despite multiple quality chances.

In the second period, the Tommies were able to step up the pressure. Ethan Langenegger was able to make several key saves for the Lakers before St. Thomas drew first blood with a four-on-three power play goal from Luke Manning at the 18:10 mark.

The Tommies struck again at the 4:13 mark of the third period when Josh Eernisse was able to take advantage of a loose puck and convert on a short-handed breakaway to put St. Tomas up 2-0.

Benito Posa was able to get the Lakers on the board at the 12:50 mark after a nice feed from Brett Roloson, marking his first goal of the season to get LSSU back to within one.

The Lakers had multiple chances late in the game but were unable to light the lamp and St. Thomas was able to hold on for the win and the series sweep.

On Friday, St. Thomas forward Josh Eernisse provided all the offense the Tommies would need on the night, scoring two quick goals early in the second period to put the Tommies up 2-0.

This came after both defenses put on a strong showing in the first period with goal goaltenders stopping 10 shots each.

Cameron Recchi added to the St. Thomas lead, converting on a power play at the 12:20 mark to make the score 3-0 going into the second intermission.Mack Byers capped the scoring midway through the final period, putting home another power play goal for the Tommies.

The Lakers return to Taffy Abel Arena on Friday, Dec. 2 when they host the Bowling Green Falcons with puck drop scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

The Sault News

Community Policy